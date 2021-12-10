by Lex Greene

December 10, 2021

To be certain, America has literally millions of true “patriots,” although I don’t think most of them are cut from the same cloth as the patriots who came before us. The Patrick Henry and George Washington type of patriots may indeed, be a thing of the past. Those patriots were willing to give up everything to secure freedom and liberty, not just for themselves, but for all of us.

Today’s “patriot” is often a much “kinder and gentler” patriot. They are far more willing and likely to go-along to get-along, another term for quiet surrender, especially until the tyranny lands on their own doorstep.

Our founding patriots knew that there was no wiggle room in the price of freedom and liberty. For them, it was a totally non-negotiable item, “Give me Liberty, or Give me Death!”

Sadly, many modern patriots have totally ignored all real science and surrendered to draconian medical mandates that frankly, no one on earth has a legal or moral right to force or coerce upon anyone, certainly not any free people. None of them “followed the science.” All of them “followed tyrannical government orders” in go-along to get-along fashion, placing their personal economic interests above the cause of freedom, liberty and even their own health. In other words, they may have sold their freedom, and everyone else’s, for a paycheck, or a government handout.

The 30% or so of medical professionals who have risked or given up their careers to speak the truth against Fauci’s gain of function bioweapon and the fake vaccines that are also Fauci gain of function bioweapons, did so in an honorable effort to “save lives.” The 70% or so of medical professionals who have gone-along to get-along, killing literally millions of citizens with their fake vaccines, did so to save their careers, incomes, and country club lifestyles. It’s not hard to pick out the true “patriots” in this crowd.

But what about today’s average American, in particular, those who call themselves “patriots?”

Was there a way to prevent Barack Hussein Obama from ever occupying the White House as a foreign agent with communist party ties? YES, there was a way, but there wasn’t the will…

Was there a way to prevent our economy and lives from being destroyed by a COVID bioweapon and ongoing bioweapon fake vaccines? YES, there was a way, but there wasn’t the will…

Was there a way to prevent massive election fraud from turning our country upside-down in 2020? YES, there was a way, but there wasn’t the will…

Even now, is there a way to stop the unlawful forced medical mandates and overturn the fraudulent 2020 elections to save our Constitutional Republic and every American citizen? YES, there is a way, but is there the will?

Losing Reason #1 – It’s all about ME.

So long as the tyranny isn’t directly affecting me and mine, I will keep quiet, not draw any attention to myself, and hope that someone else is going to do something.

Losing Reason #2–We need a leader to step up!

Many leaders have stepped up, such as Trump in 2016. But he was eaten alive by the swamp he was supposed to drain, because after he was elected, his supporters went back to life as if they thought that he would be able to drain this massive swamp alone. We have plenty of Generals ready to lead, just no troops ready to follow.

Losing Reason #3–We have already lost!

Therefore, there is no point to fighting. It’s outright surrender!

Losing Reason #4–What can I do?

Alone, by yourself, nothing! Which begs the question, why aren’t you working in active focus groups yet?

Losing Reason #5–I’m prepped for the worst still to come!

Well, would the worst ever come, if you had spent as much time, energy and resources trying to save this nation, instead of only thinking you can save yourself, in a fallen nation?

These are just the top 5 reasons why American patriots are currently losing the war for America, freedom, and liberty. There are others, but most will fall under one of these top 5.

The point here is that you can’t finish the race, much less win the race, if you refuse to ever leave the starting gate.

Instead of placing all focus on the only reason we need to fight, no matter the cost, too many modern patriots are focused on all of the reasons why they shouldn’t fight and can’t win. Of course, this is a self-fulfilling prophecy…if we don’t fight, we can’t win. This is certain!

Losing Reason #6–I can’t afford to fight, donate, contribute, join others to execute plans…

Well, this is no accident. The enemy has made sure that none of us is in a perfect position to fight, or at least afford to fight. But in the end, none of us can afford NOT to fight. If you think for even a second that you and your family will be safe in a fallen America, you have chosen a fool’s errand.

If America is not free, sovereign, secure and economically sound, then no place on earth will be. There is nowhere to run, nowhere to hide for Americans. The rest of the 3rd world runs to America to leave behind the kinds of tyranny we now see in our own country, to find freedom and liberty in the “promised land.”

When America is no longer a safe harbor for freedom and liberty, nowhere on earth will be!

So, as citizens all over the globe rise up against their tyrannical socialist and communist governments, Americans must join that fight and soon. Other countries started WWI and WWII and America tried to sit on the sidelines, until the war came to us. Then, it was America who stepped in to finish the fight!

Sooner or later, Americans will have to step up to finish this fight too, like it or not, able to afford it or not, no matter the cost…or America will be gone forever! The world will never know freedom and liberty anywhere, ever again.

No reason is good enough! Ours will either be the generations that let freedom and liberty die all over the globe, or ours will be the generations that saved America and freedom and liberty for all.

Between these two outcomes, there is nothing but unbridled tyranny and global despotism. There is no future!

“Sir, we have done everything that could be done to avert the storm which is now coming on. We have petitioned; we have remonstrated; we have supplicated; we have prostrated ourselves before the throne, and have implored its interposition to arrest the tyrannical hands of the ministry and Parliament.

Our petitions have been slighted; our remonstrances have produced additional violence and insult; our supplications have been disregarded; and we have been spurned, with contempt, from the foot of the throne. In vain, after these things, may we indulge the fond hope of peace and reconciliation. There is no longer any room for hope.

If we wish to be free—if we mean to preserve inviolate those inestimable privileges for which we have been so long contending—if we mean not basely to abandon the noble struggle in which we have been so long engaged, and which we have pledged ourselves never to abandon until the glorious object of our contest shall be obtained, we must fight! I repeat it, sir, we must fight!” – Patrick Henry March 23, 1775 (audio)

Patrick Henry was a lawyer and politician… We have no such patriot lawyers or politicians today. Do we have any such Americans? Must we wait for war to come to our doors before we stand up together against it? Time will soon tell, and time is now short.

Patrick Henry wasn’t just a lawyer and politician. He will always be remembered as one of the people’s greatest patriots ever.

How will we be remembered? Our actions, not our hopes, will determine this, soon.

