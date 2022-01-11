By Kelleigh Nelson

January 11, 2022

The greatest triumphs of propaganda have been accomplished, not by doing something, but by refraining from doing. Great is truth, but still greater, from a practical point of view, is silence about truth. —Aldous Huxley

Dictators seek to control men’s thoughts as well as their bodies and so they attempt to dictate science, education and religion. But dictated education is usually propaganda, dictated history is often mythology, dictated science is pseudo-science. —Edwin Grant Conklin (biologist and zoologist)

Propaganda works best when those being manipulated believe they are confident they are acting on their own free will. —Joseph Goebbels

The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one or a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny. James Madison

Fear is False Evidence Appearing Real, but is not of the Lord. “But whoso hearkeneth unto me shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from fear of evil.” Proverbs 1:33. Rest in Him.

British science fiction writer, Ian Watson said, “If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt-tripped, threatened, punished and criminalized; if all of this is considered necessary to gain your compliance, you can be absolutely certain that what is being promoted is not in our best interest.”

Propaganda produces fear, and fear produces compliance.

Between 1933 and 1939, about half of the German-Jewish population and more than two-thirds of Austrian Jews (1938-1939) fled Nazi persecution. Others stayed as they hadn’t the wherewithal to leave or they thought the situation temporary, but by 1939 it became too late. The citizenry had become so fearful that they bowed their heads and said not a word despite seeing the pervasive evil against their neighbors. The same has happened over and over again throughout history with Stalin, Lenin, Pol Pot, Ceausescu, Mao and others. Even the 1989 Tiananmen Square student protests didn’t arouse the rest of the citizenry. Fear dominated and kept them silent.

Now we are seeing the same reactions in America. Most citizens accept the destruction of freedom for their “safety.” Yet others who are exposing the totalitarian and despotic tactics are speaking out and risking their own livelihoods. It is up to every American citizen who loves freedom and liberty to join them and shed the propaganda and fear that has subjugated our electorate. Stand now, or the gulags may be imminent.

Omicron Breaks Thru Immunity

Dr. Peter McCullough, internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist, has informed the public via America Out Loud, that his, “Once and Done,” natural immunity from Covid and its variants is no longer true with Omicron. He states the following:

While we have a mix of prolonged Delta cases and in many cases with moderate to severe symptoms, Omicron syndrome has been characterized as mild and brief with a notable absence of pulmonary symptoms. How did Omicron secure this large and growing ecological niche? We have learned that Omicron replicates at a 70-fold increased rate over Delta.

Additionally, Omicron appears to generate immunity not only against itself, but also against Delta, the prior dominant variant. So as Omicron moves through the population rapidly, it is providing a larger immunologic barrier to further Delta expansion and will likely work to bring down the Delta curve as the same time the Omicron peak continues to build in a sharply upward, and hopefully brief spike in cases.

Dr. McCullough also comments that monoclonal antibody products are unlikely to neutralize Omicron, leaving only Sotrovimab by Glaxo Smith Klein as the remaining antibody treatment in the armamentarium for high-risk seniors who develop severe symptoms with Omicron. (High risk being elderly with numerous comorbidities.)

The World Health Organization (WHO) tells that this variant came out of South Africa and has a number of mutations, some of which are concerning. You might want to read their article as they are listing what countries are “required to do.” WHO is telling us that Omicron poses a very high risk, but that’s not what we’re seeing! Dr. McCullough says there are about 30 mutations of this variant whereas Delta had only about seven mutations in the spike protein. However, this variant has a lower infectivity than the Delta variant, actually about a third or less.

Still, there are 145 research studies confirm naturally acquired immunity to CV-19: documented, linked and quoted.

I am shocked that a “variant” of the original virus would be able to jump over the natural immunity gained from recovery of the original. In the past, all “variants” were only 2.5 to 3% of the original and were fought off by natural immunity. My immediate thought was that Omicron is a new virus, but Dr. McCullough says the clot shot recipients are creating these new variants and spreading them. Thus, it may not end any time soon.

Repeated Injections Cause Death

In a late November 2021 podcast with Dr. McCullough, he said, “The revelation that with each injection of COVID-19 genetic “vaccines,” that spike protein is loaded into the human body and accumulates to an even higher level, causing inflammation and organ injury in the brain, heart, immune system, and bone marrow, are stunning from a clinical perspective. As the viral pandemic ebbs, we can expect to learn and hear more about how the COVID-19 “vaccines,” which are now administered by mandate and in some countries by force, grow in strength as the leading public health threat and, instead of preventing disease, become significant determinants of a whole new class of illnesses leading to disability, hospitalization, and death.”

A week earlier Dr. McCullough warned that repeated injections of COVID mRNA or “viral vector” “vaccines” could lead to an overwhelming of the human body with the lethal “spike protein” which mimics that of the virus it is expected to prevent. “The spike protein on the ball of the virus is the same protein that’s in the human body after vaccination, so whether or not someone’s been exposed to it from the respiratory illness, or whether or not someone’s taken the vaccine, they now are exposed to the spike protein,” McCullough said. Based on published scientific research, McCullough said, “the spike protein does damage the heart…”

The good doctor is absolutely sure that those who have had the clot shot are creating these variants and that so far Omicron shows mild symptoms and this variant is not covered by the clot shots, (as though anything was). Delta exhibited considerable antigenic escape, but this degree of mutation with Omicron, almost certainly escapes any effect of the jab and this is seen with Big Pharma now changing the jabs. They have announced a turn to develop a product against this variant.

Stay away from these poisonous injections!

Never Vaccinate During Pandemics

Dr. McCullough says it’s a huge mistake to vaccinate during a global pandemic because there is simply too much prevalent virus. The virus will make mistakes when it replicates and with Delta, it clearly was an evolutionary link and went from a minor mutation to 100%. Delta was a huge evolutionary advantage over other strains, so Delta in effect wiped out Alpha, Beta, Gamma. Omicron’s early reads on the molecular structure probably won’t wipe out Delta because it’s so sufficiently successful in surviving in the nose and the mouth of the jabbed. We know this from a number of studies. Thirty nine percent of 31 infections resulted in homes of fully jabbed.

The nasal and oral passages of infected contain 251-1000 more of the viral load and Dr. McCullough has recommended nasal cleansing with the following instructions to be used every four hours by spraying up the nose and by gargling. Don’t swallow it, and if it burns, dilute just a bit more, but not too much. The recipe follows:

0.62% Dilute Solution

1 cup sterile water (this volume enough for 7 days)

1 Tablespoon of 10% Povidone Iodine (PVD-I)

¼ teaspoon salt

In the labs, a 1% solution of Povidone Iodine has been shown to be 99.99%

Effective as an antiviral treatment in just 30 seconds.

0.50% solutions have also been shown to be effective especially with repeated

treatments.

This treatment has been shown to tremendously reduce mortality, morbidity, and hospital as well as financial burden in this covid situation. This actually is a great reduction without systemic therapy for active viral infections. It is also a prophylactic for healthy people used a couple times a day after being out or at work. Dr. McCullough also explains that if you have Grave’s Disease, are pregnant or allergic to iodine, you can switch over to diluted hydrogen peroxide and get a very similar effect. Dentists have actually been the teachers for this oral and nasal wash.

The virus is not spread when you are asymptomatic; it is only spread when you become ill, unlike what Anthony Fauci, our modern-day Hitler, Goebbels and Mengele, tells us. There are three to five days between the time of contact with an ill person and when you’d come down with the virus, and this nasal wash intercepts that carriage and knocks it out before becoming symptomatic.

Another warning is that anyone with comorbidities should find where their monoclonal antibody centers are and even if they’re not very sick yet, they should apply to immediately get the shots. The only patients dying or being hospitalized are those who are receiving inadequate treatments.

There are many physicians who are proponents of early treatment with safe and inexpensive drugs. Their names and interviews have been widespread. They are men of courage and bravery standing against the totalitarian onslaught of the clot shots, knowing early treatment would have saved 86% of those who unnecessarily died and died alone.

Anyone under 70, without comorbidities or excess weight, is fairly safe from a virus 99.8% recover from. Those stats are better than seasonal flu which no one seems to die of since CV-19 came along. No one is safe from the vaxxed whose bodies are creating the variants and whose nasal and oral cavities contain 241 to 1000 times more of the viral load than the unvaxxed. Who the hell are these totalitarian despots fooling, only the subjugated compliant lemmings? The lies are being exposed!

Dr. Michael Yeadon on CV-19 Variants

Dr. Michael Yeadon is the former Chief Science Officer and Vice President of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. He has come forward with the truth of the vaccinations, the truth about Covid-19, and the truth about the new “variants” that are being pushed onto us.

Like so many other physicians and scientists, Dr. Yeadon has been “exposed” as a conspiracy theorist and fraud by our commie Pravda media and the alleged “fact checkers.” Remember that the fact checkers have sworn up and down that Dr. FauxChi is brilliant, reliable, honest and knows what is best for the world’s population. I’d suggest they read the most referenced book in today’s market by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., The Real Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Yeadon was one of the first courageous scientists to expose the Sars-coV-2 injections as dangerous to our health and well-being.

Here is what Dr. Yeadon believes according to a multitude of his interviews and presentations. This was printed in late December 2021.

There is no new variant . The changes that have been made to the virus are so miniscule, our own immune systems will not pick up a change nor will treat it any differently than the original variant. Being that the changes are so minimal, there will be no reason for additional vaccinations, nor any vaccinations to combat the new variant being released onto the people of the world. The original variant was less deadly than influenza.

. Why would they push a new variant if it wasn’t as dangerous as they are claiming? The new variant is being touted by mainstream media and the medical practitioners per orders of the governments of the world. If there is a new variant, the people react with panic. They re-mask. They hide and quarantine again. They rush in line to get the vaccination. – The Ultimate Goal.

What is the target population for the vaccination? The easiest targets, to get more than 50% of the population are the Elderly, the population that have underlying health issues, and those in contact with both of the above. That leaves approximately 30% left unvaccinated. The rest will be herded as a social faux-pas to not fall in line via College Attendance, School Attendance, Unable to work or shop without the vaccination.

I’ve heard of magnets connecting to injection sites, But why? Don’t believe me. Do your own experiment. The vaccinations do indeed have a sort of chip, or QR code imbedded. The magnet trick is NOT a hoax. Go ahead and try it. Stick a magnet to your injection site, within two-inch diameter of the injection. Depending on which vaccine you received, either a magnet will stick OR a small metal object such as a key will stick. You can actually feel the pull as the object connects to the implant. If you have an EMF Detector, try to use that. Scan anywhere on your body. Because humans are made of energy, many of us will naturally give off an EMF signal. However, the injection site will push the readings through the roof.

Life expectancy after injection . I encourage you to do your own due diligence, however many reputable scientists have publicly stated that the life expectancy of someone who was healthy prior to the vaccination is anywhere from 2-7 years post injection. Someone with underlying health issues, the life expectancy is much lower.

. Why would they do this to the world population? What could be easier to gain total totalitarian control over the world? Movement Tracking Health Condition Tracking Monetary Tracking Less People, once the individuals with underlying health conditions suffer deadly side effects



Dr. Yeadon asks, “Can you think of a benign explanation for why you would want to give an experimental use-authorized gene-based vaccine to millions, tens of millions of people who cannot possibly die if they ran into this virus? The answer is no, you cannot, can you!”

Dr. Pierre Kory, Climbing Death Records

World renowned CV19 critical care and pulmonary expert Dr. Pierre Kory says the data is clear the CV19 injections are “not safe, not effective” and show they are causing a huge number of deaths.

Dr. Kory warns, “They already broke death records with these vaccines almost a year ago. Now, you are starting to see it in actuarial data with life insurance companies. The life insurance companies have been paying out claims like they never have before, and they are noticing the deaths cannot be explained by Covid.

“If you look at the actual morbidity and mortality from the CDC in 2019, 2020 and 2021 in the ages of 18 to 64, you’ll see in America, starting in quarter two of the year 2021 (when the vaccines started), the mortalities started to rise, and it rose from 120% above normal to 140% above normal, and it’s far exceeded the death rates in 2020. The difference in 2020 and 2021, we had covid in both years. In 2021, we had the vaccines.”

Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon in the first week of 2022, said, “Max vaccination is leading to mass death.” Dr. Kory agrees and explains, “It’s not only data from a life insurance company that came out this week that is based on CDC data that can’t be explained by Covid alone, there are huge increases of dying in this country this year.

“They have done huge analyses of the European mortality data as well as the U.S. mortality data and they controlled for vaccination status. They found that for every age range that they looked at, the all-cause mortality of the vaccinated was increased over the unvaccinated. All-cause mortality means that you are more likely to die of something if you are vaccinated.

“All-cause mortality is coming out of actual databases by credible scientists. You have life insurance companies showing the data, and you have our own federal government showing unexplained large rises in dying. Don’t you think a good scientific question and a good hypothesis to test would be ‘Could these be the vaccines?’

“The answer is ‘the vaccines,’ and I cannot find a better fit to answering that hypothesis than that, it’s this mass explosion of this vaccination policy with single, double and booster shots. It’s going like wildfire through the population. If the mortality of the vaccinated is higher than the unvaccinated, you have the data that you can safely and confidently conclude the vaccines are associated with and causing death.”

In closing, Dr. Kory says, “What has happened in the last month or so is the data for adverse reactions and effects are no longer hidden and suppressed. They are coming out on servers . . . and actuarial tables.”

Gateway Pundit carried an important article regarding a 145-country study showing massive increases in death after the CV19 jab.

Dr. Kory tells people to go to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance website and get any and all information for treating Covid-19 for free.

Conclusion

The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota fired 700 unvaccinated health care workersthe first week of 2022, despite nurses at the clinic issuing a warning several weeks ago about staffing issues. America’s once great medical care has been decimated. In 1984, we were at the very top of industrialized nations, but after 38 years of FauxChi at the helm, we are at the very bottom. Doctors and nurses have retired early or have been fired for refusing the clot shots. All medical facilities are massively understaffed.

The three courageous and brilliant physicians/scientist mentioned in this article are risking their reputations, their livelihoods and their families to warn and save Americans. But there are others who are speaking out who are not as virtuous or trustworthy. They are controlled opposition. My next article will expose one of them.

Too many Americans are herded by propaganda. Matthew 10:16 tells us, “Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves, be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.”

© 2021 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net