by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

January 19, 2022

In my book, COVER-UP published a long time ago, I first referred to DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). In January 2018, DARPA first announced selecting 5 teams of researchers to support PREEMPT (Preventing Emerging Pathogenic Threats). On July 19, 2018, DARPA under PREEMPT (HR001118S0017) solicited proposals targeting animal-based viral threats, and which comply with gain-of-function policies. The lead organization would be EcoHealth Alliance (President Peter Daszak), with other team members including the University of North Carolina, Duke University, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Volume 1 of the proposal was titled “Project DEFUSE: Defusing the Threat of Bat-borne Coronaviruses.”

More recently, Marine Corps Major Joseph Murphy in the Office of Naval Research. was working with DARPA and wrote a letter stating that “SARS-CoV-2 matches the SARS vaccine variants the NIH-EcoHealth program was making in Wuhan, (and) that the Department of Defense rejected the program proposal because vaccines would be ineffective and because the spike proteins being inserted into the variants were deemed too dangerous (gain-of-function), etc. On August 13, 2021, the Commandant of the Marine Corps Fellow, DARPA wrote to the Inspector General the following: “SARS-CoV-2 is an American created recombinant bat vaccine, or its precursor virus. It was created by an EcoHealth Alliance program at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)….

“SARS-CoV-2’s form as it emerged is likely as a precursor, deliberately virulent, humanized recombinant SARSr-CoV that was to be reverse engineered into a live attenuated SARSr-CoV bat vaccine. Its nature can be determined from analysis of its genome with the context provided by the EcoHealth Alliance proposal. Joining this analysis with U.S. Intelligence collections on Wuhan will aid this determination….WIV personnel identified in intelligence reports are named in the proposal in the collections….The purpose of the EcoHealth program called DEFUSE in the proposal was to inoculate bats in the Yunnan, China caves where confirmed SARS-CoVs were found….It makes sense that EcoHealth submitted the proposal first to the Department of Defense before it settled with NIH-NIAID (headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci). DARPA rejected the proposal because the work was too close to violating the gain-of-function (GoF) moratorium….As is known, Dr. Anthony Fauci with NIAID did not reject the proposal. The work took place at the WIV and several sites in the U.S….There are proposal documents in the PREEMPT folder on the DARPA BIological Technologies Office JWICS (top secret) share drive….This folder was empty for a year. The files, completely unmarked with classification or distribution data, were placed in this folder in July 2021, which conspicuously aligns with media reporting, my probing, and Senator Rand Paul’s inquiry into NIH/NIAID gain-of-function programs.

“SARS-CoV-2, hereafter referred to as SARSr-CoV-WIV, is a synthetic spike protein chimera engineered to attack the human ACE2 receptors and inserted into a recombinant bat SARSr-CoV backbone. It is likely a live vaccine not yet engineered to a more attenuated state that the program sought to create with its final version. It leaked and spread rapidly because it was aerosolized so it could efficiently infect bats in caves, but it was not ready to infect bats yet, which is why it does not appear to infect bats. The reason the disease is so confusing is because it is less a virus than it is engineered spike proteins hitch-hiking a ride on SARSr-CoV quasispecies swarm. The closer it is to the final live attenuated vaccine form, the more likely that it has been deattenuating since initial escape in August 2019, etc.”

Major Murphy’s disclosure alleges that EcoHealth ultimately carried out the DEFUSE proposal until April 2020 through NIH and NIAID. and that details of the program have been concealed since the pandemic began. His disclosure also highlights several potential treatments such as Ivermectin, and specifically alleges that the EcoHealth DEFUSE proposal identified chloroquine phosphate (Hydroxychloroquine) and interferon as SARS-CoV inhibitors.”

Another treatment could be melatonin. As early as June 2020, researchers found that melatonin attenuated a number of pathological features of Covid-19, such as inflammation, extreme immune response, acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome. And on December 31, 2021, MELATONIN RESEARCH published a research commentary on an October 2021 study by Hasan et al, in which one reads: “In a single-center, open-label, randomized clinical trial, it was observed that melatonin treatment lowered the mortality rate by 93% in severely infected COVID-19 patients compared with the control group.” The Hasan trial included 158 hospitalized COVID patients between the ages of 18 and 80, all confirmed to have severe SARS-CoV-2 infection.

© 2021 Dennis Cuddy – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Dennis Cuddy: recordsrevealed@yahoo.com