Lloyd Marcus

Democrats and fake news media hate Trump and believe no price is too high to remove him from the White House. They plan to keep filling Americans with bogus fear about the corona virus to keep the country shutdown all the way to the November election. They do not give a rat’s derriere about the shutdown causing 22 million people and climbing to lose their jobs. Suicides are skyrocketing, lives are destroyed and fortunes are being lost.

While much of Hollywood and corporate America share Democrats’ hatred for Trump, how long will they continue to allow Trump-Derangement-Syndrome to destroy their livelihoods? Hollywood will lose $20 billion this year due to the shutdown. The shutdown is causing each casino on the Vegas strip to lose $700,000 a day. Broadcasters of the NBA, NHL and MLB face losing $1 billion due to the shutdown. Closed Disney Parks are losing $30 million per day.

According to a Stanford University, USC and other studies, the corona virus is nowhere near as deadly as we were told.

And yet, when Trump announced “Opening Up America Again”, Democrat governors immediately doubled-down on their draconian edicts such as fining shoppers $500 for not wearing a mask. Demanding that everyone wear a mask is intended to instill fear that deaths are on the rise.

Democrats hope bailouts will keep leftist institutions and corporations onboard their Shutdown-America-Destroy-Trump-Express. How long will corporations put up with their industries being destroyed? I suspect corporations are ready to say, “Look Democrats, we got caught up with your destroy-Trump-thing. But, this has gotten crazy. Open the freaking country!”

A pundit said Trump must find a way to reopen the country without so many Americans feeling afraid. Folks, that is an impossible task. Democrats and fake news media are relentlessly pumping fear into our veins 24/7. All they care about is exploiting this golden opportunity to blame Trump for the corona virus and for collapsing our economy. Their behavior says, “Screw the collapse of our country and screw the American people.” They also believe corona virus gifted them a golden opportunity to unconstitutionally implement all of their dream socialist/communist agenda items.

Democrat governors have outrageously usurped authority to dictate what items you can purchase at Walmart, arrest you for attending church, dictate when and where you can go and more. In Idaho, a mother was arrested for pushing her child on a playground swing-set. Using fear as their shield, Democrats’ mission is to unlawfully take total control rather than protecting lives.

Trump is courageously doing the right thing for America by reopening our country. As Americans begin resuming their normal lives and experts’ predictions of catastrophic deaths are proven wrong, fearful Americans will begin coming outside.

I thank God for the rallies sweeping across America, pushing power-obsessed tyrannical Democrat governors to let their people go.

A coalition of Tea Party leaders have launched a May 1st protest in the belly of the beast, Re-Open California #EndThe Lockdown.”

From my West Virginia home, I spent two hours on the phone with organizers of the California protest. Their goal is to make it a huge rally to boost the rebellion which has already begun across our great nation. Please visit their Facebook page and sign up. We are Americans!

Already we are seeing signs of Democrat governors and mayors being forced to loosen their grip on our constitutional liberty. Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer backed down from banning religious services.

I live in a tiny town in West Virginia with 500 residents. The senior clerk at our store was ordered to wear a mask. She was obviously struggling, short of breath. I asked, “What’s wrong?” She relied, “This is stupid. I can’t get any fresh air, all the bad is recycling.” The next day she did not wear her mask. Why do Democrats demand a one-size-fits-all policy in dealing with corona virus? The answer is they only care about usurping total control of every American.

In 2001, I wrote these lyrics about the 9/11 terrorists. “They tried to take away our freedoms. They tried to destroy our way of life. They tried to break our spirit. But they didn’t count on the power of right. United we stand. Divided we fall. We’re the American people standing tall. With hearts and hands together and God on our side, now and forever, our flag wears with pride.”

Folks, it is shocking that these lyrics perfectly describe the evil intentions of the Democratic party. Please join the rebellion.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

