by Servando Gonzalez

January 29, 2022

“All laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void.” — Marbury vs. Madison 5 US (1803)

Since the mysterious Covid pandemic appeared from out of nowhere [1] to spoil our years there is a word I barely heard before that has become high frequency in today’s America: “mandate.” Currently, we have masks mandates, social distancing mandates, lockdown mandates, school closing mandates, non-essential businesses [2] closing mandates, and vaccination mandates enforced by both authorities and non-authorities as well, and I am pretty sure that, if we don’t stop this trend, very soon more mandates will come down the line: religious mandates, sexual mandates, speech mandates, walking mandates, drinking mandates, and many more. The sky is the limit.

Nevertheless, a few days ago, out of curiosity, I did a search on the three main documents this country is based upon: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Surprisingly, I found out that the word mandate is missing. It does not appear in any of these documents. So, on which legal authority are some people in this country are mandating mandates?

Mandates are typical of totalitarian, tyrannical societies.[3] That’s what monarchs, dictators and tyrants do. Their word is the ultimate law of the land. The concept of mandate is alien to democracies, much more to Representative Republics such as the United States of America.

While laws are passed by the senate and the house of representatives and signed by the President or the governor of a state, and can be contested in court, mandates are signed by the President or the governor only in a state of emergency and for a limited time.

Apparently, while we slept, some people changed America from a country where you can do anything, except what has been expressly prohibited, to a country where you cannot do anything, except what has been expressly authorized by the government —which is a good definition of a totalitarian society.

For long years the American people have been told that we have been invading countries and overthrowing their totalitarian leaders allegedly to bring freedom to their peoples. But, now that our freedoms have disappeared thanks to the efforts of totalitarian-minded leaders, who will come to bring freedom to us?

In his 1984 book The Power to Lead, author James MacGregor Burns, a distinguished member of the traitorous Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), recognized the fact that to carry out their totalitarian plans the CFR conspirators need to get rid of the U.S. Constitution. According to him,

Let’s us face reality. The framers [of the U.S. Constitution] have simply been too shrewd for us. The have outwitted us. They designed separate institutions that cannot be unified by mechanical linkages, frail bridges, tinkering. If we are to “turn the Founders upside down” — we must directly confront the constitutional structure they erected.

He was right. The Founders of this country were fully aware of the dangers of giving too much power to a single source, so they created a mechanism to avoid it. It is called the separation of powers and it cannot be simpler. According to this principle, we have the Legislative Power, who create the laws, the Executive Power, who carry out these laws, and the Judicial Power, who oversees that all the laws of the land which, in order to be legal, must derive from the Constitution.

Unfortunately, as McGregor Burns suggested, the CFR globalist conspirators have managed to turn the Founders upside down and reduce the U.S. Constitution to an irrelevant document. The result of this attack on the Constitution is that the Executive Power has usurped the other two.

The so-called “mandates” have been the right tool to give the Constitution the final push to fall it into oblivion. The United States Constitution was the supreme law of the land. All laws must derive and be based on the principles established on the Constitution. Most of the mandates that are now enforced upon us do not derive from the Constitution, therefore, they are illegal. The fact that we have legalized the mandates is a clear evidence that, following McGregor Burns suggestion, the globalist conspirators have turned the U.S. Constitution into a useless piece of paper.

Proof of this is the current proliferation of “mandates.”

The fact is that no law has been passed by Congress about mandatory vaccination. At present, there is no legally valid vaccine law. The shots are still under emergency use authorization, and there’s no official document from government, be it in the form of legislation, law or regulation, that grants a legal basis for the mandate. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration also has not published any rule regarding the mandating of vaccines by private companies as a requisite for employment.

Granted, mandates are nothing new in the U.S. The have existed for many long years. The only thing new is the name. We used to call them “Executive Orders.”

An executive order is an official directive from the U.S. President to federal agencies that often have much the same power of a law. Throughout history, executive orders have been one way that the power of the President and the executive branch of government has expanded. The problem is that the U.S. Constitution does not define, much less give the Executive Power, the authority to issue presidential actions, which include executive orders, presidential memoranda and proclamations.

Nevertheless, most American Presidents., beginning with George Washington, have enacted Executive Orders. So, if we want to put order in this chaos we the people must declare that not only the so-called “mandates,” but also all executive orders are unconstitutional and therefore illegal. Otherwise the U.S. Constitution is no more the law of the land and America has become a de facto banana republic under the control of a dictator.

The only difference, if any, is that usually dictators stay in power for long periods of time, while we change ours every four or eight years. But, knowing that American Presidents are just puppets in complicity with both branches of the Repucratic Party fully under the control of the Invisible Government of the United Sates, this makes no difference. Actually, it explains why, even if we change Presidents, nothing really changes, because the hidden masters are the same.

If you need any proof, just take a look at the members of the Trump administration. You will find that, not surprisingly, Trump had more CFR members around him, telling him what to do, than Barry Soetoro (a.k.a Barack Hussein Obama) had.

Notes:

[1]. As usual, dyed-in-the-wool Republicans have been blaming foreigners such as China and Russia for the pandemic. Apparently, they don’t know, or rather don’t want to know, that the U.S. has a long history of using bacteriological warfare against other people.

[2]. One of the mysteries surrounding the Coronavirus mandates is what guidelines were followed to decide which businesses were essential and which weren’t. As expected, however, none of the big businesses and corporations were declared non-essential. Only small, local businesses were affected by the illegal measures that destroyed most of them. As a result of this government-enforced elimination of the competition, big mega corporations such as Amazon, Home Depot and Walmart have seen their profits increased tenfold.

[3]. The definition of the word “mandate” currently available on the Internet has been conveniently changed, Orwell-style, to fit the new reality. According to the new version, a “mandate” is a perfectly legal order backed by the Constitution. So, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a mandate is:

a. “an official order to do something”

b. “the power to act that voters give to their elected leaders”

Obviously, both definitions are incorrect, at least in reference to the U.S., because they ignore a document called the Constitution, from which all laws derive.

Now, given the fact that they cannot control everything on the Web —at least not yet—, the Merriam-Webster thesaurus still defines mandate as:

a. “the granting of power to perform various acts or duties”

b. “to request the doing of by virtue of one’s authority”

Both definitions clearly indicate that mandates are not backed by the Constitution.