By Glynn Adams

June 17, 2022

I wish I had the words and the ability to express and describe in such a way that all of America would clearly see and understand that we are in extremely grave danger having been captured by the demonic New World Order occults. I also wish I could get all pastors and the church in America to see that we are to be ruled by God but because of our blatant disobedience to our LORD Jesus Christ we are ruled by Satan and his New World demonic occults!! As a result, we are under the judgment of God because of our blatant disobedience of refusing to resist the evil overtaking this nation. Because we have so many false pastors and false religious people we have no idea that we are in a spiritual war that we have been losing since 1963 when Saul Alinsky and the Frankfurt School declared war on our Republic, our God, our Constitution, our freedoms, marriage, our family structure, our children, and our morality.

Jesus and His First Century Church is our example as it was lived out by the disciples of Jesus in the Book of Acts for us to see and we are not even in the ballpark or even close to that example in our churches in America today!! I learned a long time ago that I can’t make anyone see anything. Pastors and religious people that have eyes that see not and ears that hear not, Jesus did not spend a lot of time with them. He gave them truth and if they did not respond and act on it, Jesus simply moved on without them and left them to their devices!!! I fear that is what God has done to the pastors and religious church members in America, left them to their devices!!!

When the majority of our false pastors in America pick and choose smooth words to the people rather than the whole council of God, it has not taken long for our culture to be corrupted, our values assaulted, and our nation invaded by evil. As a result, our nation has become a dwelling place of demons where lies, dishonesty, corruption, greed, tension, violence, and despair prevail. “I did not send these prophets but they ran; I did not speak to them but they prophesied. But if they had stood in My council, then they would have announced My words to My people and would have turned them back from their evil way and from the evil of their deeds.” (Jeremiah 23:21-22)

Today, America is in a lot of trouble and we need warriors to fight this evil. In presenting this article, I reference two great pastors of old that will show us just how far we have drifted away from God in making disciples and obeying God. These men express the heart of God in a matter better than I or anyone I have read or heard on where our heart has to be if we are going to be a warrior for Christ in these last days and get back to making true disciples of Christ to restore our nation!!!

Leonard Ravenhill once said, “The world outside there is not waiting for a new definition of Christianity. It’s waiting for a new demonstration of true Christianity. In the First Century, while He was on this earth, Jesus cleansed the temple; today He would cleanse the pulpits of America from religious humanist false pastors.” Paris Reidhead, a pastor in the 50s, who preached and lived true Christianity, said in a sermon, “Paul warned us in Colossians 2:8 not to be taken captive by philosophy and empty deception but today our subtle philosophy and deception is religious humanism. You can define religious humanism as a philosophical statement that declares, “The end of all things is the happiness of man.” The liberal says, “The end of religious humanism is to make man happy while he is alive and the fundamentalist says the end of religious humanism is to make man happy when he dies.” This is unchristian and the betrayal of the ages. And it is a betrayal in which we live and I don’t see how God can revive this. True Biblical Christianity says, “The end of all being is the glory of God.”

Didn’t God intend to make man happy? Yes but as a byproduct not a prime product. What is the philosophy of missions, of evangelism, and of a Christian? If our motive is we don’t want people living a life of suffering and misery and going to hell, then we are using the provision of Jesus Christ as a means to improve upon human conditions of suffering and misery and thus, we are motivated by religious humanism

I would like to see some people repent on Biblical terms again. Here is somebody trembling because he or she is going to be hurt in hell but they have no sense of the enormity of their guilt, no sense of the enormity of their crime, no sense of the enormity of their insult against Deity, no sense of their rebellion against God, no sense of God’s righteousness, of His holiness, of His justice, the justice of His wrath and anger. I would like to see God so descend on people that they would repent because they had a revelation of the holiness of God, and in the light of that, they have seen the enormity of their sin against God and God so penetrated their minds and hearts they would fall to the ground in brokenness over their spiritual condition not their living conditions.

‘Lord Jesus, I am going to obey You, and love You and serve You, and do what You want me to do as long as I live, even if I go to hell at the end of the road, simply because you are worthy to be loved and obeyed and served, and I’m not trying to make a deal with you.’ There is only one reason for God meeting you and that is to bring you to the place where in repentance you have been pardoned for His glory and in victory you have been brought to the place of death that He might rule in your life. And in His fullness, Jesus Christ is able to live and walk in you and your attitude is the attitude of the Lord Himself who said, “I can do nothing of myself. I can’t speak of myself, I don’t make plans for myself because my only reason for being is the glory of God.” And if you don’t know the fullness of the Holy Spirit, then present your body a living sacrifice and let Him fill you so you can have the purpose for His death on the cross fulfilled in you so the Lord Jesus can get glory through your life and the people you influence. IT’S NOT WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO GET OUT OF GOD. IT’S WHAT GOD IS GOING TO GET OUT OF YOU. Let’s be done with this false humanist philosophy of Christianity in our day brought on by positive pastors and their sermonettes that make God a means instead of the glorious end that He is. MAY THE LAMB THAT WAS SLAIN RECEIVE THE REWARD OF HIS SUFFERING” (Paris Reidhead)

The American Church and most of their pastors have been captured by a demonic humanistic religious system that is passive, has no desire to assume any spiritual responsibilities and no controversy. Their focus is on the human condition of comfort, safety, what they can get out of God, and waiting for the rapture rather than the spiritual condition of themselves and this world. We are in a spiritual war of the ages and the American Pastor and Churches refuse to show up for this war!!!

As a pastor and watchman, I have always been concerned about our fast process in America of getting people “saved.” How many times have we seen people come down the altar, crying because they heard a sermon and “were trembling because he or she is going to be hurt in hell but they have no sense of the enormity of their guilt, no sense of the enormity of their crime, no sense of the enormity of their insult against Deity no sense of their rebellion against God, no sense of God’s righteousness, of His holiness, of His justice, the justice of His wrath and anger” and some pastor or counselor who immediately leads that person to repeat Romans 10:9, and after they confess with their mouth, they are declared a Christian. That pastor or counselor, who probably abhors abortion, just aborted a new birth because that was not a new birth from above; it was humanism and it had nothing to do with the heart and spiritual condition but everything to do with their human condition of suffering.

Our churches are full of these type of “false conversions” and most will never change their life and cannot live by every Word that proceeds out of the mouth of God. God does not rule our pastors and the life of churchgoers because they have never been brought to a place of death so God can rule in their life and in our nation. That is why we have made a false religion, a sectarian sect, and we have reduced Christianity to going to a building on a certain day. That is also why their lives do not influence anyone or a nation to give God the glory. This is why we do not resist this evil overtaking our nation. Watchman Nee, a pastor from China, after touring the churches in America, was asked what he thought of the church in America!! He replied, “I am amazed how much the Church in America can do without God.”

Oh, what we need in this hour in America are people who will come to the altar of God, broken people where “God had descended on that person that they would repent because they had a revelation of the holiness of God, and in the light of that, they have seen the enormity of their sin against God and God so penetrated their minds and hearts they would fall to the ground in brokenness over their spiritual condition not their living conditions.” Now this person has counted the cost and has become a true disciple of Christ!!! This is the Remnant that God is raising up in America from out of the American Church that will become brave warriors and obedient, faithful sons of God that will set our nation ablaze with the power and glory of God. Are you ready to count the cost of being that type of disciple today?

We must get back to the Book of Acts and develop their spiritual condition and mindset. Our spiritual responsibility is to be His witnesses, expand the Kingdom of God – in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest parts of the earth, door to door, resist evil, make disciples, and expose the unfruitful works of darkness. Right now our work is to be done first in our Jerusalem, America. This work of God is not accomplished in the church building but out in the culture in which we live. We are sojourners on this earth for such a short time, and we have been given all power and all authority to occupy, and to exercise dominion on this earth. If something goes wrong in our nation, His Body is to fix it using the Name, Word, authority, power, and weapons of God. Jesus is not going to do what He commanded us to do!!!

It is decision time for the church in America!!! Will we repent and allow God to develop in us a warrior’s heart and courage? Do we realize we are in a spiritual war? Do we realize if we will go to the battlefield, God will meet us there? Will we forsake or continue under this false religious flag we are flying in our Republic until all will be lost? Have we become cowards in America? Have we forgot the fear of God? Are we in the perilous times of the last days and are aware of the risks that lie ahead? Have we forgotten that we are not our own; we have been bought with a price? “He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for My sake will find it.” (Matthew 10:38) HATH GOD REALLY SAID?!!! Yes, we just read it!! As Leonard Ravenhill said many, many years ago, “The world is waiting for a new demonstration of true Christianity.”

Will we in America provide that demonstration of true Christianity? God bless, I remain His warrior and watchman.

