By Frosty Wooldridge

On February 23, 1945, U.S. Marines planted Old Glory on Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima. It marked our victory over the Japanese. It’s been America’s iconic symbol of victory over tyranny since that epic moment. All Americans who visit the Washington DC Mall step up to that enormous bronze statue that dominates the area. Every veteran sheds a tear upon viewing it. My own father, a U.S. Marine, took part in the battles during WWII.

Last week, the terrorist Taliban fighters of Afghanistan mocked our great symbol by repeating the same picture but with their own soldiers planting the Islamic Flag of Terror over that goat-herder/poppy-seed growing country. They beat America’s 21st century army with Toyota pick-up trucks, automatic rifles and RPG launchers.

After 20 years, $6 trillion in war costs, bogus ‘nation-building’, 7,100 combat deaths (Iraq/Afghanistan), and the little known 114,000 men and women who committed suicide while serving in that war zone and after discharge—we citizens witness the greatest debacle and defeat in the history of America.

Yes, we SHOULD abandon the insanity of that Muslim country, where women are treated with less respect than their camels. Yes, we should NEVER have swallowed G.W. Bush’s lie to us about non-existent “Weapons of Mass Destruction.” Those two wars proved as stupid, insane and corrupt as the Vietnam War.

But our withdrawal from Afghanistan MUST be marked in the history books as the MOST incompetent, senseless, stupid and tragic end to any war we’ve ever fought. It was never declared. It was never about protecting America. It was never about terrorism. It WAS about the Military Industrial Complex corporate elites who created, managed and profited by those wars.

Right now, Biden flies thousands and thousands of Afghanistan refugees into our country. Why? In the end, Sharia Law will now dominate Afghanistan once again. But why bring the followers of that barbaric religion over to America? Why not to other Muslim lands? Why not to their own culture where the practice wife beating, female genital mutilation, stoning of women, honor killings, forced marriages of little girls to old men, barbaric Halal food that tortures animals before they are killed…and finally, a definite thrust to “convert or kill all non-believers” as mandated by the Quran?

Who in their right mind would import countless refugees of an incompatible culture into the midst of our 21st century Western Culture? Can anyone in DC not see what’s going to happen? Do you not see Sharia Law now practiced in Detroit, NYC, Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis and everywhere that tribe dominates? Have you read the reports of honor killings and female genital mutilation here in America? Well, it’s going on prolifically as documented by the Department of Homeland Security. That’s a fact. (Source: Honor killings and FGM as reported by Ed O’Callaghan, Asst DA, DHS, February 18, 2018.) I saw the report personally.

And who in their right mind wants to see 1,000,000 Mexican and Central American refugees storming our borders to mangle our laws? Who wants to pay for this largest illegal immigration debacle of this century? When will it stop? Can we take another 1.0 million of them before the year’s end? How about another 2.0 million of them next year, and the next? If you are a liberal or a conservative, is this nightmare unfolding at our borders okay with you? What will it solve? Who benefits? Your town? Your children? Your tax dollars?

Is it possible that Joe Biden, a man who accomplished virtually nothing in all his 48 years in Congress—will successfully downgrade and degrade our entire country in the next 3.5 years of his incompetent and utterly bungling use of power in the White House?

Does anything think he actually knows what he is doing? If our horrific and incompetent withdrawal from that third world country stands as an example of the Peter Principle, Joe Biden takes the crown. And his generals—so totally incompetent to allow such a horrific withdrawal that left billions of dollars in equipment. It’s breathtakingly stupid beyond comprehension.

We, the law abiding citizens of America, take the dunce cap for allowing such incompetence to lead us straight to Hades. As 9/11 approaches next month, Muslims around the world dance in the streets while they raise their AK 47’s into the air in their victory celebration. We are a nation led by fools.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

Let’s create a discussion-debate on what kind of a country we are bequeathing to our children. Pass the book to all your friends.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com