By Ron Ewart

“The dumbing down of America is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30 second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudo-science and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance.” —Carl Sagan

PREFACE: In our articles, we don’t pull any punches and never will. We write what many others are afraid to write. We say what others don’t have the courage to say, in a climate of fear that has made “politically correct” a retreat for cowards. If the reader is offended by what we write, it is their issue to resolve, not ours.

In the name of racism and so-called equity and diversity, we are creating a nation of morons. The U. S. government, special interests, and academic educated idiots are literally tailoring a society based on the lowest common denominator, in an attempt to prop up and pander to a single race. To accommodate Black and Latino learning disabilities, we’re dumbing down the White and Asian races.

On top of that we have replaced reason, logic, intellect, common sense and objective learning with diversity, reverse racism and racial emotion, creating never-ending racial tension in our entire culture. The socialist Democrats feed off of racial divide for their own political gain. Achievement, excellence, motivation and curiosity to learn are demeaned and vilified as being racist. In the name of equity every child is BEING left behind and America suffers declining achievement across all disciplines and all races.

Socialist Democrats have been pandering to the Black race for decades in order to keep them trapped in the Democrat stronghold by promising and delivering special treatment and benefits, in exchange for the Black vote. Instead, they have created a singular race of people totally dependent on government who have been taught and convinced that they are victims of White oppression, White privilege and White systemic racism.

This false perception of White oppression, purposely planted there by Democrats, has led the Black race to be combative, irritable, frustrated and intolerant of anything White. They believe that all of the ills that Blacks must endure are due to White racism because everywhere they go from public education, to jobs in the private sector and even in Black churches for all we know, this false narrative is drummed into their heads. Have we forgotten so soon Obama’s Pastor of the Trinity Church of Christ in Chicago, one Jeremiah Wright, where he said in a shrill voice, “God Damn America?”

Blacks have been elevated to a special class of people with a special name, African American, and special status in every day life, such as affirmative action and generous benefits paid by the taxpayer. Evidently, for several reasons, many of them cultural, Blacks just can’t compete on a level playing field with Whites and Asians. Nevertheless, they demand parity. Even Latinos perform slightly better than Blacks. Therefore, in the name of equity in our public schools and institutions we must reduce all normal achievement standards to the lowest common denominator of substandard Black achievement levels.

Case in point. In California, the achievement gap is quite pronounced between races where Blacks and Latinos consistently fall behind Whites and Asians starting in early years. This gap is illustrated by the following:

Only 10% of Black students and 15% of Latinx students in California met targeted benchmarks in eighth-grade math, compared to 44% of White students. (Even 44% for Whites is unacceptable.)

The gap begins in elementary school for both Black and Latinx students— by the 4th grade, White students in CA are consistently above state and national averages for math, while Black and Latinx students score below those averages.

In every county in the state the majority of Latinx students are not proficient in math or English language arts.

California’s Latinx students attend the nation’s most segregated schools; are often pushed away from college-prep coursework, and are sometimes perceived as less academically capable than their White or Asian peers.

To counter this disparity between the races, school boards dumb down the test standards so as not to offend or embarrass Blacks and Latinos, in the name of equity. As a result White and Asians are held back from achieving their potential. The extended Coronavirus epidemic, which has kept kids out of the classroom for over a year, has only widened the gap.

Unfortunately, government, in the process of helping Blacks with massive social programs, has managed to decimate the Black culture and destroy the bonds of the Black family, leaving them extremely vulnerable to broken homes, poverty, gangs, guns and drugs. In 1965, 24% of Black infants were born to single mothers. By 1990 single-mother births had risen to 64%. Single-mother births are now in the lower 70% range. In this tribal, fatherless environment, it is Blacks killing other Blacks by the thousands, not cops killing Blacks.

Consequently, society will never fix the problem until they find a way to elevate the Black tribal culture and bring it into to the 21st Century. Nothing will change as long as there are substandard schools and teachers in the inner cities. Nothing will change until cooler heads prevail and racial injustice, diversity and equity are eliminated from school curriculums. Would it not be wiser to establish two branches of education, a branch where any kid can excel and achieve to their full potential and a remedial branch where those that are falling behind can be tutored to catch up? If there are programs like this, they are failing miserably.

Nevertheless, making broad-brush assertions about anything is inherently flawed. There are many fine black men and women that have escaped the bonds of poverty, racial resentment, government dependency and victim hood and have excelled in their various fields of endeavor.

Asian students in America are cleaning the clock of all other students, White, Latino, or Black by several percentage points. While all other races get mired in the racial injustice, diversity and equity nonsense, invented by educated idiots and mandated by insane American politicians, Asians are paying no attention and focusing on objective learning.

In China, education is even more emphasized than here in America. They have some of the top universities in the world. Once more, the Asian culture is over 5,000 years old. Family bonds are very strong in a man-woman-child relationship, the work ethic is paramount and they strive for excellence. It should be noted that Asians are also receiving considerable discrimination but you don’t see them crying “Asian Lives Matter”, or rioting in the streets, looting and burning. Why is that, because the 5,000-year old Chinese culture is familial, not tribal?

Much of this diversity and equity insanity can be laid at the foot of federally mandated education programs like Common Core State Standards, No Child Left Behind and Every Student Succeeds Act. In another article we gave a dissertation on “Common Core State Standards” on math. What we discovered should make every parent furious and ready to do battle with his or her school board.

Even worse, public school curriculums now contain “Critical Race Theory”, a theory mind you that tells all Whites that they are inferior to all other races because they are guilty of systemic racism, White privilege and White oppression. A theory that “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the historical evidence of Black Americans in the United States national narrative”. A theory that states America is fatally flawed and needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. According to the theory Whites are the reason behind all social and cultural ills, especially for Blacks. The truth is “White Men Built America.”)

The Programme For International Student Assessment (PISA) compares 15-year olds in developing countries. The 2015 PISA study showed that American 15-year olds placed 38th in math and 24th in science, out of 71 countries. Those numbers alone demonstrate the abysmal failure of the American education system, for any race. (See: “To Kill A Free Nation Take Over Public Education”)

Future leaders of a nation are spawned in an education system. What students learn in public or private schools will literally determine the future direction of a nation. Just like they say about computers, “Garbage In, Garbage Out,” we’re filling our kid’s heads with social justice garbage in a government-induced race war based on a fabricated lie, systemic racism.

Perhaps the dismal performance of American students over the last several decades explains why America is in so much trouble today and how socialist Democrats have become the party of choice of a majority of the purposely dumbed down American voter. Perhaps that is why socialist-in-chief President Biden has a 53.9% approval rating after only 100 days in office. This is a pre-ordained outcome hatched over 100 years ago in a socialist laboratory, directed by one Karl Marx.

By interjecting social justice, diversity, inclusion, Critical Race Theory and so-called equity into all aspects of our education system, “We’re Trying to Prop Up the Black Race While Dumbing Down And Holding Back The White and Asian Races.” That’s not negligence. That’s criminal.

