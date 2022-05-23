By Lex Greene

May 23, 2022

“For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” – 1 Timothy 6:10

Contrary to modern indoctrination institutions that are responsible for making sure that the average American isn’t even smart enough to tie their own shoes by High School graduation much less vote for their own future, to include many global one world churches today, money itself is NOT the root of all evil. [See: “Enemies Within: The Church]

Money is often used to do good in the world. But it can also be, and often is, used to do evil in the world as well. Like any weapon known to mankind, money itself is an inanimate object. It does neither good nor evil.

People who have accumulated great wealth fall into one of only two categories, a) those who earned their wealth by doing good for the world; b) those who acquired their wealth by doing evil in the world. Those who attained their wealth by doing good, tend to use their wealth to do more good for the world; while those who possess ill-gotten gains through evil deeds, will tend to use that wealth to do even more evil.

It isn’t money that is the root of all evil in this world, it is the “love of money” that is at the root of all evil. Those who place money, wealth, and power above all else in the world, are the evil-doers of this world and every human being on earth is subject to the temptations of evil often associated with great wealth and power. But not all fall to those temptations.

Some 246-years after the inception of the greatest free nation and people ever known to mankind, a vast majority of Americans have indeed erred from their faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows, simply as a result of their love of money. Today, they are eating the rotten fruits of their labor, and living under the evil that they have brought upon themselves.

There can be no doubt that every American Citizen is now living under a blanket of pure evil. Is it an evil perpetrated upon the Citizens by evil-doers in positions of power? Or…are evil-doers in power merelya direct result of the Citizens choosing money over morals, ethics, and faith, the mere victims of their own love of money?

For most American Citizens today, nothing is more important than money, making the love of money the highest priority in their lives, no different or better than those they speak out against in politics. Most Americans vote on the basis of how they believe the outcome of an election will affect their own financial well-being. The poor or barely getting by voters tend to vote on the basis of false utopian ideas like democratic socialism, how they think democratic socialists will save them from themselves via fake promises of “equity” – never to be confused with “equality.”

Those with financial resources, tend to vote on the basis of preventing the government from unlawfully and unconstitutionally seizing the assets they have spent a lifetime earning. They seek lower taxes, less government regulation and interference in their daily lives, and the ability to keep what they earn.

In both cases, it is their financial status, or love of money above all else, that drives their voting trends in every election. Of course, those who merely seek freedom, the ability to keep what they have toiled and earned via their own sacrifices, have a constitutionally protected right to do so. It’s the true basis of freedom, the inalienable Right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness under their own steam, and the Right to their own earnings and property.

Those seeking access to the earnings of others, in the fake name of “equity” (not equality), are true parasites to all humanity, always taking from others that which they have not earned, enslaving the producers of society, while offering nothing of value to society themselves.

One is protected by the Charters of Freedom and Liberty. The other is a plight on society, a cancer eating away at the very fabric of freedom and liberty, knowingly or unwittingly, driven solely by their love of money, by any means necessary. Rather than stealing from others themselves, they seek to empower those who will steal from others on their behalf.

“Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”

Not long ago, the latter would have been appropriately declared “communist/socialist sympathizers” and removed from our society. Today, the “communist/socialist sympathizers” control most positions of power in the USA, both political and corporate.

Politicians on the right pander to those seeking to protect their earnings, while politicians on the left pander to those seeking access to the earnings of others. In both cases, they are pandering to their audience not for the benefit of their voters, but rather for their own personal wealth benefits.

POLITICIANS stand guilty as charged, almost without any exceptions today. A totally self-serving breed driven by their own love of money and power, at the expense of all others.

JUSTICES and JUDGES at all levels, also stand guilty as charged with nearly no exceptions today. Also, a self-serving breed playing politics rather than keeping their oaths to uphold and enforce the Constitution and Bill of Rights, driven by their love of money and power.

MILITARY and NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCIES are a self-serving bunch today as well, violating their oaths to protect the Constitution and American people against all enemies, foreign and domestic, for the very same reasons, their love of money and power.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS actively operating in direct contradiction to their sole purpose and oaths to prevent foreign invasion of our country at our national borders today, again, choosing their paychecks over their sworn duties, for their love of money.

THE ENTIRE MEDICAL COMMUNITY knowingly killing and maiming millions of Citizens with deadly fake COVID19 protocols and so-called “vaccines” and for what…choosing their pay checks of wealth over the well-being of their patients, in go-along to get-along fashion following Klaus Schwab’s COVID19 Great Reset, ignoring all known science and following the WEF, WHO, CDC, UN and IMF global Marxist agenda by simply protecting their own love of money.

NEWS MEDIA is yet another self-serving group operating strictly on the basis of their love of money and power, spreading blatant lies 24/7 while pushing tabloid entertainment as news to distract the Citizens from seeing just how they are being driven like sheep to slaughter, while watching the Johnny Depp lawsuit trial and UFO hearings in Congress. All major social media platforms, just the same…

Our entire federal government is evil and unconstitutional today. But who is excluded from this laundry list of evil-doers driven strictly by the love of money and power? In case you have not figured it out yet, the USA is no longer our country. We let it go decades ago.

Very few American citizens folded like a cheap lawn chair for the sake of health when they were told to self-isolate, stay home, don’t work, or earn, take federal handouts instead, wear a worthless mask, and even take lethal injections that to this day, the FDA refuses to approve for broad use due to a massive number of VAERS Reports proving the true lethal nature of these JABS. No, instead most folded like a cheap lawn chair because their love of money was threatened. They could lose their job, their wages, their college degree, or service record. They took the JAB for the love of money.

The simple reality is that evil cannot exist where good people put it down on sight. Every second that evil is allowed to exist, it will root deeper and grow stronger, until evil is all that there is…

I ask, is a society which allows the murder of its most innocent and defenseless children of God, a society of good or of evil? Is abortion, the murder of innocence, for mere convenience’s sake, not yet another example of the love of money, an error from faith, piercing the whole of society through with many sorrows? Can a society so callused and evil at its core, ever hope to right itself in any other facet of life?

Our country lives under a blanket of evil today because the people have erred from their faith, piercing themselves through with many sorrows, until the freedom and liberty once endowed by their Creator, can exist no more in a world consumed by evil, all of it driven by the mere love of money.

It’s not God who allows evil to exist, root and grow. It’s man… God gave us the wonderful gift of free will, the power to choose our own path, to control our own future. Just as darkness cannot exist where there is light, evil cannot exist where there is overwhelming good.

“All that is required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.“ –Attributed to Sir Edmund Burke

For more than a hundred years now, Americans have done little or nothing to prevent the growing spread of evil in our land.

We are the making of our own demise… We have no one to blame for the outcome of our decisions, but ourselves. Allowing evil to exist, is itself an act of evil.

