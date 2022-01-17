By Frosty Wooldridge

January 17, 2022

In these “Woke” times, rational, reasonable and sensible American citizens must be scratching their heads concerning quite a few absurdities being perpetrated onto their country.

One leading American said, “At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be malicious and cruel. Such persons are armored in false virtue.”

We’ve got Woke “Defund the Police” movements. In the aftermath, criminals find encouragement to rob, murder, burn, loot and cause mayhem in the city streets of America. We’re facing “Critical Race Theory” as a viable method for correcting the past, but in fact, teaching it creates “Critical Conflict in the Future” for our citizens. When “Black Lives Matter” destroyed $2 billion in damages, one Woke mayor labeled their actions, “A summer of love.” In 2020, then candidate Vice President Kamala Harris created a bail-funding organization to get the anarchists back out onto the streets by the next day. While we’ve witness “540,000 Homeless Americans”, the current administration invited 2,000,000 homeless refugees to invade our southern borders. This administration degrades half the voting public in favor of assisting those who break our laws in total defiance of our sovereignty and our Constitution. This is “Woke” out of control.

Transgender Insanity Growing Within Insane Political Correctness

But this Woke phenomenon takes the cake: from a standpoint of simple common sense, rational thinking and obvious gender differences—the ongoing stupidity of allowing DNA male transgender athletes to compete against DNA female athletes must be the dumbest, stupidest, most insane and moronic episode in American sports history.

A fact that cannot be changed, rearranged or transformed: a DNA male cannot ever become a female. Not one single cell in a transgender male can ever become a female XX chromosome cell. That male DNA transgender prints out with XY chromosome cells no matter how many chemicals, hormones or otherwise are injected, eaten or applied topically.

Therefore, a DNA male transgender athlete is not a female. Thus, he is either pretending or mentally unbalanced. The fact that such DNA males want to compete against DNA female athletes shows you how completely off the wall mentally crazy or unbalanced transgender athletes prove themselves.

DNA transgender male athletes possess stronger muscles, bigger lungs, larger heart and muscular skills that a DNA female cannot match.

And yet, the politically correct Woke crowd deems transgenders as “females” because they “think” they are females—and therefore, it’s rational to compete against DNA females.

It shows those of us with an iota of common sense and an education past 10th grade biology classes that the leaders of the NCAA, college sports and all women’s sports—have totally lost their minds to allow DNA male transgender athletes to compete against DNA female athletes.

University of Pennsylvania transgender Lia Thomas has broken every female record on the books. But, let’s speak to reality. She/he/it didn’t break a single female college swimming record. Why? Because she/he/it is a male, with a pair and a Johnson between his/her/its loins. Why Lia, who is a man, possesses the arrogance to state that she’s the “Jackie Robinson of Transports” shows you how fully mentally ill she proves herself.

“She laughs about it and mocks the situation,” a teammate told the Examiner. “Instead of showing that she cares about what she’s doing or what she’s doing to her teammates, she’s not sympathetic or empathetic at all. Lia never addressed our team. She never asked if it was okay. Lia never asked how we felt. She never tried to explain how she feels. Lia never has said anything to us as a group. She never addressed anything.”

New York Post Jesse O’Neill reported, “All Lia does is make comments to people like, ‘At least I’m still No. 1 in the country,’ and those kinds of cocky things,” the teammate continued. “She doesn’t care how all of this is affecting us and how this is affecting our relationship to swimming. She doesn’t care, and it makes it really hard to like her (him).”

What stymies this journalist: why haven’t all the DNA females Boycotted every event with a trans-athlete? Why allow this charade to continue? Why not put a stop to it immediately? Why allow politically correct, Woke nutcases to continue to throw this country into such emotional, mentally-unstable and unhealthy behavior?

Why not create a “Trans NCAA Category”, so trans-athletes can compete against equally DNA male, pretend-female athletes? That would put a stop to this kind of Woke insanity in a heartbeat.

Can you imagine all those trans-athletes with five o’clock shadows, hairy arms and a package between their loins arriving at the athletic event in dresses, high heels and makeup? Good grief! What a show! After they set new “Trans-records” in the butterfly, crawl, and breaststroke, etc., they could all hug each other and give butterfly kisses because they are so happy for each other.

This would become a “trans-cendent” moment in American sports history!

