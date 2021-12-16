By Frosty Wooldridge

First of all, my heart goes out to all the tornado victims across Kentucky and other states hit by those violent storms. It’s hard to wrap your eyes around such total destruction. Their lives were destroyed in a matter of hours…it just makes me so pained…because I am helpless to do anything to help them. My prayers to every family affected in the tornado’s path.

Did you watch Norah O’Donnell on CBS News last night? One of the reporters standing in the rubble of Mayfield, Kentucky reported that Joe Biden said, “America has paid in excess of $600,000,000,000.00 (billion) in natural disaster relief in 2021.”

It dawned on me that our country stands eyeball-deep in financial debt. We face paying daily interest on our national debt at $28,000,000,000,000.00 (trillion). The interest daily runs into the millions. That all comes out of your tax dollars from your hard work.

But underlying all of that, Joe Biden stacked another 2,000,000 refugees onto America that he invited to violate our borders…and your tax dollars will run into the billions to pay for their welfare for years if not decades. You will pay for their medical, schooling of their kids, ESL courses, breakfasts and lunches, apartments, cars, fuel and more.

In other words, Joe Biden is creating a welfare state that extends beyond anyone’s understanding.

We already we pay billions and billions of dollars annually for 38,000,000 (million) Americans subsisting on food stamps. Those are people NOT contributing to our economy, but in fact, leech off it…off your back and your tax dollars.

But it doesn’t end there: we pay for housing, food, warmth and medical care for 2.4 million criminals in our prisons across the USA. It costs us $65,000.00 per criminal per year. That adds up to $156,000,000.00 (billion) annually. Anybody figured out how to rear better children to become contributing members of our society rather than paying for their incarceration at those costs?

And then, we paid out $6,000,000,000,000.00 (trillion) for two useless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan for 20 useless wars. What kind of people in Congress supported such insanity? Answer: your two senators and house member for 20 solid years.

At this point, we face over 1,000 water mains breaking weekly in cities across America because most of them were installed 100 years ago.

Why did 155 mile per hour tornadoes rip through those states in the middle of Kentucky in the middle of December? Well, have you heard about catastrophic climate destabilization? Our carbon footprint at 100 barrels burned 24/7 around the world is now affecting our biosphere by completely destroying the balancing systems that give us normal weather patterns. If you want more facts about it, again, read my book: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations. You can receive a free electronic copy by emailing me: frostyw@juno.com

The fact is, our whole country stands eyeball-deep in financial debt, in ecological debt, infrastructure debt and racial conflict. We’re getting to the point that the different races no longer trust one another. You’ve got White and Black leaders pushing Critical Race Theory. That will thrust us into “Tribal Conflict Debt.” In other words, if you travel to Africa, different tribes war against each other because of their tribal propensities. Well, we’re seeing the beginnings of tribal conflict in our country with BLM, Antifa and CRT advocates. All of them will result in not only that $2 billion in destruction in the summer of 2020, but billions more in coming racial conflicts.

That’s not to mention that Congress imports 1,000,000 legal immigrants into our country annually. They go on welfare, and if they take a job, it displaces our own citizens…who then go on welfare. Thus, we all lose, and we pay and pay and pay. With his refugee air lift of 100,000 Afghans, they live on welfare just like the 300,000 Muslim immigrants in Detroit. You cannot imagine the billions being paid out in Detroit and Minneapolis for those third world refugees. Plus, they’re robbing the EBT card system into the millions.

At the same time, we are being shut down as an economy by Covid. Can you imagine what it will be like when that next 100,000,000 more immigrants lands on our shores? Anybody bringing up that miserable fact or even speaking about it? Why are we committing our own suicide as a civilization?

So, what is Joe Biden doing? Answer: printing more money without any gold standard or backing! Thus, inflation eats us alive, and makes our money more useless.

If this kind of governance continues to spiral out of control, our entire financial system will collapse. The foundation of our country will collapse. We’ve got some really nasty sh*t coming our way. All of it brought to you by this president and U.S. Congress.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

