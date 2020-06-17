Butch Paugh

Cowardliness, Complacency and Compliance

Let’s get the first “C” covered and exposed quickly. As we will endeavor to do for the other two “C”s .

(Partial definition) (1) Cowardliness – coward – 1828 Webster’s Dictionary – A person who wants for courage to meet danger. Destitute of courage. Timid; base; as a “coward” wretch. Fearful.

The fearful (cowardly) are the first to be cast into the lake of fire ( Rev. 21:8 ) Their fear of standing for righteousness because of fear of persecution or perhaps compromising truth and righteousness for fear (cowardliness) of losing material gain, or even death are proof that they have fallen short on total and sincere faith in God! I do not know one individual who doesn’t feel fear from time to time! No one enjoys being ridiculed, mocked, or persecuted. Christ himself didn’t enjoy it! He even asked His Father if there was any other way but being nailed to a cross that He could do to fulfill His work on earth. But He overcame that fear by knowing His Father’s promise to Him. Courage is not the absence of fear, but the overcoming of fear through faith! Remember, to please God we must have the faith not to be a coward! To face our fears through faith in Him and His promises to us. In order to “please” Him we have to have faith in Him! (Heb. 11:6, James 2:17,18) The following scriptures may be of a help to all of us. (Deut. 3:16, Prov. 29:25, Matt. 6:24-34, Matt. 20:28, Heb. 2:5, Heb. 3:17-19) Now the first “C” has been explained. The rest is up to you! Your soul depends on your response!

(2) Complacency – 1828 Webster’s Dictionary (partial definition) “pleasure, satisfaction, gratification, softness of manner, “approbation” or the act of approving, liking, assenting to the propriety of a thing.” If an act or issue is morally correct, we are complacent with it as righteous men. But when an act or issue is immoral, to be complacent is a sin that leads to damnation! Indeed, is an act of cowardliness! We become “complacent”, apathetic, and indeed “pathetic” in the eyes of God. Complacency with evil leads to the same destination as cowardliness! We have all been massively guilty of this one! That is why America is decaying before our very eyes! ( Ps. 97:19, Prov. 24:11-12, Prov. 25:26, Romans 12:9, Eph. 6:10-12, James 4:17, I John 4:20, Rev. 3:16.)

(3) Compliance – 1828 Webster’s Dictionary (partial definition) “The act of complying; a yielding to a demand or proposal, (submission), obedience, compliance to a command or precept. Yielding, bending to be compliant to an act or issue show consent to that act or issue.” An act or issue that is Godly and morally right, we are commanded to obey! But an ungodly and immoral act or issue we are commanded not to obey! God alone is sovereign! His laws supersede all other laws made by all other powers or authorities! Any law, dictate, order, request or command is null and void if not in line with His Word! True followers of Yahweh, Jehovah God through His son Yashua, Jesus the Christ are duty bound to obey Him over any other power or authority! ( Acts 5:29 ) To comply with an ungodly or unrighteous (unlawful) decrees made by any entity is sin, and shows cowardliness and complacency!

You will find in God’s Word and throughout history that the masses all over the world preferred to play the coward, be complacent and comply with immoral acts and decrees just to keep the “peace”. They would rather suffer inhumane and tyrannical edicts than stand for truth and righteousness in society! The masses have always suffered from the “Hezekiah Syndrome.” Even after God healed Hezekiah and added fifteen years to his life he still committed a great sin by trusting in “ambassadors” from Babylon (worldly, evil powers). Because of his sin, Isaiah told him that his kingdom would be lost to Babylon and his own sons would be castrated servants to theKing of Babylon. Hezekiah, showing the type of man he really was, cowardly, complacent and compliant made the following statement to Isaiah: II Kings 20:19 , “Then said Hezekiah unto Isaiah, Good is the word of LORD (Yahweh) which thou hast spoken. And he said, “Is it not good, if peace and truth be in my days?” In other words, isn’t it a good thing that there will be peace and truth as long as I’m alive? Let my children pay for my ignorance and apathy! The same exact thing we here in America have been saying for at least 150 years! We had better give thanks and praise God that He is merciful and forgiving to those who will NOW repent and take a stand!! [ 1 Tim. 21:1-4] Read verses three and four VERY carefully!!

Some fruits of the three “C’s” are, tolerance of unjust wars, tolerance of a police state, the destruction of children’s minds and souls in the public “fool” system, the slaughter of nearly 100 million children in their mother’s wombs and allowing the supreme court to decree that sexual deviant and perverts have a Constitutional right to seduce, rape and pervert our children!! REPENT OR PERISH!! Payday IS coming for ALL of us!!

Stand and LIVE, or bow and BURN!! [11 Kings 18:21, Jos. 24:15, 11 Sam. 10:12]

BE WITHOUT FEAR IN THE FACE OF YOUR ENEMIES

STAND BRAVE AND UPRIGHT, THAT THE LORD MAY LOVE THEE,

SPEAK THE TRUTH ALWAYS, EVEN IF IT MEANS YOUR DEATH,

PROTECT THE HELPLESS AND DO NO WRONG.

In Christ’s Service,

