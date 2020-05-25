By: Devvy

While tens and tens of millions of Americans worry each day about putting food on the table, will they get their job back or will their governors continue their draconian and unnecessary lockdowns, there’s a lot going on that demands our attention.

The long list of relentless attacks against Donald Trump are well documented because the prostitute media has made sure the nation is saturated day in and day out with all the lies. Truth left the MSM, print and electronic decades ago.

Joined by zealots in Congress, state capitols, the “look at me” Hollywood skanks, effeminate pretty boys and special interest groups, all that matters is their agenda which is to make sure Trump does not win in November. Who is destroyed along the way is of no consequence as they suffer no sense of moral responsibility for their actions.

Their avarice knows no bounds as does their lust for power and money. Those two aphrodisiacs have led to criminal actions by high ranking members of the FBI and DOJ. Lying by the aforementioned above has become a fine art. Flame throwing or ‘scorched earth’ strategies have turned our political process into a glimpse of Hell.

As incredulous as it seems and despite the whipping Democrats took over the grotesque impeachment hearings against Trump, Adam Schiff [D], Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who appears to still suffer from strangulation by jock strap, has informed the U.S. Supreme Court they are engaged in an “ongoing presidential impeachment investigation” which requires redacted, grand-jury documents from special counsel Robert Mueller, according to court documents.”

Oh, darn. Four days later SCOTUS issued a temporary block against releasing those transcripts.

Knowing the Democrat/Communist Party USA has nothing to feed the American people during an election year except their dangerous ‘New Green Deal’ [1] which would kill millions of jobs and be the ultimate thermo nuclear bomb to this already collapsing economy, the Masters of the Game are going for their final Hail Mary: Mail in ballots.

Those working to save this country are fully aware of the continuing efforts to get rid of the electoral college. More so since Trump was elected. The herds grazing out in America raised their heads after Hildebeast Clinton’s loss in 2016. The cacophony of moo’s over popular vote vs electoral college was deafening.

Of course, if one asks the dullard protesting how the electoral college works, you would be met with the popular cricket meme.

The evil doers knowing their chances of eliminating the electoral college were zero switched gears and have been moving right along with one of the greatest dangers to EVER face our republic: Mail in voting. COVID-19 is the total justification by parasites running this scheme.

Dementia addled, Nancy Pelosi and her crew of America haters are using that virus to make mail in voting mandatory in all states as part of another round of checks. She knows as does toilet scum, Sen. Chuck Schumer, that a large number of the American people understand this COVID-19 hit was not Donald Trump’s fault. Trump has been hounding governors to open their states practically daily on Twitter. Think voters don’t appreciate his efforts?

Knowing full well they had a disaster underway, the Chinese Communist Party allowed their citizens to get on planes heading all over the world and then locked down Wuhan. They deliberately spread that virus.

Trump stopped incoming flights from China third week of January. On May 24, 2020, Trump ordered a halt for non-citizens coming from Brazil as they are experiencing very high infection rates.

Americans living in NJ, NY, NM, MN, Oregon, IL, Washington State and California have simply been wiped out by Democrat governors and their draconian lockdown policies. Rational Americans who can still think and who have benefited from an improved economy, jobs and opportunity are NOT going to vote for all those governors and members of their legislatures that support those puny dictator governors. They are NOT going to vote for a crook like Joe Biden who obviously has advanced dementia on display for the whole world to see. They sure as Hell will not vote for his ticket if his running mate is Governor Comrade Gretchen Whitless Whitmer (D-MI).

Poll: 75% of Swing Voters Say They Will Vote on Issues, Not ‘How They Feel About President Trump’, May 23, 2020

Republicans flipped two house seats this month and have now been sworn into office. One in California and one in Wisconsin. This is a danger sign to the Democrat/Communist Party USA. The only way to keep control of the U.S. House, governors and lower offices is election fraud and this time it’s mail in ballots. I believe those two special elections were honest. It’s too easy to spot fraud with one election in a state. You need primary or election night.

I have been writing and exposing vote fraud since 1993. Speeches, radio appearances and through a booklet I wrote, Blind Loyalty, which dealt with nothing but provable vote fraud page after page after page. I retired it in 2004 after selling 700,000 copies at cost. I paid myself no royalties because the only goal was to bring electronic vote fraud (as well as human) to as many Americans as possible. Having been a victim of vote fraud when I ran for Congress, my booklet told the whole horror story.

ABC Posted Election Results 11.2.1998 12 Hours in Advance – Were They Right?– “A complete analysis of all the results posted and the ‘final’ totals reflect that ABC News was off .0174% – what would you say the odds of that happening are?”

On November 3, 2016, the Internet was a blaze with these headlines:

The Fix Is In: NBC Affiliate Accidentally Posts Election Results A Week Early: Hillary Wins Presidency 42% to Trump’s 40%

“The page, a screen shot of which has been sourced from internet archive site The Wayback Machine, is posted below and shows totals for the upcoming Presidential race. It announces Hillary Clinton as the winner. As Jim Stone notes, the page was pulled directly from the WorldNow.com content management platform utilized by major networks like NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox and appears to be a non-public staging area for news and election results.”

From my column, February 20, 2017:

“Paul ‘Rat’ Ryan should not have won his primary last year, either. His challenger, Paul Nehlin, ran tough against Ryan who is much hated by a substantial number of Republican conservatives in his district as well as across this country – with good reason. Paul Ryan Running Scared in Final Days Ahead of Primary Election, August 4, 2016: “House Speaker Paul Ryan’s policy record is collapsing among voters here under scrutiny from Republican challenger Paul Nehlen, so badly that Ryan is refusing to appear even on the Fox News Channel.”

“Yet, come primary night, miraculously the alleged final vote count was 84-15. I almost choked when I saw that number. The perception is – even though Ryan was peeing his pants a week before the primary – the voters of his district overwhelmingly approve of his anti-American worker, anti-Constitution voting record. Rat Ryan supported the job & sovereignty killer, TPP. Nehlin opposed it.

“On primary night in my run for the U.S. House, March 26, 1996, despite being behind only 5-7% points (internal polling) behind Rep. Waffle Wally Herger three weeks before the primary and no scandals, my race was called at 8:01 pm – one minute after the polls closed and no votes counted: 86-14in favor of Herger. The Secty of state stopped counting at around 6:00 am. The numbers never really changed. Additionally, in the largest county in the district I went to vote and my name wasn’t even on the ballot! We had to write in my name. I was in shock; there was nothing I could do.

“Check these winners/losers that night (primary March 26, 1996): 85-15, 81-18, 85-15, 81-18, 85-15, 86-14, 87-13, 81-18 and 81-14. Those were the results for a few incumbents vs challengers for the U.S. House throughout the state of California. Every incumbent, including Herger all voted for NAFTA. All challengers including me were opposed to that unconstitutional, destructive ‘agreement’. Wonder why we all allegedly lost?

“Those house seats were scattered all over the state of California. Unless you’re specifically looking at a particular race, in a state the size of California or Texas, people don’t put together the pattern, but it sure as hell is there. Herger was a low-level flunky buddy of NAFTA cheerleader, Newt Gingrich (NAFTA never would have passed without Gingrich and Rush Limbaugh) the voters wanted gone.”

Back then, we – and by that I mean a lot of Americans – were desperately trying to stop the biggest step for election fraud until now:

“The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) (52 U.S.C. §§ 20501–20511) (formerly 42 U.S.C. §§ 1973gg–1973gg-10), also known as the Motor Voter Act, is a United States federal law signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 20, 1993, and which came into effect on January 1, 1995.”

That opened the door to non-eligible individuals – primarily ILLEGAL aliens – to vote in OUR elections. It was an invitation to fraud with a big red ribbon. And we know ILLEGAL aliens (not the propaganda moniker ‘immigrants’) vote to steal from all of us.

Poll: 13% of Illegal Aliens ADMIT They Vote, June 3, 2015 – “As we always knew, California and American elections are filled with fraud and corruption. Thanks to a new poll, we now know that approximately 13% of illegal aliens vote. Since they are already criminals, stealing ID’s or using phony ID’s. lie to get welfare, steal jobs—why not vote as they to lose. Since they can not be deported or jailed, they have nothing to lose. Obama is protecting these law breakers.”

900,000 Illegal Aliens Voted in 2018 Says Judicial Watch

Aliens and Voter Fraud

Former Election Judge Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Stuffing Ballot Box, Accepting Bribes, May 21, 2020: “A former judge of elections from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to fraudulently stuffing the ballot boxes and accepting bribes to tamper with election results, according to the Justice Department.

“DeMuro admitted that he received the payments from a political consultant who would give a cut of his clients “consultant fees” to DeMuro in return for influencing election results. DeMuro would receive between $300 to $5,000 per election from the consultant to “ring up” votes for the consultant’s clients and preferred candidates. He would later falsely certify that the voting machine results were accurate.”

An elected Democrat taking bribes to make sure favored Democrats “won” their elections. How many others haven’t been caught?

HUGE SCANDAL: Oregon Changes Hundreds Of Republican Ballots To “Non Partisan” Denying GOP Voters the Right To Participate In Primary, May 18, 2020

South Carolina election ballots reportedly found in Maryland this week

If you think election fraud is committed solely by Democrats you would be wrong.

I interviewed Richard Hayes Phillips, author of Witness To A Crime: A Citizens’ Audit of an American Election. The 2004 presidential “election” was another farce. An illusion to keep the herds believing their vote actually counted. It only counts when those who count the ballots put it in the desired win column. Phillips’ book is an absolute condemnation of vote fraud in the State of Ohio. Phillips and volunteers examined 126,00 ballots, 127 poll books and 141 voter signature books from 18 counties: “Thousands of ballots in heavily Democratic precincts were pre-punched for third-party candidates. Voting machines were rigged, tabulators were rigged, ballot boxes were stuffed, ballots were altered, ballots were sorted according to candidate, and ballots were destroyed.

I read the book. The amount of work put into that investigation is truly staggering. I would never have voted for John Kerry, endorsed by the Communist Party USA (just like Barry Soetoro Obama), but the factual truth is Bush lost Ohio. Phillips’s book proves it beyond any doubt. Because Bush lost Ohio and those critical electoral college votes Kerry won the election.

So-called “ballot harvesting” played a huge role in the Democrat/Communist Party USA taking back the U.S. House in 2018. Make no mistake about it. How many Americans do you suppose know anything about that vote fraud tool?

What is ballot harvesting?

“Ballot harvesting, or the practice of allowing political operatives and others to collect voters’ ballots and turn them in en masse to polling stations, has drawn bipartisan concerns of fraud from election watchers.

“Several states have enacted some restrictions on the practice, while others have expressly allowed it or failed to regulate it at all. According to a 2019 analysis by Ballotpedia, 24 states and the District of Columbia permit someone chosen by the voter to return mail ballots on their own, with nine of those states adding some specific exceptions.

“Twelve states outline who specifically can return ballots (i.e., family members or caregivers); and one state explicitly requires only voters can return their ballots. Eleven states establish a limit on the number of ballots that a so-called “harvester” can return.

“Imposing restrictions on the practice has led to legal challenges. In Arizona, a federal appeals court upheld a ballot harvesting prohibition, despite a claim that it unfairly discriminated against minorities who might need help filling out their ballots.”

If an individual can’t even fill out a ballot – and there’s always someone at the precinct voting place to gladly help – how much would that individual know about our republican form of government? I’m sorry to say but after three decades in the trenches full time, the rank ignorance of the masses is the path to destruction for our country. They vote for who will promise the most from mother government’s teat or their own personal agenda, i.e., abortion.

Thanks to the Democrats our election process is a mess of monster proportions. A very important case right now is in the U.S. Supreme Court dealing with ‘faithless electors’. This is a dead serious issue:

Warning of 2020 presidential election chaos based on Supreme ruling -‘The timing could not be worse’, April 26, 2020: “The Associated Press reported there were 10 faithless electors in 2016, with four in Washington state, a Democratic elector in Hawaii and two Republican electors in Texas. Democratic electors who said they would not vote for Clinton were replaced in Maine and Minnesota.”

Faithless electors, ballot harvesting and mail in ballots are going to be the ONLY way to keep Trump from a second term. The Democrat/Communist Party USA is doing everything in their power to cheat We the People in November.

Illegals given driver’s licenses in states whose legislatures have violated federal law by giving them those licenses will receive mail in ballots. The fraud this time around will be horrendous.

28 Million Mail-In Ballots Went Missing in Last Four Elections, April 24, 2020

“Between 2012 and 2018, 28.3 million mail-in ballots remain unaccounted for, according to data from the federal Election Assistance Commission. The missing ballots amount to nearly one in five of all absentee ballots and ballots mailed to voters residing in states that do elections exclusively by mail.

“States and local authorities simply have no idea what happened to these ballots since they were mailed – and the figure of 28 million missing ballots is likely even higher because some areas in the country, notably Chicago, did not respond to the federal agency’s survey questions. This figure does not include ballots that were spoiled, undeliverable, or came back for any reason.”

All-Mail Elections (aka Vote-By-Mail), March 24, 2020 – That site lists all the states including two big ones: California and Florida. California took it even further when Gov. Comrade Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-64-20 mandating an all-mail ballot election. All registered voters in the state will receive ballots by mail prior to the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

The filthy rotten Democrats want Texas like they want their next breath. Thankfully we have a Republican Gov., Lt. Gov, Attorney General and GOP control of our legislature. Our state is also infested with ILLEGAL aliens. According to our AG, two-thirds of all election fraud cases prosecuted by his office involve mail ballot fraud, also known as ‘vote harvesting.’

Judge ramps up Texas mail-in voting amid coronavirus outbreak; AG vows to appeal: “

“A court ruling by a federal judge on Tuesday has expanded mail-in voting to all of the voters in Texas amidst fears of the coronavirus, but Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has vowed to appeal the decision.

“Democratic lawmakers across the country have been pushing to steer voters toward mail-in ballots as the coronavirus pandemic presented a health hurdle that could deter voters from appearing in person, but the battle has been uphill and marred with lawsuits as Republicans fight to sustain what Paxton calls “well-established law.”

“Voting by mail in Texas is generally limited to those 65 or older or those with a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents voting in person, but Paxton has argued that fear of contracting coronavirus — which has infected nearly 50,000 people and killed at least 1,300 people in the state — is not a sufficient disability under the law.

“The court disagreed in their ruling and Biery wrote, “Clearly, fear and anxiety currently gripping the United States has limited citizens’ physical movements, affected their mental senses and constricted activities, socially and economically.”

Act surprised: Judge Biery was appointed by Jeffrey Epstein’s good buddy, Billy Clinton.

I want to insert what I feel sums it up best about the fear factor in this country manufactured by the whores in the MSM, DemoRAT politicians and their sycophants. From Ted Nugent, a rock superstar and fierce defender of America and the U.S. Constitution:

“Why do I have to stay home just because 𝘆𝗼𝘂 are scared? How about 𝘆𝗼𝘂 stay in 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 house indefinitely, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 wear a mask, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 socially distance yourself from me, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 avoid restaurants, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 avoid baseball games, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 stay off the roads, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 avoid malls and beaches and parks…𝘆𝗼𝘂 believe the media hype, 𝘆𝗼𝘂 get your toxic vaccine while avoiding vitamin C, sunshine and the things God gave us to actually heal.

“I’m done playing 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 dumb game…I’m not wearing 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 dumb tin foil hat anymore. I’m no longer going to be a prisoner of your fear. I’m no longer staying in my house or catering to 𝘆𝗼𝘂 because 𝘆𝗼𝘂 are scared…You WILL have to confront this thing, if you haven’t already. There is no way around it, unless you lock yourself up in your house and it somehow doesn’t manage to hop on some mail or some groceries that you ordered online.

“𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 fear is not an excuse to destroy America. 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 fear is not my fear and your fear does not have the right to interfere with my life, my job, my income or my future as a free American citizen.”

If you don’t want to physically go to the polls, fine. But for political animals like Comrade Newsom to force everyone to use mail in ballots is outrageous. It IS an open invitation to fraud right along with ballot harvesting and faithless electors. But, then again, it’s the ONLY way to beat Trump and they hope to unseat Republican governors, keep the House and state legislatures where they have a majority.

As for here in Texas, I was actually left speechless when Judge Biery said this: Biery added that actual instances of voter fraud are virtually nonexistent, and that “The Court finds the Grim Reaper’s scepter of pandemic disease and death is far more serious than an unsupported fear of voter fraud in this sui generis experience.”

I was stunned. Biery needs to get his head out of rectal darkness. My Blind Loyalty booklet on top of the MASSIVE amount of vote fraud I’ve written about over the decades proves Biery to be a liar. Phillips forensic investigation of the Bush/Kerry vote outcome in Ohio proves Biery is a liar.

Fortunately for us, Texas AG Ken Paxton’s appeal was successful – at least for now. A panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals put the skids on Biery’s decision with an administrative stay. I have no doubt this will end up in the Texas Supreme Court.

I can’t tell you how upset I’ve been over this while the country has been turned upside down over the virus. Unemployment filings now are just under 40 MILLION. Millions of Americans still in bondage by petty tyrants. While attributed to Mel Gibson in the very fine movie, The Patriot, these words were actually spoken by Mather Byles: “Which is better, to be ruled by one tyrant three thousand miles away, or by three thousand tyrants not a mile away?”

We are in grave danger this November. Left wing web sites have been blasting vote fraud has been debunked and have gone full scale in attacking The GOP for their efforts in trying to keep the November election fair. The RNC has put $20 million on the line so far to fight Democrat/Communist Party USA lawsuits trying to shove ballot harvesting and mail in voting down our throats.

The RNC is also looking for 50,000 Americans in 15 key states to serve as poll watchers. Those individuals would also challenge registration of voters believed to be ineligible – like illegal aliens, foreigners here on a work visa and the dead.

No matter your personal situation, unless thousands of Americans step up to the plate, the November election will put the final nail in our coffin. No matter your personal situation, I want you to pledge to become a volunteer. We need several per precinct in all 50 states. More for huge voting precincts in major metro cities like LA, Houston, Detroit, Dallas, Miami – you name one. I left the Republican Party in 1996 after I was cheated in my primary. It doesn’t matter if you’re a registered Republican or independent voter (I’m listed as no party).

I’m sure the RNC will be issuing their guidelines of what has to be done before the election. If you are worried about this country being turned over to the zealots and fanatics in governor mansions, state houses and Congress, then for the love of this country, YOU have to get involved. If you can’t find your county Republican Committee office or chairman on line, call the county clerk. They work closely with both parties during elections.

ANY candidate who allegedly loses (I must have written about this a thousand times) MUST conduct a forensic analysis of the vote. And yet every two years, excellent candidates just accept what the machines spit out, go home and take an aspirin. Why is it so few and I mean so few – ever challenge the outcome of the vote?

I don’t care if your state is all machines (I think NH is still paper ballots), partial machines and paper ballots or mail in ballots, the fraud will be rampant. What do you do after the vote? You compare the number of registered voters to the number of votes cast. You check the number of individuals who signed in to vote vs the number of votes cast. I can tell you from personal experience analyzing election outcomes (which I quit wasting my time on because alleged losers simply walked away instead of challenging the outcome), the numbers never match up.

Judicial Watch Sues Pennsylvania for 800K Inactive Voters on Voter Rolls, April 29, 2020 – “The lawsuit also alleges that Pennsylvania has an “abnormally high percentage” of voter registrations compared to their eligible voting population.”

The World Requires Voter ID, but George Soros and Hillary Clinton Are Determined the U.S. Won’t; State Lawmakers Override Veto of Voter ID Measure; Tucker Carlson: ‘Democrats Encourage Voter fraud Because It Helps Them Win Elections’

I gave a speech hosted by Constitutional Republican Women on April 6,1998 at a country club in San Ramon, California, a very upscale area. Unbeknownst to me an official from the election division was there. I later learned a huge purge of their voter rolls took place shedding deceased, ineligible and double voting (people moved, got two ballots and voted twice or married and did the same thing).

January 3, 2020, Judicial Watch Uncovers Millions on Dirty Voter Rolls! – “Judicial Watch Finds 2.5 Million ‘Extra’ Registrants on Voting Rolls” – Warns Five States to Clean Up Voting Rolls or Face a Federal Lawsuit

Judicial Watch Sues North Carolina for 1M Inactive Voters on Voting Rolls, April 9, 2020 – “North Carolina, according to its own state data, has nearly one million inactive registered voters on its voter rolls. Likewise, Judicial Watch alleges that Mecklenburg County and Guilford County each have more registered voters on their rolls than the total number of eligible voters in the regions.

“For example, Judicial Watch analysis finds that Mecklenburg County has a voter registration rate of 107 percent, while Guilford County has a voter registration rate of 102 percent.”

You work to get a candidate elected. A candidate puts their life on hold and makes many sacrifices to run and yet, if your candidate loses – no one fights back. Why is that? Yeah, it’s very time consuming to go through voting records but come on, do you or don’t you America want YOUR vote to count? Do we want to get cheated yet another election?

It’s up to us. It will be Trump or Biden’s VP pick because Biden (if God forbid) wins in November by fraud, Biden will simply be a figurehead put back in the basement to muddle around trying to figure out what day it is or his wife’s name. Six months down the road, that crook and liar decides for health reasons to abdicate the throne, then his VP pick goes into the Offal Office. Our destiny and that of our children and grand children is in our hands.

Footnote:

[1] Civics is no longer taught in so many high schools across this country and what is taught is revised propaganda. Such as these united States of America is a democracy. We are not. “New Deal” is nothing new for the socialists and communists in public office. When socialist FDR introduced his New Deal, at least some in journalism reported honestly:

“The New Deal will bring the Communist Party within striking distance of overthrow of the American form of government. …” –Arthur Henning, 1935, Chicago Tribune. “… The New Deal is to America what the early phase of Nazism was to Germany.” –Mark Sullivan, Buffalo Evening News, 1935

