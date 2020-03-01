Jake MacAulay

This past weekend the world celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) and every one of you reading this article knows that without the determination and vigor of the woman who carried and gave birth to you, your life would be an unwritten story.

Concerning IWD, President Trump commented, “Across the United States and around the world, women are making important contributions to global prosperity, security, government, and innovation. As we celebrate these remarkable achievements on International Women’s Day, we also recognize the critical role our nation plays in advancing equal opportunity for all women so that they can reach their full potential and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

Since her inception, the citizens of America have always cherished, valued, and fought for their rights to “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness,” which are documented and given to them by their Creator in Genesis chapter 1, verse 28.

But did you know the Biblical morality that underpins American law and government has always supported the equality and value of women? Though not always practiced by many Americans, our Creator has always required it of us.

Just one verse prior to Genesis 1:28, Holy Writ records that God:

“…Created mankind in His own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”

Both male and female are created in God’s image and he authored the philosophy of equality.

This was a concept many of America’s founding Mothers understood, but tragically did not see fully practiced in colonial servitude. One such mother was Abigail Adams.

As a fierce proponent of women’s rights, she is very well known for her March 1776 letter to her husband John and the Continental Congress, requesting that they, “remember the ladies, and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors.” She continued, “Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the Ladies we are determined to foment a Rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice or Representation.”

Though her poor health kept her from receiving a formal education, Abigail rose above this, teaching herself to master several areas of study, including learning a foreign language. She was the close confidante of her husband John Adams, who trusted her counsel and relied on her for sound military intelligence information as well as political guidance. She was an excellent businesswoman, a faithful wife, and a devoted mother. She was the first female representative from the U.S. at the court of Britain and the first woman to live in the White House. She was the wife of one U.S. President and the mother of another. She was also a strong and outspoken Christian, leaving behind a rich legacy in her extensive personal writings.

“[H]e who neglects his duty to his Maker may well be expected to be deficient and insincere in his duty towards the public,” stated Ms. Adams.

In a letter to her close friend, Mercy Otis Warren, America’s first female historian who is called “The Conscience of the American Revolution,” she wrote:

“A patriot without religion in my estimation is as great a paradox as an honest man without the fear of God.”

Today, more than ever, we are in need of fiercely committed Christian women like Abigail to support our communities, strengthen our country, and preserve the blessings of Almighty God for every American.

