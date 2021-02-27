By Shirley Edwards

Are London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Days Numbered?

There’s a super smart man who is currently driving around the streets of London at the moment. He is tall, motivated and extremely brave. He is an entrepreneur and knows how to get things done. He is clean shaven, wears very snazzy Saville Row suits with a bright red tie, and what’s more he’s American.

To say he is shining a light on evil and making it look as stinky as it actually is, would be an understatement. I am loving it.

Brian Rose, of London Real, which is a video talk show, has been introducing us for some years to a world of people, uncensored and unscripted by the mainstream media. He has interviewed some interesting and very unusual people. Now Brian Rose, who has lived in the UK for 20 years, and loves the City of London, has put his business on hold, and he is running for London Mayor.

Driving daily around the 32 boroughs of London, in his battle bus, as he calls it, he is speaking to local residents and airing their disappointments, both live on air and on line. There are many complaints from those he speaks to. Being from what you call a multi-cultural city, the citizens come from all ethnicities and backgrounds.

He pulls no punches in exposing the many failures of Sadiq Khan, the current London mayor, who has been un-elected for the past 12 months due to ‘Covid’. This time, the facts on Mr. Khan’s failure to deliver his promises cannot be hidden from the cool calm and direct way in which Brian Rose exposes facts.

There are very real consequences for any type of bad management.

One of the main problems reported by Londoners is an initiative by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson which was then carried out by the current mayor called Low Traffic Neighborhoods, which although well intentioned, were not thought through logistically. It is reported that there was a lack of consultation with residents for the plans.

Low Traffic Neighborhoods direct traffic from one area to another which then become congested. It is costing residents much more money in congestion charges and also more time in getting to places. LTN’s have been bad for businesses in the areas designated Low Traffic, and are also holding up emergency services from reaching people when time is of the essence.

A failure to meet the figures for new housing, together with cuts on transport is another complaint.

Outside of London, the UK, and in particular ‘Brexiteers’ did not appreciate the £1.5 million politicized firework display which the mayor organized on New Year’s Eve whilst everyone was locked up.

And as the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson laments on another fatal knife attack and how he is very concerned knife crime will rise again in the city when we come out of lockdown, we all sigh with sheer exasperation as we know full well that locking people up in their homes has done more damage to people’s mental health and the rise in violence than he will ever care to admit. It is on Sadiq Khan’s watch that knife crime has extensively risen in the city over a number of years.

Therefore, Brian Rose is doing an excellent job in offering solutions and exposing how cuts to our youth services, and cuts to vital transport and emergency services such as our Police and Fire Brigade who have faced a £25 million cut in London have all contributed to the demise of the City of London. A place which he loves.

Speaking of which. Today, February 14th, St Valentine’s Day, it is reported that fed-up Londoners have also sent a Valentine message to the Prime Minister by illuminating Hammersmith Bridge to get his attention to the fact that the bridge has been closed since April 2019.

To be honest, I don’t think the love will be reciprocated or acknowledged. It is quite clear we are living under a total collapse of society with a virus being used as the ‘perfect excuse’ for everything. The country, and the once great City of London is in an utter state of decay.

Is Brian Rose, who is running for London Mayor really aware of the forces of darkness which is much more stinky than the River Thames which used to spill over onto our streets? If London once had a major sewerage problem with the Thames which was called, ‘The Great Stink’, which was resolved by Joseph Bazalgette in 1858 with the Crossness Pumping Station in Bexley, which he recently visited, I don’t know what we would call it today, except that it is major.

Nonetheless, it is encouraging and also inspiring that someone has come along with some positive enthusiasm for the city and who can also offer some common-sense solutions rather than the continued negativity and non-sensical announcements which major politicians are making on a daily basis. Many people have now given up listening to what they have to say in the same fashion that they have given up listening to mainstream media. If something looks fishy, and sounds fishy, you can be sure it is ‘fishy’.

It has been inspiring to listen to some of the people who are all helping each other out in the areas where they live, by setting up food banks, now a vital resource which is not just serving the homeless but the thousands of people who are losing their income.

Draining ‘The Big Stink’

It can be no coincidence that evilness, and all of its emptiness is being exposed in a perfect and very timely manner for everyone to see, and it is becoming more than evident that the country is now running on the goodness and sensibility of its citizens and some very unlikely people, like Mr. Brian Rose.

Therefore, we should be encouraged that even though it is dark out there, light has come to this earth to expose it.

Common-sense, integrity and wisdom are wonderful virtues. They stand head and shoulders above those who can profess to care for people but knowingly have other agendas in place. The last 12 months has certainly been a time for witnessing leaders, world-wide, who do not possess those qualities and who feel no shame in their mis-deeds, and it has been a time for witnessing those who might have those virtues.

Proverbs 10:9

Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but he who makes his ways crooked will be found out.

Proverbs 16:22

Good sense is a fountain of life to him who has it, but the instruction of fools is folly

Proverbs 14:8

The wisdom of the prudent is to discern his way, but the folly of fools is deceiving.

Whatever the outcome for the Election for Mayor planned for May 6th, I still believe. The Best Is Yet to Come……

