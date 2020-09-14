By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 1: The big picture, endless immigration, America’s scant future.

“Thank you for joining me, tonight,” said Mr. Carlson. “With all the challenges facing America in 2020, this one is the least discussed. I’m glad you’re here to talk about it.”

“It’s a pleasure, sir,” I said.

Carlson: What got you into this overpopulation-immigration topic?

Wooldridge: It all started back in 1970 when I walked down the Red Cedar River at Michigan State University as a senior. Many booths addressed human overpopulation and growing environmental consequences. Rachel Carson had published her groundbreaking book, Silent Spring, on how Dow Chemical, Monsanto and Bayer corporations poisoned the world with their crop chemicals like DDT being sprayed, injected and applied to fruits, vegetables, grains and corn. We had robins dropping out of the trees, as well as Bald Eagles dying from their eggs being contaminated by chemicals. We banned it, but those companies created other more deadly chemicals like RoundUp to take DDT’s place. They still sell DDT to third world countries in 2020. I discovered that big corporations chase money over morality. Profits over ethics. Death of the Natural World over integrity.

Additionally, Paul Ehrlich published his book, Population Bomb. At the time, humans reached 3.5 billion on the planet in 1970. He provoked a sense of urgency in my studies and understanding of the world.

Carlson: What took you over the edge as to your involvement?

Wooldridge: I became a math-science teacher in 1973 in Denver, Colorado. It provided me with three months off each summer to explore the world. As a twenty-something, I traveled on a bicycle to Alaska, across the USA coast to coast, across Europe, the length of South America, and the perimeter of Australia. I saw the devastation of the rainforests. I scuba dived the oceans in the 60’s to see such beauty, but over 50 years, I witnessed plastics overwhelming our oceans. Plastics will prove the worst invention of the human race…especially for all the rest of the world’s marine creatures.

Carlson: What affected you the most during your travels?

Wooldridge: First off, I was a naïve kid riding around the world for the sheer joy of travel on a bicycle. None of what Carson or Ehrlich wrote about connected with me until I reached China, India and Bangladesh. By the time I traveled from Hong Kong to Beijing, the stunning enormity of their 1.1 billion population (now 1.4 billion in 2020 and still rising) totally upended my world view. India, right behind China with 1.3 billion today, well, I watched rivers flowing in plastics, the filthy Ganges and entrenched illiteracy-poverty no one in America can comprehend. Most people in India still use outhouses or the ground. The “human misery index” cannot be comprehended until you see it firsthand in India or Africa or Indochina. The filth overruns India on multiple levels as to ground water pollution, air pollution and trashing of the environment.

Carlson: Why be concerned when all of their problems are on the other side of the world?

Wooldridge: Because the mainstream media suppresses this information, the American people don’t have a clue as to what’s coming to our country. While American women and indeed, all Western countries, after Earthday 1970, opted to birth an average of 2.03 children or less, the rest of the third world raged ahead to add 4.2 billion people to the planet to reach 7.7 billion in 2020. Those same people add 80 million, net gain, annually. They’re staving and living in incomprehensible misery in Africa, India, Indo-China, Mexico and many other third world countries. Humans cannot keep up with or improve their conditions with mindless and endless growth. At the same time, we humans are wreaking havoc and destruction on the Natural World.

Carlson: Why is that our problem?

Wooldridge: Because population-refugees are fleeing their overpopulated regions to migrate to Europe, Canada, America and Australia. The problem grows because we added 130 million from 1970 to 2020, but we will add another 100 million by 2050. It’s not sustainable. It’s called “exponential growth” which mimics a cancer cell. It keeps growing until it kills the host. Immigration, if allowed to continue into America, and in fact all Western countries that chose stable populations, WILL most certainly collapse all our countries because there’s no way we-they can survive the water, energy, resource and arable land exhaustion coming at us like a runaway locomotive.

Carlson: Can you gives a visual of what’s coming?

Wooldridge: Yes, I’ve got two videos by Roy Beck of www.NumbersUSA.org that every American should see. The first 5-minute video shows how the third world adds 80 million, net gain, annually. That’s births over deaths. The second shows what our country will look like with another 100 million to reach 440 million and on to 625 million within 80 years. It’s not going to be a pretty picture for anyone as we continue to savage this planet’s resources with our incredible demands for resources. Here’s the two videos, Tucker:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

Carlson: Those are very sobering videos, Mr. Wooldridge. Every American should see them, especially if they have children. What can we do to start preparing ourselves for the end result of another 100 million people added to the USA within 30 years?

Wooldridge: There’s no way to prepare for the impact of another 100 million people.

Carlson: What then?

Wooldridge: We MUST shut down our borders to all immigration. It’s that simple. If we allow another 100 million, we’re done! That many people at our present level of immigration cannot be sustained. They will, like a cancer cell, collapse our entire civilization.

Secondly, we MUST create a national-international conference for all world leaders annually, including religious leaders, population experts, environmentalists, catastrophic climate destabilization specialists and other top people—to create solutions to save ourselves.

Carlson: How do we help those refugees if we don’t continue immigration?

Wooldridge: We help them in their own countries with growing crops, water filtration and birth control. That’s the only thing that will save them. If they don’t or won’t engage birth control, they will seal their own demise. It’s that simple and that harsh.

If we don’t stop all immigration, not only can we NOT save them, we won’t be able to save ourselves. We will face unsolvable problems with irreversible consequences.

Carlson: I’m going to have you back. Every American needs to understand what we face.

Please note: This virtual interview was not aired on television. Part 2 of the interview will delve into the intricacies of what America faces if we continue down this immigration path.

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com