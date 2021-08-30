By Frosty Wooldridge

Like you, I am sick to my stomach that 13 of our finest military men died in a suicide terrorist’s blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. I’m even sicker to my stomach that Joe Biden, a draft dodger in his youth, made it happen. I am sicker still that Four Star General Milley LET it happen. It makes me sick to my guts that the generals, colonels, majors and military aides in Kabul, engineered this insane and absurd retreat out of that goat-herder, drug infested country—with ZERO proactive planning.

A Boy Scout would have made better contingency plans. Anyone with common sense would have prepared well beyond the withdrawal date. How could veteran Army and Marine generals make such absurd and stupid mistakes to put our troops in SO much danger? They HAD to know that the “pretend” Army of 300,000 Afghanistan soldiers would cut and run because they are all Muslims…and Muslims always side with each other to fight the common enemy, which is America. Remember they had to stop training them with live weapons because as soon as they got a rifle, they would turn it on U.S. Army trainers and shoot them. *(that’s very little discussed)

The high brasses’ incompetence made us the laughingstock of the world. Who is laughing…well, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, China and just about every Muslim country in the world. Heck, 300,000 Muslims are laughing in Detroit, Michigan and another 125,000 Somalian are laughing in Minneapolis. Every Muslim in America laughs under his breath at this event.

Those 13 men died for absolutely NOTHING! Their families will mourn them for years to come while realizing that our own government leaders engineered this debacle. Some feel that top American officials planned 9/11 or at least, let it happen. Same thing with Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. All evidence points to President Franklin D. Roosevelt because he wanted to jump into WWII. We know that one of the towers next to the Twin Towers was demolished by well-placed charges.

What moron of a military leader would leave the enemy with $50 billion in military equipment? Is that not totally absurd and insane?

This whole Afghanistan-Iraq debacle continued for 20 years because Congress created, along with the Military Industrial Complex corporate elites, these wars for profit, not freedom. And today, we’ve got some invisible hands guiding that “Puppet of Dementia” inside the White House. Worse, there’s nothing the average American citizen can do about it. We’ve been watching the debacle unfold for 20 years while our children, all 7,100 combat deaths and 114,000 soldier suicides, kept being exterminated—but since it was an all-volunteer military—nobody cared or even remained aware that we were fighting two wars.

And now, we’ve just transported 100,000 Afghanistan refugees into our guts. There were NOT 100,000 translators that helped us! We’re just scooping up anyone and transporting them to our country to live on our welfare rolls like they do in Detroit and Minneapolis—for the rest of their lives. And our most illiterate Congressional Member Alexandra O. Cortez (D-NY) demands we absorb 200,000 refugees. Right now, they want to house them in Air B & B’s across the nation. The State Department expects to drop 6,000 of them on Seattle, Washington. More thousands into San Francisco, Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Miami, NYC and many more cities.

Except, no one is talking about the FACT that Seattle suffers 6,000 homeless Americans living under bridges in that city. Another 10,000 homeless live on the streets in Denver. * (I live here and see them all the time. They beg on every street corner and live in tents in downtown Denver. There’s another 62,000 homeless Americans in Los Angeles. *(Maxine Waters’ district) And, 11,000 homeless in San Francisco. *(Nancy Pelosi’s district.) I visited those cities this summer to see them for myself. Worse, you don’t dare leave your car parked in San Francisco because it will suffer a “smash and grab” operation by Asian and Black gangs within minutes after you leave it on the streets. We saw it this summer firsthand.

At the same time, Mr. Dementia has invited 1,000,000 illegal aliens into our country by July, and we expect another 1,000,000 of them by the end of the year. That’s on top of the 1,000,000 legally being imported into our country this year.

To top it off, does anyone in DC understand that we have borrowed $28 trillion and stand $28 trillion in debt…and that debt will come due? At the same time, President Dementia wants to legalize 20-25 million illegal migrants who will immediately tap into our welfare systems. How do you think that will work out?

Have you, the average American who works hard, pays taxes and tries to live a reasonable life, thought about the fact that our own elected officials are changing our culture, our language and entire ethnic makeup into a third world cesspool? Heck, there’s 38 million miserable wretches in Afghanistan, a failed country filled with terrorists, and our president wants to import as many as possible.

Does it feel like someone handles the controls and is bent on destroying the foundation of our country? If this legal and illegal invasion continues, we’re going to be fighting for our families and our lives.

I’ve never seen anything so absurd, insane and totally out of control as to what’s happening to our country. I weep for our children.

