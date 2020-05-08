By Ron Edwards

Sometimes it boggles my mind when I witness sovereign American citizens seemingly beg for the tyrannical lash of government. If I walk into a business establishment and have not donned a mask, it is amazing the grumpy/dirty looks I get. Unfortunately, those gumps do not understand that being an obedient, modern day American style brownshirt does not a productive or helpful society make. I tried wearing the mask, but both common sense and research revealed to me that us mask wearers were not really stopping the coronachinavirus. To add insult to injury, when people wear those masks for long periods of time, they are doing terrible harm to their bodies. Humans were designed by God to breathe in clean fresh air with fairly high oxygen levels. On the other hand, trees, house plants, etc. thrive via the intake of carbon monoxide which is expelled from our bodies when we exhale. I am convinced that in many instances, wisdom has taken flight and zoomed back to God, because quite often, mankind has refused to seek and utilize the gift of wisdom. It seems as if the powers that be, “some unelected” were trying to use the coronachinavirus to quickly condition us to accept unneeded draconian measures that were specifically designed to make like miserable and create despair.

Why else would New York governor Andrew Cuomo force elderly nursing homes to take in patients suffering from coronachinavirus? Of course, the governor and the New York City mayor never utilized thousands of available hospital beds provided by President Trump and Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse charitable organization. Why? Because leftists never and on a good day, hardly ever accept real solutions that allow the people to overcome setbacks in an advantageous manner. Name any problem and the methodology is the same. Remember, the great leftist Rahm Emanuel famously said, “never let a good crisis go to waste”. Such events are always used by the immoral leftists to grab more power while wasting away our national wealth and unalienable rights. Time and time again, since Adam and Eve history is chock full of examples of what happens when mankind steps away from Providential guidance and wisdom and unto the road that leads to multiplied misery, premature death and the loss of our unalienable rights.

The apparent dangers we face and will continue to deal with, are like a multi headed monster that affects our faith and our government. Contrary to leftist propagandizing through government school indoctrination, the media, false preachers, etc. that have been allowed to separate our republic from God and all that is good for us, there is a much better way. For starters, in order for our nation to recover from the train wreck of leftist/liberalism, we who love God, or republic, our families and our unalienable rights gift from God must be willing to firmly choose the narrow path of a more righteous standard and live by that code.

There is no longer any time for middle of the road bullshit. Sitting on the fence only splits your backside. Jedidiah Morse (1761-1826) was a pioneer American clergyman and father of Samuel Morse, inventor of the telegraph and Morse code. Heexpressed concern about how far the clergy in 1799 had moved from doctrinal orthodoxy. In a 1799 sermon, he stated the following.

“Our dangers are of two kinds, those which affect our religion and those that affect our government. They are, however, so closely allied that they cannot, with propriety be separated.

To the kindly influence of Christianity, we owe the degree of civil freedom, and political and social happiness… mankind now enjoys. In proportion as the general effects of Christianity are diminished in any nation… In the same proportion will the people of that nation recede from the blessings of genuine freedom… It follows, that all efforts made to destroy the foundations of or holy religion, ultimately tend to the subversion also of our political freedom and happiness. If the pillars of Christianity are ever completely or permanently overthrown, our present constitutional republican form of government, and all the blessings which flow from them, must fall with them”. Through Christ we have the authority to take back and restore our republic. It is up to you and I. Even the Founders recognized that, it is why “We the People” are the overwhelming largest letters in the entirety of the United States constitution. I would that you choose Truth to Liberty. God bless you, God Bless America and may America bless God.

