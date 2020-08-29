By Greg Holt

The unvarnished truth about the Democrats and what they actually stand for (value). It ain’t pretty, but it’s true.

This kind of stuff just can’t be made up. The Democrats and their lamestream allies are absolute masters of deception, spin, dishonesty, misdirection, and outright lies couched as truth.

Our schools are nothing less than Democrat indoctrination centers according to Michael Snyder and I agree 100% – hencethe attitude and the ideals of the younger generation, if they can even be called such. The younger generations are taught (socialism) to see America as the enemy, the flag as a symbol of evil, and the military as oppressors. Government is supposed to function as the giver of gifts: “free” money, college, insurance etc. – but no law enforcement.

The Democrat socialists have taught them well, and the media has deceived We the People like Hitler deceived Germany until it was far too late to stop him. It’s almost too late for America to stop the Democrats.

Just look at what America has become in large part, all due to the guidance of the Democrats.

Riots that have destroyed whole sections of cities, looting, burning, etc.

Groups (Antifa, Black Lives Matter) that do not hesitate to use extreme violence

Right is wrong, and wrong is right

Morals are a thing of the past

God is steadily being removed from society

Schools do not allow teaching on Jesus, but do allow teaching on Islam, homosexuality, masturbation, America as the enemy, whites are bad because they are white etc.

Extreme corruption to the point that almost all major cities (Democrat managed) are severely economically depressed and crime rates are high and rising

Police are seen as the enemy and Democrats are calling for them to be defunded and eliminated

Alyssa Milano is a Democrat because she believes in love. Cue up violent gagging and barfing here…

Seriously, both sides of the isle have contributed to our problems. That being said, the Dems are the definitive cheerleaders of what ails this country the most; violence, killings, corruption, theft (including via government), anything goes (as long as Dems approve of it), abortion, and weaponizing the government.

Let’s not forget that it was Democrats that allowed police to be thrown out of areas, or told them to stand down while cities or parts thereof were demolished during the “mostly peaceful” riots, oh right! that was supposed to be “protests,” my bad. To add insult to injury, these fools then wanted President Trump to approve funding to clean up the mess they chose to allow!

This video by James Woods is the most honest and truthful representation of the Democrats out there – seriously.

What do you think?

© 2020 Greg Holt – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Greg Holt: admin@trueconservativepundit.com

Read my three most recent articles:

Anyone Stupid Enough to Vote for a Democrat Gets What They Deserve – Voting Democrat is a Vote to Give Away ALL of Your Rights & Safety

A Biden Presidency Would be Bad – His VP ‘Picks’ as President Would be Worse

Politically Correct Lies – the Big Bang Theory, Evolution, and There is NO God

Subscribe to my daily newsletter, and Don’t forget to follow TCP News on Parler, USA Life, Gab, Spreely, Facebook, and Twitter

Let’s all continue to fight political correctness, indoctrination, Leftist propaganda, liberalism, and keep sharing the truth – knowledge is power. Until next time…