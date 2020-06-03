Jake MacAulay

Founding father, abolitionist, and the first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Jay reflected:

It is much to be wished that slavery may be abolished. The honor of the States as well as justice and humanity, in my opinion, loudly call upon them to emancipate these unhappy people. To contend for our own liberty, and to deny that blessing to others, involves an inconsistency not to be excused.

During the unconstitutional lockdowns of COVID-19, many in the white communities of America finally started waking up to the drastic and gross measures by which hateful power structures are willing to suppress, oppress, and deny the God-given rights of themselves and their families. Tragically our brothers and sisters of African descent have been experiencing this systematic oppression for hundreds of years.

Starting with the institution of chattel slavery leading to the hatred and persecution of individuals based on the color of their skin rather than the content of their character, it is clear to any observer that both sinful and abominable behaviors stand in direct contradiction to the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.

These sacred laws provide the structure and order that our Creator intended for humanity in which every man was to be considered equal and protected by the divine Law with the unalienable rights to Life, liberty and property.

John Adams contested, “Liberty must at all hazards be supported. We have a right to it, derived from our Maker.”

Founding Father James Wilson observed, “Without liberty, law loses its nature and its name, and becomes oppression.”

Thomas Jefferson, later realizing God-given rights ought to be afforded and protected by all men, penned the words, “…all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with the right to [not only] life and liberty, [but the right to] pursue happiness,” within the moral structure and virtue of our Creator.

Due to much hypocrisy throughout our history, leading theologians, statesmen and ministers have demanded of our civil body politic to be TRUE to what our Founders said on paper.

Last month I had the opportunity to share a similar message at the capital of North Carolina. I reasoned that the lawless closure order of the governor was outrageous and filled with contempt for the rule of law and this contempt is exceedingly dangerous because lawlessness breeds lawlessness.

For example, when the Governor of the state of Minnesota jettisons his duty as the protector of rights and becomes a violator of rights, he becomes a lawbreaker and he sets an example that encourages other officials, like the police, to lose respect for law and order as well.

I am grateful to see media, politicians, and everyday citizens finally acknowledge that rather than distancing, once again liberty is worth assembling for, singing for, peacefully protesting for, holding hands for, and living for.

I submit to everyone’s candor that right now being a true American and a true child of God, you realize that there should be no distance between any American and their liberty.

We will fight any oppressive, tyrannical system that would murder the most basic rights of humanity given to us by our Creator as recorded in Genesis, Chapter 1.

