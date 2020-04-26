Dr. Mike Spaulding

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a rabid postmodernism. As you will recall, postmodernism stresses the importance of the individual, his or her “lived experiences,” meaning his or her own reality, regardless of whether or not it is true. In fact, the perception of the individual is an unassailable mountain of truth through which all other experiences must pass through. In other words, according to CRT, truth, as evidenced by reality, is a western construct used to hold back people of color, therefore everyone’s truth is true for them. If this sounds like a different shade of relativism you are correct.

The difficulty we encounter today is that the viewpoints of racists utilizing and hiding behind CRT in order to propagate their racism and hatred are nearly incontestable. Running roughshod over other people’s rights, while maintaining the privilege to do so is utter lunacy. Lunacy codified into law is tyranny.

We are seeing this happen right now in America’s classrooms. The “1619 Project” is the current effort of CRT enthusiasts to revise history about race in America. The effort is aimed to create new claims of never-before-seen racism that the project’s advocate’s claim is deeply embedded in America’s core. It is not peer-reviewed, nor has it been vetted for accuracy. It was created by journalists and alleged scholars but lacks any real credibility outside of the race-baiting leftists that control government education in America.

Dr. Carol Swain, a former political science and law professor at Vanderbilt University, has written extensively about CRT and its devastating effects on liberty, freedom, and public discourse. In an essay titled “Critical Race Theory’s Destructive Impact on America,” Dr. Swain reveals that:

Critical race theory is an analytical framework to analyze institutions and culture. Its purpose is to divide the world into white oppressors and non-white victims. Instead of traditional forms of knowledge, it uses personal narratives of marginalized minority “victim” groups (blacks, Hispanics, Asians) as irrefutable “evidence” of the dishonesty of their mostly white heterosexual oppressors. The ultimate goal of this theory’s proponents is to remake society so that the victim class eventually displaces the oppressors and becomes the new ruling class.

Within this framework, white privilege and what they conceive to be its unearned benefits, are responsible for economic, health care, and social disparities in minority communities. It advances a narrative of blame that declares white America guilty for the plight of blacks. When it comes to education, members of the victim classes do all the teaching. It is a worldview and narrative that commands white people to sit in obedience and listen quietly to the arguments about their unjust gains as well as their obligation to provide a remedy for — in this case, black Americans, whether they are descended from slaves or not.

There is no way out for whites when it comes to race. Critical Race Theory assumes that racism is permanent and affects every aspect of our society, including political, economic, social, and religious institutions. The theory further advances the belief that being born with white skin, gives unearned privileges.

Therefore, any expectation of societal attainment of colorblindness, in which race or ethnicity does not hinder opportunities, is impossible to be achieved. Neutrality in law and decision-making is a pipe dream that can never be attained according to CRT advocates. Therefore, this mistaken reasoning goes, the oppressive system must be dismantled and destroyed.

This flawed theory suggests that race and ethnicity will always taint and pollute every decision, and, as a result, racial minorities will consistently lose out to whites because of structural racism. The message is clear: If you are unfortunate enough to be born with black skin, you are forever a second-class citizen who pays a race penalty. Under this rationale, the most affluent blacks rank below the poorest whites when it comes to privilege and opportunities. We are asked to believe that more than 50 years of affirmative action programs and race consciousness have done nothing to change the trajectory or opportunities of people born without white skin. Critical Race Theory says every dysfunctional condition in black, urban communities can be traced to slavery and its aftermath. There is no place for the individual-choice initiative.

What critical race theory actually “accomplishes” is to create anger, frustration, and despondency among persons in the victim categories who internalize that destructive message.

Universities and colleges have created a cottage industry of people who profit from indoctrinating America’s future leaders with a dangerous and destructive ideology. These future leaders then spread this diseased ideology, like a virus without an antidote, into corporate boardrooms as well as K-12 public and private schools, both Christian and non-Christian. Standards normally used to reward academic credentials are sometimes relaxed to give more authority to watered-down factors such as “personal experience” and the narrative of victim-class members and less credence to whatever facts, science, and contrary data that persons from the “oppressor” class might dare to proffer.

Education is now about white privilege indoctrination. According to the narrative, all white Americans are guilty oppressors who have benefitted from their white skin even if their parents are, say, Appalachian poor or high school dropouts working at the local big-box franchise store (if employed at all). Once the oppressor label is applied, accepted, and internalized, a deadly silencing ensues. In some cases, animated videos with messages of white guilt and oppression shown to middle and high school students create damaging images where whites are taught guilt and minorities are assigned permanent and debilitating victimhood. [1]

The demonic nature of CRT is apparent. CRT advocates for the god-like status of their perspective. People are not permitted to decry their views because doing so is evidence of racism. When people convince themselves that entire races of people, in the case of CRT agitators, the Caucasian or white race, owes them something because they have developed a perceived experience, then any system of thinking that calls that thinking into question or labels it nonsense is perceived as a threat. Therefore CRT proponents and the numerous militant special interest groups that utilize and support it, are convinced that any and all resistance including physical violence is warranted. Violence is just one strategy of social justice warriors today. Why would any Christian support this satanic wickedness?

If you want to understand the complete conquest of American universities all you need to know is that social justice and the larger theory of CRT is a religion, victimhood is its doctrine and their priesthood is anyone who hates whites, Christians, and people of any color who are conservatives or libertarians.

Now, CRT and Social Justice are at the center of Marxist, Leftist, Progressive politics. Attorney General William Barr sees Progressivism as a religion as well. Here is what he said recently:

In any age, the so-called progressives treat politics as their religion. Their holy mission is to use the coercive power of the state to remake man and society in their own image, according to an abstract idea of perfection. Whatever means they use are therefore justified because, by definition, they are a virtuous people pursuing a deific end. [2]

Now let me answer the naysayers who believe that Leftists, Marxists, Communists, Democrats, and Progressives are irreligious. Any religion seeks to answer four primary questions. Those four questions are related to origin, meaning, morality, and destiny.

In other words, where did we come from, what is our purpose, what determines right and wrong, and what happens when we die. Those are basic questions that all human beings seek to answer.

Progressives, Leftists, Marxists, and Democrats say human life is expendable. That means there is no supernatural origin, no creator other than Mother Nature. Since life is an accident there is no significance to it and therefore no meaning to life. Human beings can be sexually abused for the pleasure of their abusers and then discarded when no longer useful to that end. Jeffrey Epstein was a monster and a master at this and he knew of many other powerful people who treated other human beings as chattel. He was murdered under solitary confinement because he was going to name names.

The enemies of America such as the Obamas, Bidens, Pelosi, Schumer, numerous Hollywood stars, the CIA controlled media, and many so-called Christians who are in full-blown apostasy, believe that might makes right. The enemies of America want to wrest control of the government from the hands of sane people who still believe “we the people” can govern ourselves, and deliver it to a cadre of technocrats that will tell us what is best.

The Progressives are fighting for the victory of their religion which is state power, and unrelenting coercion by the state. That is tyranny. But they are doing so because they think they are the virtuous ones. Their worldview makes them believe they are right, honorable, and just.

Here is how Thomas Sowell described them in his book “Vision of the Anointed.”

The great ideological crusades of twentieth-century intellectuals have ranged across the most disparate fields—from the eugenics movement of the early decades of the century to the environmentalism of the later decades, not to mention the welfare state, socialism, communism, Keynesian economics, and medical, nuclear, and automotive safety. What all these highly disparate crusades have in common is their moral exaltation of the anointed above others (fly over people; the great mass of despicables, (to quote the Wiccan High Priestess Hillary Clinton; this comment added), who are to have their very different views nullified and superseded by the views of the anointed, imposed via the power of government. Despite the great variety of issues in a series of crusading moments among the intelligentsia during the twentieth century, several key elements have been common to most of them:

Assertions of a great danger to the whole of society, a danger to which the masses of people are oblivious. An urgent need for action to avert impending catastrophe. A need for government to drastically curtail the dangerous behavior of the many, in response to the prescient conclusions of the few. A disdainful dismissal of arguments to the contrary as either uninformed, irresponsible, or motivated by unworthy purposes.

When their agendas fail to deliver on promises, they always respond “where would we be if we didn’t have these programs in place? How much worse would it have been?”

In short, no matter what happens, the vision of the anointed always succeeds, if not by the original criteria, then by criteria extemporized later—and if not by empirical criteria, then by criteria sufficiently subjective to escape even the possibility of refutation. Evidence becomes irrelevant.

Listen, friends, we must rise up in unison and fight back against these evil people in our government, in our society, in our businesses, and yes, even in some churches who are being led into deception and ultimately hell itself by pastors and ministry leaders under the spirit of the age, which is to say the spirit of antichrist.

