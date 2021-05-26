By Cliff Kincaid

The Netflix documentary, “American Murder,” tells the story of a Colorado man who killed his pregnant wife and kids so he could start a new life with his mistress. I look forward to the Netflix documentary, “Chinese Mass Murder,” on how the Red Chinese regime released a biological weapon on the world, as part of a plan to destroy the United States and other Western nations, in order to achieve global domination.

Perhaps Barack Hussein Obama can recommend such a film, since Barack and Michelle Obama signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce original shows.

I somehow doubt it.

Perhaps Netflix can also prepare a documentary on the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, labeled a “killer” by the American president China Joe Biden. Putin has been linked to the poisoning of various dissidents who threaten his power. Nevertheless, Biden is meeting with Putin on June 16. This is a killer Biden can do business with. Xi is another.

Not only that, but Biden has preceded the Putin meeting by approving his lucrative gas pipeline to Germany, giving the dictator leverage over Europe. Perhaps Biden’s next summit meeting will be with the Chinese president, to say all is forgiven for releasing a virus that has killed almost 600,000 Americans.

President Xi makes Putin look like a piker when it comes to extermination campaigns.

The mind of a murderer is something to ponder.

The Netflix show is instructive in that the killer, Chris Watts, demonstrates how he was able to lie with a straight face and deny any role in the murders. He was a very good liar. After killing his family, he comes to his house to meet with neighbors and police looking for them. He acts as if he is genuinely perplexed by them going missing. He calls his wife, as if he is expecting her to answer. He uses the media as a mouthpiece to find the “truth.”

This cold and calculating approach to mass murder is contrasted with home videos of the family having fun and enjoying life. An observer must have thought this poor guy was a physical and emotional wreck as authorities try to find his loved ones. The “worried husband” Watts is captured in body cam and interrogation footage as the police try to find the missing family members. He seems cooperative. The only discordant note is one neighbor saying that Watts seemed unusually nervous as they search an empty house and watch security camera footage of Watts’ truck backing up to his garage.

By contrast, China’s fingerprints have been all over the virus from the start. Yet apologists for the regime, such as Bill Gates, didn’t even want to call it the China virus.

The evil monster Chris Watts is indeed an American murderer, but he is also the personification of a Chinese regime which claimed the China virus came from animals, even from American soldiers or an American lab. Chinese officials were using the disinformation techniques of Soviet officials. They were determined to escape any blame for engineering a virus that has killed millions.

Eventually, in the Netflix documentary, you see how Watts breaks down, after failing a polygraph test, first blaming his wife for murdering his two young daughters and then admitting he killed all of them. He buried his wife on the property of the oil tanks where he had worked, and put the dead bodies of his girls into the oil tanks themselves.

Watts is a psychopath now serving five life sentences. The Communist Chinese regime is psychopathic as well. It has not been isolated, and its leaders continue to wreak havoc on the world.

With various sources now conceding the virus came from a Chinese lab, we will witness another turn in the Chinese disinformation operation. I think the communists will eventually admit, since the evidence is overwhelming, that a “mistake was made” and the virus somehow escaped from the lab.

China Joe will welcome this example of how the communists have turned out to be frank and reasonable, and say that it’s time for the U.S. health and medical establishments to assist the Chinese in making their labs more secure and saving the world from another outbreak.

Thus, we can expect a “happy ending” to this story, but without any accountability for the millions of dead, par for the course for a regime that murders people at will and even in a random fashion, depending on the whims and desires of the regime.

Before we get to this point, as quickly as possible, we have to deconstruct the China virus lies, in the same way the police suspected that Chris Watts was lying through his teeth about murdering his family. The future of our planet depends on it.

I have gone over my columns for the last year or so, as I dissected the lies of the regime, looking at why Xi and his henchmen were lying and why so many people in the West, especially reporters, refused to see the truth.

To his credit, President Trump understood from the start that the China virus was a dangerous killer and he suspected it was a biological weapon. Hence, he was determined to finance effective vaccines that China Joe has exploited for is own political purposes.

More than a year ago, in my column, “A Frankenstein Monster Devouring the World,” I noted the curious timing of the virus, saying, “President Trump was moving in the direction of America-first policies before the Chinese unleashed their virus on the world.”

By contrast, China Joe’s top people recently met with Chinese Communist officials and failed to raise the issue of the China virus at all. He also doesn’t give Trump credit for the vaccines.

From our perspective, as victims of the Xi, Putin, and Biden regimes, we must demand a Nuremberg tribunal for the communists and their crimes.

The call for a Nuremberg tribunal of communism, modeled after the trials of Nazi leaders after the war, was started by the late Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky, who completely understood that the anti-Trump “Russia-gate” political exercises of Democratic Party politicians were, in fact, the work of Russian sympathizers in a grand scheme of disinformation and subversion designed to mask the advance of global communism under China.

It is frustrating to see all of this happening when it was all predictable, and we predicted it in our book, The Sword of Revolution and The Communist Apocalypse.

Using Marxist dialectics, especially the deceptive “Sino-Soviet split,” the Marxists played the West like the fools we are.

In a 2007 address titled, “Rethinking the History and Future of the Communist Party,” the eminent left-wing historian Gerald Horne made two very important observations about what would take place in our country and world. First, he predicted the rise of Barack Hussein Obama and identified his mentor, Communist Party member Frank Marshall Davis. This was before Obama was elected to his first term. Then Horne predicted the rise of Communist China.

As I outlined in a previous column, China’s rise was made possible by Obama, who after his two terms visited with Chinese dictator Xi in China, in a 2017 meeting of what the Chinese press described as “veteran cadres,” or communist officials.

“Xi made a positive appraisal of Obama’s efforts in promoting China-U.S. relations during his presidency,” said the Chinse press. It was more evidence, if we needed any, that Obama was a Marxist mole doing the bidding of China while he was in office.

The Communist Chinese are using the tactics of Marxist dialectics, described by Chinese Red Army Commander Lin Biao as a “spiritual atom bomb,” far superior to the real thing. In the case of Covid-19, the maneuver is clear: China will dominate and save the world it has destroyed. The communists and their fellow travelers, including Obama, must be held accountable.

Put them on trial for crimes against our fellow Americans. They have blood on their hands.

© 2021 Cliff Kicaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org