Greg Holt

What is the difference between the prosperity gospel, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ?

Simple – in the prosperity gospel you receive everything you want.

In the Gospel of Christ you receive everything you need – according to God.

Friends, concerning anyone, famous or not – who preaches that if you only pray enough, and/or have enough faith – all that you want will be yours, this is an unbiblical lie! Or using the same pre-qualifications, you will be healed of whatever afflicts you. These people are liars. Run away, as fast as your feet will take you, don’t walk, RUN.

God will give to you what you need, realizing that our need is determined by Him, not us.

“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” Jeremiah 17:9 (KJV)

Add to that the mind, as the thoughts of the mind flow from the desires of the heart.

I need that house.

I need that car.

I need that job.

If I have this or that, I will be happy.

If I can do that, I will be happy.

If he/she is my spouse, I can be happy.

Are any of these needs? No, they are not. But our heart and our mind will lie to us and tell us that they are.

God made us, and God knows us – far better than we know ourselves. God cannot and does not lie. Therefore, when He says:

Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28 (KJV)

But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Matthew 6:33 (KJV) Read Matthew chapter six.

Translation: in the first verse, Matthew 11:28, God is essentially promising to deliver us from useless and unspiritual toil. Sin can only be forgiven by Jesus (Colossians 1:12-14); we can do no works that will earn us forgiveness, nor a place with Christ. We submit, we confess, we promise to follow – God guides the needed changes within us, forgives us, grants us eternal life with Him (a free gift – Ephesians 2:8-9), and sees only the righteousness of His Son Jesus Christ within us.

In the second verse, God promises that if we will follow Him, He will provide for us. Again, said provision is according to God, not us. The heart will lie, telling us we have to have this and that. Except that we do not.

So whom are you going to trust? The prosperity gospel teacher (false teacher), or the Teacher of the true Gospel, Jesus Christ?

“…God our Saviour; who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus.” 1 Timothy 2:3-5

Jesus Christ – first, last, and always, yesterday, today, and forever. Revelation 22:13 Hebrews 13:8