By Frosty Wooldridge

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) stands among a growing number of Republicans in both chambers of Congress calling for Joe Biden to be removed from office via engaging the 25th Amendment. In a Monday Twitter post, he wrote:

“After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”

That tweet came on the heels of one posted four days earlier, when Scott called out the “Commander-in-Chief” over “raging” inflation, the national debt and the border crisis. Noting that Democrats control the House, Senate and White House, the Florida Senator asked: “What in the world is Joe Biden doing?”

Answer: well into onset dementia, Joe Biden doesn’t really know what he is doing. His handlers must be losing their minds trying to cover up the fact that Biden lacks any ability to cognitively function with any command of his faculties. I personally know a friend struggling with dementia. That friend said, “During a conversation, my mind vanishes…I can’t remember yesterday…I don’t remember where I am…I just don’t know what’s going on.”

My friend, veteran Gary Gobel said, “Let’s discuss the long-term ramifications of this fiasco….the withdrawal from Afghanistan. After Saigon and what we saw recently in Afghanistan, who will trust this nation in any coalition or in any war? After seeing the betrayal of our own people in Benghazi, how can any liberal hold their head up under the leadership of Biden? This crime by the Deep State has in eight months destroyed the best economy you’ve seen in your lives, flooded the country with illegal immigrants and now destroyed our standing in the international community while greatly dividing our people!”

I admit that Lyndon Johnson’s Vietnam War divided our country down to the core. And now, G.W. Bush’s two wars definitely split this country in half. We, the citizens paying with our children’s lives and tax dollars know that the entire U.S. Congress, the majority of 535 of them, have lied to us, stolen $6 trillion of our money to fund those two 20 year bogus wars, and killed in excess of 114,000 in soldier suicides and 7,100 combat deaths——all for NOTHING! Oh, except they lined the wallets of untold bankers and stockholders of the Military Industrial Complex.

And to top off the Afghanistan debacle, this cognitive deficient president has opened our borders to an invasion of illegal refugee migrants, literally waltzing over borders to enjoy food, housing, and medical care paid for by us. All at the expense of our own poor, our own homeless, our veterans, and our own dispossessed. That’s not to mention billions of dollars in drugs being carried over our borders and distributed to our kids.

You can’t make this nightmare up. It’s being orchestrated by Joe Biden and his handlers. And somebody, somewhere, pulls on the puppet strings as that entity works for the downfall of the United States of America.

On Facebook, it showed a cartoon whereby for the past 20 years, we’ve dropped bombs all over the middle east while spending $6 trillion in Iraq and Afghanistan: creating a 300,000-man army that was a total lie by the generals and Biden. That “army” collapsed within a week by 10,000 Islamic guerilla fighters. This fact remains: the entire country consists of illiterate goat herders and opium growers with NO CHANCE to incorporate democracy or advanced Western society. The generals knew it all along for 20 years. All the while, China spent $6 trillion building infrastructure. They are thriving and we are devolving our society into tribal factions.

While we imported countless Vietnamese refugees after we fled Nam, this time, we will be importing followers of a violent religion bent on destroying all Western Civilizations. We’ve already got 7,000,000 Muslims in our midst. When they reach critical mass, we face civil war with our Islamic immigrants. It’s that simple and THAT stupid.

Are you not appalled by the 20 years of lies by Schumer, Pelosi, McConnell, Waters, Jackson, Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden, et al? Doesn’t it blow your mind that we ‘accepted’ all their endless lies? Do you have any idea of how good it would have been to have spent $6 trillion on our own people and infrastructure? Have you called your senators and House member voicing your anger? If you voted for Schumer, McConnell and Pelosi back into office after their 40 years of failure, why did you do it? What were you thinking?

Biden, fools and sycophants lead America in 2021. I suspect that Kamala Harris cries in her sleep because she’s TOTALLY not ready to step into the White House. But she is “on deck” as Biden flails in the batter’s box.

Buckle up folks because we are in for a really rough ride.

