The bad ship S.S. Far Left Crazy is sailing merrily and carelessly among assorted rocks and shoals, and sooner or later one or more of them is going to tear her bottom out. That will sink her. The sad thing is, who will she take down with her? Disaster doesn’t spare the innocent. We can count ourselves blessed if the whole country doesn’t get sucked under.

Ships operated by sane and decent people steer clear of these hazards; but the officers of Far Left Crazy refuse to acknowledge them as hazards.

Here are a few of the most dangerous ones.

The government has no money of its own. It has only what it can squeeze out of the people as taxes and fees. Very few people seem to understand this. They think the government can easily pay for free healthcare for all (even illegal aliens), free college for all, forgiveness of a trillion dollars’ worth of student debt, universal basic income for all, and the Green New Deal—just to name a few. But hey, no problem! Just tax the rich! And print up more money. What could possibly go wrong? Well, we could go broke; but they’ve promised not to let that happen. We can spend our way to solvency. I think Joe Biden said that first.

America is not a “democracy,” but is, by law, a republic. So fine-sounding schemes to “make the country more democratic” are misguided and inappropriate at best, and potentially disastrous at worst. The problem is not that we don’t have enough people voting. We have too many people voting, and they vote their ignorance. If it sounds nice, vote for it! If it’s “time we had a woman president,” vote for her. This is how you get laws and public policies based on ignorance—to say nothing of unthinking emotion, blind prejudice, and wishful thinking. Plus leaders who aren’t fit to organize a softball team, let alone a country. Historically, democracies tend to self-destruct. They get hysterical and do self-destructive things. Our country’s founders knew that. It’s why they gave us a republic, not a democracy. They had no wish to follow the Athenian Empire into oblivion.

Fomenting racial discord, as a means of acquiring and keeping a political advantage, helps no one but immoral and power-hungry politicians. Setting people at each other’s throats does not lead to national stability. Brewing up chaos, so that you have an excuse for doing all sorts of draconian things to tamp it down, may look like a good idea at the time. But as Plutarch once said, the tyrant has a nice high seat, but no safe way down from it. There’s no way to climb down; either you fall, or you get pushed or pulled off your perch. There’s always someone nastier who wants to sit there.

There is no such thing as “transgender.” And laws and policies aimed at cementing it in place as a permanent feature of society are nothing but legislated lunacy. Again, the only imaginable benefit of this is to stir up enough chaos to justify an increasingly authoritarian regime. When the government has descended so far down as to tell you what pronouns you can use, it has lost any inhibition it might have ever had. The gulags will be just around the corner.

Ah! But what if they mean to sink the ship *on purpose*? Because they want to build their own, according to their own peculiar vision of what a ship should be; but before they can do that, they have to get rid of the ship that they took over. They’ve got their places reserved in the lifeboats, don’t they? Too bad about all those poor passengers—but there’s more where they came from. And so they steer a reckless course, heedless of the consequences: the sea wouldn’t dare drown them.

But it will. It surely will.

