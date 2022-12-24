By Tom DeWeese

December 24, 2022

They told me that if I took the red pill I would be able to see reality – the truth of what is really going on around us. Well, I just happened to have a red pill and I took it. Like traveling through time, things rushed forward, I grew dizzy, and then I saw things around me become crystal clear!

Suddenly, I could see that the American people, and their every action, are being ruled, regulated, restricted, licensed, registered, directed, checked, inspected, measured, numbered, counted, rated, stamped, censured, authorized, admonished, refused, prevented, drilled, indoctrinated, monopolized, extorted, robbed, hoaxed, fined, harassed, disarmed, dishonored, fleeced, exploited, assessed, and taxed to the point of suffocation and desperation.

And then, more details started shooting out like fireworks! Policies. Politicians. Pronouncements. Power grabs. Everyday governments, at all levels, grows more out of control, more intrusive in our personal lives, more of a threat to private property – all in total and flagrant disregard of the expressed will of the electorate.

Al Gore warned of a “wrenching transformation of society.” That transformation just happens to be a clever mix of fascism, socialism and corporatism. It’s not communism. Perhaps a better term would be “common-ism.” Common borders; common currencies; common property – Common-ism.

The process by which it’s implemented creates a matrix of locked away land — or severe land use controls; control of energy and energy production; control of transportation; control of industry; control of food production; control of development; control of water availability; and control of population size and growth.

Always in the past there have been forces seeking domination over others. Kings saw it as their duty. Megalomaniacs like Napoleon, Hitler, and Stalin lusted for the control and power to satisfy their hatred, mistrust, and insecurities. They sent armies. They tortured, killed, and subjugated their enemies through force.

However, today, as I can now clearly see through my improved red pill vision, the forces we face are much more diabolical. These modern-day power mongers have found a way to keep their aggression under wraps, out of sight from those they intend to conquer, until it is too late. No armies in the field. No shots fired. Instead, the intended victims quietly pull in the Trojan Horse and celebrate its arrival.

The plan is to organize the world under a single unifying plan, accepted by nearly everyone as fact and necessary. Acceptance of that plan has nearly every nation voluntarily surrendering independence and sovereignty to the global aggressors. Most are even raising money to help pay for the aggressor’s system of control. These new rulers issue exact orders to be followed by all, gaining more and more power with each dictate. People now are voluntarily forgetting their history and rejecting their culture. “Was it not always so?” they will later ask.

What could be such a threat, so powerful that the entire world would lie down to accept such global servitude? How about the threat of Environmental Armageddon! We must save the planet!

What if you dared to oppose such a plan? “I’m free! I’m independent! I have rights,” you would claim as you held up your copy of the Constitution.

Of course, to oppose such a plan is a direct threat to humanity. The mob, fearing such dangerous thoughts, would surround you and rip up your Constitution as it shouted, “It doesn’t matter how many rights you think you have if you don’t have a planet to stand on! Only selfish zealots who refuse to give up their creature comforts would oppose efforts to save Mother Earth!”

Well, I’ve taken the red pill and I can now tell you that it’s no secret. The aggressors have written down every detail of their plan and have told us in their own words how it’s to work. But those who have taken the blue pill refuse to see its threat. Let me pull back the curtain for those who don’t/won’t see.

What do they call this new diabolical tool that now leads the forces of global control over all humanity which is quickly invading every single level of our government, our communities, and our neighborhoods? Its name is Sustainable Development.

Sustainable Development involves a progressive transformation of the economy and society. It is based on international interdependence and redistribution of wealth. It demands that we all live on less. It opposes free enterprise and demands its destruction. Instead it merges environmental policy with economics in decision making — with nature always overriding man.

David Brower of the Sierra Club made it all pretty clear when he said, “The goal now is a socialist redistributionist society, which is nature’s proper steward and society’s only hope.”

Maurice Strong, the Chairman of the 1992 Earth Summit left no doubt of the Sustainable Development goal when he said “Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrial nations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?” At that Earth Summit, 50,000 delegates agreed to support the agenda to achieve the goal – it was called Agenda 21 – the “Comprehensive Blueprint for the Reorganization of Human Society.” Since then, it has been updated and detailed, first under Agendas 2030 and then the Green New Deal. Today, they are aggressively moving under the banner of the Great Reset.

Sustainable Development is the policy for achieving that agenda. It calls for the elimination of free markets, national sovereignty and independence, and the elimination of private property ownership. It certainly calls for redistribution of wealth and a huge reduction of human populations. Some have called for reductions as high as six billion people.

The Sustainable shock troops – private, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have flooded governments at every level pushing their unending flow of legislation – all designed to regulate nearly every human action. They put controls on how and where we can build our homes. Controls on small farmers over what crops they can grow and how they will grow them; and they imposed controls on our own private transportation decisions. Cars are their enemy because it gives us freedom of movement.

As property rights are being destroyed the wealth of our nation has begun to diminish. There is no doubt that Maurice Strong’s goal of collapsing our nation is well underway.

The issue is so vast and overwhelming that people rightfully have trouble wrapping their heads around it. It encompasses every aspect of our lives, from housing, to jobs, to education, to healthcare, to gun control, and even if we are allowed to keep living.

Specifically, Sustainable Development is an all-out attack on private property. Private property is in their way as they sit behind closed doors to make plans for your future.

A few years ago, former New York mayor Bill DeBlasio openly revealed their goal when he said this in an interview in New York Magazine: “What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property. I think people all over the city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, and what the rent will be.” That’s a pretty raw look behind the scenes. He is telling you exactly what they want. Total control over how and where you will live.

In every community today, planners and independent NGO groups have surrounded your local governments to enforce such plans. You will hear them speak of the need for well controlled planning for your community’s future. It’s necessary, they say, to make sure everything is well ordered. Otherwise, they warn – we will have “chaotic growth.”

If you are one of the dedicated activists who have actually attended local planning meetings – see if this quote sounds familiar to what you have heard there: “The chaotic growth of cities will be replaced by a dynamic system of urban settlement…The region is formed by the economic interdependence of its development. The region has a single system of transportation, a centralized administration, and a united system of education and research.” This quote was written by a Soviet Russian architect named Alexei Gutnov, published in a 1968 book entitled, “The Ideal Communist City.” Could it be that Sustainable Development really is an extension of the master plan for the ideal communist city?

Make no mistake, Sustainable Development, using the threat of Environmental Armageddon as its rallying cry – is the totalitarian’s dream weapon to conquer the world’s freest society. It is an international scheme disguised as national and local policy, created to reign in the radical ideas of individualism, and personal property ownership, as well as to “harmonize” all nations under a central, global control.

The main question of the day – as our eyes are opened to the problem – What do we do about it? So many don’t know where to even start to fight back. The issue is massive. People get overwhelmed – where to start?

Let me make it as simple as possible. There are three basic tactics that have been used to enforce it:

Destroy private property ownership and control. Impose non-elected regional councils, taking government further away from the people. Feed the plan with federal grant money.

The truth is Sustainable Development cannot be enforced without destroying property rights. So that’s the place to start pushing back. Stand up for property rights and we can stop sustainable development and put the cork back in government growth.

You must understand – your fight must start on the local level – not in Washington, DC. At the local level is where we can have the biggest impact. Succeed there and then the issue will rise to the state level and then eventually to the national level. But it will take trench warfare in every city council meeting and in every county commission meeting.

Number one goal – stop your officials from taking the grants! Grants from federal agencies, including EPA, HUD, and Department of Transportation are not free money. They come with very specific strings attached for compliance. Those strings are tied to creating the regulations that enforce Sustainable Development. Many of those grants were actually written by the NGOs and they know exactly which grant to apply for to impose such policies. Most local elected representatives are unaware of these hidden strings. To cut federal control in your city – don’t take the grants!

Number two – get a clear definition of property rights so you have a platform to stand on. Here it is: “Property in a thing consists not merely in its ownership and possession, but in the unrestricted right of use, enjoyment, and disposal. Anything which destroys any of the elements of property, to that extent, destroys the property itself. The substantial value of property lies in its use. If the right of use be denied, the value of the property is annihilated and ownership is rendered a barren right.” Washington State Supreme Court Justice Richard B. Sanders. Private property ownership and its unrestricted use is the foundation for a nationwide revolution of Freedom. Demand it!

Meanwhile, we have many wonderful elected officials in city councils, county commissions, and state legislatures. But here again, usually they are outnumbered and unable to be effective. There is a way for them, even in a minority, to make a difference.

In your state legislature, imagine if you had ten good members who wanted to fight to protect property rights, but they are outnumbered and shut down at every turn. Here are some ideas on how they can turn that around.

First, those in the minority (meaning they actually support the ideas of limited government and personal freedom) can form a freedom coalition among them, pledging to support limited government, free enterprise, property rights and personal freedom (the three pillars of freedom).

Next, those in the Freedom Coalition can reach out to like minded legislators in neighboring states and encourage them to create their own Freedom Coalition in their state. Let us say they are successful in organizing freedom Coalition in ten states.

Then, on the exact same day, at the exact same time, all of these legislators introduced the exact same bill, or set of bills, into their respective state legislative hoppers that call for limited government and property rights protection. Then, the Freedom Coalition members all hold a news conference at the exact same time in each of their ten states, announcing their actions.

Meanwhile, we have local activists in each of those states ready to support that legislation – plus we also have a network of patriot radio shows and social media ready to launch support.

These actions would gain national, if not international, media coverage. It would succeed in changing the national debate and start a serious movement demanding limited government and property rights protection. It would lead millions to take the red pill!

Most important to our movement is to know that these exact tactics can also work in city councils and state legislatures, and, in some cases, local school boards.

We have to start putting elected officials’ feet to the fire. Do they or do they not support your right to be secure in your home, free of the fear that private developers and greedy politicians are going to take it at their whim?

The bottom line is this. If we can protect private property in your community, then we can preserve freedom in our nation. Obviously this is a huge job. It will not be settled nor won over night. It will be hard. But is there anything more precious than your freedom?

Imagine those who fought in the American Revolution and the incredible odds they faced as they took on the most powerful army in the world. So great was the challenge and the danger of total destruction of their lives that it caused Thomas Paine to write these words: “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will in this crisis shrink from the service of their country, but he that stands it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have the consolation with us that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheaply, we esteem too lightly; it is dearness only that gives anything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its good; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.”

General George Washington ordered that Paine’s words be read aloud to the entire Continental Army. He wanted them all to hear what was truly at stake. He wanted them to see what would happen if they didn’t take the fight seriously. He wanted them to know the difference between the sunshine patriot and the dedicated freedom fighter.

On that day, when Washington had those precious words read to his army – they all took the red pill. And from that day forward the Continental Army would fight on to the shocking victory that all the experts insisted couldn’t be won. Now I have given you the red pill. Now you know what must be done to take back our property and restore our Republic.

Sam Adams told us how to win with our small band of patriots. He said “It does not take a majority to prevail. But rather an irate, tireless minority keen to set brushfires of Freedom in the minds of men.”

In the 1980s Ronald Reagan was about the only person in government who refused to accept the idea that communism and the Soviet Union were permanent and inevitable. He stood up to it and shocked the world when the Berlin Wall came crashing down – along with the Soviet Union. He knew the truth and he fought until he won.

Today, you and I need to know that the tyranny of Sustainable Development is not inevitable. It can and it will be stopped. Ignore your nay-saying neighbor – the sunshine patriot. The one who only gets into the battle when it is already won – when it’s become fashionable. The one who laughed at you for fighting when there seemed to be no hope. They will not help you win. They will only gladly demand their share of the spoils afterwards.

Now, today, dedicate yourself to the fight – regardless of what others say or think. Understand that the perpetrators of the radical environmental movement are not protectors of the planet, they are destroyers of human society. We are fighting for our right to exist.

