(These are my views as a woman living in England, on how the culture and spirit of my country has changed over 50 years. Why the country does not feel protected or strong any more, how it has lost, and is losing it values and decency, and how we are daily losing our free speech.)

Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. 1 Peter 5:8

Quite some number of years ago whilst attending an interview for a job, the interviewer asked me a very unexpected question. It was a question, a statement, which has remained with me since, and for which I often think about:

“Can a Leopard, change its spots”?

My instinct in answering the question at the time, was to apply it to human nature, and to state that they can, no matter what their personality has been perceived to be. There is always the possibility that despite being a certain type of person, people can, and do indeed change for the better.

However, despite feeling quite satisfied and very considerate with my ‘on the spot’ answer, I do remember coming away pondering much more deeply upon it. There was possibly a lot more depth to that question, and it deserved much more consideration.

Life in the Jungle

In observing human nature, a British reality TV show entitled “I’m a Celebrity – Get me Out of Here” is an entertaining yet somewhat difficult show to watch. Set in the outback of Australia, the format consists of celebrities living in extreme conditions, with none of their creature comforts, undertaking various challenges to win food for the group and avoid being voted out by the viewers.

Living in those conditions as members of a team who have never mixed before, often highlights a side of the celebrities’ personality that the public may have been unaware of.

This year there has been an enormous amount of controversy in relation to a very well- known politician taking part. It has been a major topic of conversation and distraction to say the least.

Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2018 – 2021 for the UK, who strictly enforced Covid laws during that time and then broke them himself, announced he was entering the jungle to highlight ‘Dyslexia’ and to embrace popular culture and get more people interested in politics. He also stated he wanted to show the public that politicians were ‘normal’ in the three weeks he would hopefully spend in the jungle.

Who is Matt Hancock? The former Health Secretary heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle camp | ITV News Anglia

Karma Chameleon

In attempting to normalize a politician’s appearance he appeared to sail through every single challenge and also appeared to become popular with some of the viewers through acting very cordial and considerate to his camp mates. He was likeable.

On the questioning of some of his parliamentary decisions and actions, and the pain he had caused to the public from team members in the jungle, and his breaking of the covid rules himself that he had enforced on others, he attempted to weakly appeal to a forgiving side of their nature. The only time he became indignant was when he said he had not broken any covid laws because those rules were purely ‘guidance’

Whilst watching small clips from the show, it was also interesting to hear him speak about his affair and how he simply fell in love with his aide, Gina Coladangelo, during Covid.

I wondered if he felt any consideration towards his wife and three children at home in the UK, and how they would react to that being broadcast, and if this was now the popular culture he was embracing, and for what reason?

There were of course other celebrities in the show with chequered pasts. One was the singer Boy George. Ironically, he is known for a famous song called ‘Karma Chameleon’. Here he was living amongst lizards and snakes. Together they all joined in singing the popular song.

(1) The Campmates sing ‘Karma Chameleon’ with Boy George | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – YouTube

The show became a strange and bizarre parody where the former Health Secretary who in the real world would often been seen running away from journalists at top speed, or dodging important questions with a basic arrogant ‘No’, now saw his redemption as answering some very basic questions with a softly spoken voice in a ‘reality show’.

One member of the team wanted Covid sweeping under the carpet now he had answered the basics. They were there in the jungle to have fun, in a once in a lifetime experience, and get on together. But, did they really got rid of the elephant in the room?

Is this the general attitude towards the ‘Amnesty’ that is now being manipulated and sought across the world, in regards to those who have committed very serious crimes against humanity?

Is it too painful and unforgiving of people to face the really serious consequences which were caused by the unmerited and inhumane actions of politicians against us?

The Snake

In a recent reading of a poem ‘The Snake’ penned by Oscar Brown, and recently read by Donald J Trump, once more I thought about the question once posed to me of a leopard changing its spots, and the inherent nature of a snake.

After a woman shows love and consideration to a dying snake, the recovered snake then bites and kills the one who has saved his life. On complaining, the poem ends with:

“O shut up silly woman, said the reptile with a grin

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you let me in”

The correlation between the nature of animals and reptiles in relation to human nature is often misunderstood, most especially as some animals have become domesticated. However, I do believe that the example of the leopard and the reptile can serve as an example to humans in that caution should always be sought in that some people have traits in them that can fool you, manipulate you, and even kill you without any conscience.

From a Christian perspective, a forgiveness towards others is usually coupled with also forgetting the perceived offence.

Manipulators, are very aware of this.

However, history, although divisive, and sometimes questionable, also tells us that millions, if not billions have been intentionally killed under cruel dictatorships. These are instances we should never forget.

Under one example only from the recent history of China, under a five-year plan from 1958 to 1962 it is claimed that in his Great Leap Forward policy, up to 45 million people were killed under the dictatorship of Mao Zedong through famine and murder. It is also claimed that between two and three million victims were tortured to death, for slight infractions under that regime.

The Great Leap Forward is a good study in how people can be divided and have all of their belongings taken from them.

What Was the Great Leap Forward? (thoughtco.com)

Post Covid, it is quite alarming to find that such an historical event is now being quietly swept under the carpet and that many people do indeed have a wish to forget it and move on. This may be because they cannot see the bigger picture on what is being slowly implemented over a proposed 10-year world-wide plan by globalists, or they cannot believe that people can be so cruel, most especially as we have had the perception of being free people up until now. It may be that they have not been personally damaged or affected by the cruel and inhumane way they were treated. They may believe it is all over.

Matt Hancock – Leopard, Snake or Human ?

My final observations about MP for West Suffolk, Matt Hancock are not definitive. His heart and his actions are known only to God, the Creator of mankind, who loves justice and righteousness. The parts we play in every aspect of life, most especially when we cause harm to others are ‘answerable’

Leaders are people we should be able to trust, but we no longer do. They should not consider themselves to be celebrities, but should be servants to the people.

Already, the launch of his new book ‘The Pandemic Diaries’ is becoming questionable in that he is being accused of re-writing history.

Matt Hancock accused of rewriting history in pandemic book | Matt Hancock | The Guardian

We cannot afford to forget or re-write history.

The Human Jungle

Whilst currently resting in our hammocks, it was recently alleged that plans were afoot to create ‘climate lockdowns’ in the city of Oxford for 2024, which would restrict residents who do not possess a ‘pass/permit’ from using cars on busy roads during peak periods.

Under the £6.5 million scheme, the council have stated these the allegations are false, and that the scheme is not a climate lockdown but a ‘trial’ and that they are creating filters to give priority to buses, taxis and cyclists to see if the traffic will flow more freely and ease congestion around Oxford.

That’s a very expensive experiment!

Residents will not be locked down from entering or leaving their area but automatic number plate recognition cameras will register if a driver without permission attempts to use a road they shouldn’t.

Oxfordshire County Council respond to viral article claiming Oxford is going into ‘climate lockdown’ – Oxfordshire Live

After claiming that staff and councillors have been abused from residents who have protested due to the ‘misinformation’, they have stated they are now working with Thames Valley Police to report the most extreme cases of abuse.

Bearing in mind that many leading Councillors in governmental positions, together with some heads of police forces, can be ‘common purpose’ trained, meaning that they are trained in using behavioral modification (coercion for the greater good) to lead outside of authority to their own agenda, does indicate that the public are now not completely blind to lies which eventually can lead to the real reason why permits have to be gained in order to travel in the city where they already pay council tax.

Permits and passes to move freely, regardless of filters to ease traffic should not be on the agenda. Is this another microcosm experiment for use on a larger scale across the country and the world? Do permits and passes equate to ‘pass-ports’ and who are the people who will may be disqualified further down the line?

You can read the joint statement from Oxford County Council and Oxford City Council below.

Joint statement from Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Council on Oxford’s traffic filters | Oxford City Council

In every story throughout history there is a lesson to be learned and should never be forgotten. The questions are always there.

Should snakes be trusted, and can a Leopard change its spots?

