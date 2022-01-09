By Roger Anghis

January 9, 2022

One of the biggest lies the government and the church have perpetrated on Americans is that there is no place in politics and government for the church. The facts deny that idiocy on all levels. Moses was instructed in Exodus 18:21 Moreover thou shalt provide out of all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them, to be rulers of thousands, and rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens. In other words, Moses was instructed to put godly men in places of authority over the people. Common sense tells us that this directive from God was to see that those in positions to govern the people did so according to the principles of God.

Even the New Testament confirms this fact the church seems to think that it can ignore. The modern church incorrectly uses Romans chapter 13 as the reason to blindly follow the dictates of ungodly rulers. What they do is tell everybody that because a certain person is in power, God put that person there. That borders on stupidity when you take the time to fully understand what is being said in this chapter.

Romans 13:1 states: Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Let’s look at this verse with a little intelligence. We are to be subject to higher powers. God has always had people in authority over the nation of Israel and for the most part, they have been people that He has placed there. We have to understand that not everybody has been ordained by God to be there. Saul was the first king of Israel but even though God put him there he wasn’t who God really wanted. God wanted Himself to be their ‘king’. 1Samuel 8:7 And the LORD said unto Samuel, Hearken unto the voice of the people in all that they say unto thee: for they have not rejected thee, but they have rejected me, that I should not reign over them. It is obvious that this was not God’s best. It is the same thing that we have today. Barack Obama was ‘elected’ as president and even though he was in a position of authority God didn’t put him there. He wasn’t eligible as we require both parents to be citizens at the time of birth. Only his mother was a citizen. God will not recognize an illegitimate position of authority.

It is the same with Joe Biden. The election was obviously stolen. He even stated that the Democrats had put together the most comprehensive voter fraud organization in US history.[1] He even went as far as to mimic Stalin and say that it is more important who counts the votes: “The struggle is no longer just who gets to vote or make it easy for eligible people to vote. It’s about who gets to count the vote – whether your vote counts at all,” Biden told a crowd of a few hundred donors and party officials at a gathering at the Hotel Washington.[2] This will not stand and God will correct it. Many prophets have been declaring this for months. I bring these up to prove that God fully intends for those of faith to be involved in the political arena. The second verse in the 13th chapter of Romans confirms this: Whosoever, therefore, resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation. The key statement in this verse is ‘resisteth the ordinance of God’. Way too many Christians and pastors feel they have to obey the ordinances of those in authority no matter who they are and no matter what policies they establish, but that is not what the verse states. It specifically states the ordinances of God.

So many people today believe that the church has no role in the government and they actually believe the 1947 Supreme Court decision that stated that there was a wall of separation between the church and the state which keeps God’s principles out of government. The Court used Thomas Jeffersons 1806 letter to the Danbury Baptist Association which the Court had used several times before upholding the church’s role in the political arena but this time the Court only used a short phrase from that letter where the other Courts used the entire letter. Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between man and his God; that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship; that the legislative powers of the government reach actions only, and not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between church and State .

Adhering to this expression of the supreme will of the nation in behalf of the rights of conscience, I shall see with sincere satisfaction the progress of those sentiments which tend to restore man to all of his natural rights, convinced he has no natural right in opposition to his social duties.[3] The phrase the 1947 Court used was “ thus building a wall of separation between church and State. ” The Court also didn’t use one single precedence to prove its decision which it had never done previously. This is what happens when you have judicial activists in positions of authority.

The United States, up till that time, had never separated God’s principles from the workings of government but the church sat on its duff and did nothing to fight their removal from the political arena. The Court then took prayer out of schools, it took bibles out of schools, prayer out of the public arena, and brought us to the point where a chaplain was arrested for praying in uniform on the lawn of the White House and ending the prayer in ‘Jesus Name’. He was court-martialed, lost his pension from 30 years of military service. This chaplain is a friend of mine so I know this is true. Our Founding Fathers would be appalled at this turn of events. We the People should be appalled at this as well.

First of all, he represents the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Just who is he supposed to pray to and in what Name? The military has made a mockery of those that represent the true gospel. Their sermons have to be ‘approved’ even their prayers have to be ‘approved’ by the chaplain’s superiors. I’m sorry but I don’t see them as qualified to approve anything concerning the gospel. I could be wrong but I doubt it.

The Founders believed that we needed the influence of the gospel to succeed as a nation. Here are a few quotes from George Washington about religion: “Where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation desert the oaths which are the instruments of investigation in courts of justice?” – “It is impossible to rightly govern a nation without God and the Bible.” – “Let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.” – “When I contemplate the interposition of Providence, as it was visibly manifested, in guiding us through the Revolution, in preparing us for the reception of a general government, and in conciliating the good will of the People of America towards one”. These are just a few references to the God of the bible from just one of the Founders.

It is the duty of all Christians to uphold the system of government that the Founders gave us. The liberals and the Courts have lied to us.

