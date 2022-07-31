By Glynn Adams

July 31, 2022

Too many in America who claim Jesus is their Light are in darkness. Darkness is not stupidity but refers to one who is ignorance of a thing, has been lied to and believe the lie, has been taught the wrong thing, we ignore a thing such as the affairs of a nation, or those who assume they are right when, in fact, they are wrong. We are not the first nation that has missed God, neglected our spiritual or citizen duties. We are not the first nation to be in dire straits in this world in which we live, but history records that God is a God of restoration and He will restore us if we do what He says!!!

If we are to be like Jesus and walk as He walked, then we have clearly missed God because we do not seek first the Kingdom of God nor do we preach the message Jesus preached – the Kingdom of God and we no longer make true disciples like He made so our bad fruit is evident every day in this nation. So let us begin now and work through what has happened to America that has caused our nation and those who claim Jesus is their LORD to be in so much spiritual trouble? In Matthew 28:18-20 (NKJV), And Jesus came and spoke to His disciples saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you and lo, I am with you always even to the end of the age.” These are some of the last words of Jesus; are last words important to us?

In Acts 1:3, Jesus has risen, is with His disciples, and is seen for forty days speaking of the things pertaining to the Kingdom of God. What?!!! – the Kingdom of God? Why not the cross or the resurrection or suffering? But this was not His message while He was on this earth. The cross and resurrection are very important but were a means to an end – the defeat of Satan. “That through death He might render powerless him who has the power of death, that is, the devil and might deliver those who through fear of death were subject to slavery all their lives.” (Hebrews 2:14b-15) Jesus only had one message – the Kingdom of God!!! In His earthly ministry He mentioned the Kingdom of God/Heaven over a hundred times. Luke 4:43 (NKJV), Jesus said, “I must preach the Kingdom of God to the other cities also because for this purpose I have been sent.” In America, we have missed the Kingdom message Jesus preached.

We ask Jesus for many foolish things. Jesus is not going to deliver us from this evil government. Jesus is already here – in His Body. He shows up at the battlefield when His Body shows up. God showed up for Joshua on the battlefield; but not at AI because of sin. God has given us dominion so if anything goes wrong in America, we are to fix it using His Name, His authority, His power, His Word, and His weapons. Jesus came to earth to restore back to us what we lost in the fall of Adam – to restore the Kingdom government back to man, to restore dominion over the earth back to man, and the forgiveness of sin to bring us back to God. JESUS DID NOT COME TO EARTH TO ESTABLISH A RELIGION CALLED CHRISTIANITY!!

Jesus is a King and a king has a Kingdom and His disciples have been granted to know the mysteries of His Kingdom and He gave the keys of the Kingdom to His disciples but to those who are religious or nominal Christians – to them it has not been granted to know. Jesus did not preach healing, He healed. Jesus did not preach deliverance, He delivered people from demons. The only message Jesus preached was the Kingdom of God and its expansion and influence of heaven on this earth. Today we preach the gospel of Jesus but Jesus’ message was the gospel (good news) of the Kingdom of God (the rule of God)!!

Jesus said in Matthew 28:18-20, go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you and I am with you. The word translated “nations” is the Greek word “ethnos.” Since nations are made up of people, it could be translated a tribe, a race, a people, a Jew, a gentile or pagan.. “Go, make all these tribes, groups, races, Jews, gentiles, pagans and all people to be My disciples, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you.” I also want you to go into all places – education, media, government, law, military, law enforcement, movies, and corporations to influence people, tribes, whoever to My ways. This is how we expand the Kingdom of God by doing the will of God on earth as it is in heaven. If we will do this, then the tribes, groups, races, and people in the nations will reflect the ways of God.

But today, proof abounds that we have not only disobeyed God but we have missed God – we have missed the Kingdom Jesus preached, we have missed the intent Jesus had in Matthew 28:18-20 and Acts 1:3 – making disciples and influencing the people and the culture in America to the ways of God. Because we have not done this, we have been on a downward slide which started way back in 1912 with the deceptive passing of the Federal Reserve Act.

I think it was Rothchild of the demonic occults banking family who said I could care less who runs the nation; give me control of the money supply and I will control that nation. The Federal Reserve is controlled by banker cartels and is a debt based system that print fiat money called Reserve Notes out of thin air, lend it to our government, and then charge the government interest. Where were the Christians when this bill was in Congress? They were asleep and not paying attention to what was going on and oblivious to what God had to say about this debt-based system that violates every economic law of God. “The borrower is slave to the lender”. (Proverbs 22:7)

In 1963, the Frankfurt School and Saul Alinsky, both occult and Marxists, declared war on our Constitution, those who believe in God, our family structure, our children, our morality, our rights and our law. The followers of Christ were cowards and asleep then and are cowards and asleep today. All the Biden Administration is doing is following the orders of the demonic occults and New World Order elites as other Presidents and Congress have done before him to deliberately and systemically change our culture, destroy our families, corrupt our morality, destroy our children (our seed) – to destroy and bring down this nation; all this started in 1912 and continues today!! It is a war and most haven’t a clue what is going on. The dark world of Satan has been busy while Christians and citizens have been religious and asleep!!!

This is why we have become a dwelling place for demons. That is why we are ruled by Satan and not God and that is why we are a captive nation and this is why we are losing our freedoms. This is the reason for the climate change green deal and electric cars; to destroy the middle class and bring down our economy. This is why many are losing their children because they are using our schools to corrupt and destroy our future seed. Satan is beating us at our own game and we ignore all of this. The way a culture is changed is by making disciples’ of Christ and the Kingdom of God and influencing the people on earth to the ways of God. No one in America has been serious about resisting this evil overtaking this nation from 1912 to today and making disciples and teaching the commands of Jesus, except for a few of us who were maligned by speaking out in the late 70s and 80s and a few speak out today.

In the meantime while we are singing and having a grand old time while evil is inside as well as outside the doors of the church, our false pastors in skinny jeans and fog machines are preaching to us their sermonettes saying a lot of words but saying nothing and saying absolutely nothing about what is going on in our culture. Satan is making more disciples than we are and influencing this nation. DID YOU GET THAT CHRISTIAN AMERICA? We who have all power and authority, are doing less than the demonic occults. “Submit therefore to God. Resist the devil and He will flee from you,” Christian America!! (James 4:7) Satan is a roaring lion devouring this nation and while we sit on our religious ass ignoring him, Satan and his disciples are changing our laws and changing our culture!!! Satan is sending his disciples into all areas of life in America – anywhere they can influence people in this nation to the ways of Satan without opposition or resistance from people who claim to obey God!!! .

I challenge you religious America and the true believers in Christ to show me one area where our religious or even true followers of Christ systems are in control in this nation and influencing any place to the ways of Christ!! Satan in the form of Marxists are everywhere influencing this nation. They firmly control America (Marxism is the ideology and system the demonic occults and New World Order use because it is so effective to change a nation). None of us have an effective plan, power, influence, salt, and light against these Marxists. Why not? Look at our laissez-faire commitment to God!!! All we have are false pastors, bad disciples of another Jesus and followers of Christ who are too busy attending conferences, watching videos, and talk shows talking and giving their opinion about what is going on. Oh yes, so called Christians have become the media telling the world just how wicked the useful idiot Democrats are while we ignore our own wickedness before God!!! And all the while, the demonic occults and New World Order just keep advancing their agenda in America while we go further and further into captivity each day. America with a church on every corner is little faith without works!!!

The day of reckoning has come to America!!! We can no longer pretend or ignore what is going on. This nation is in grave danger because we have allowed these demonic occults and New World Order demonic elites to gain power over us. And as hard as it is to admit, at the moment, no one, including myself, seem to have a sufficient and effective plan to fight against this evil. I am open to any revelation from a day old Christian if it is from God. I will not compromise on the Kingdom Message of Jesus, making disciples and teaching and equipping them. I will not attend any function that does not talk about the plan of God to defeat this evil overtaking this nation and restoring this nation back to God. I am not interested in any man’s opinion or what the Democrats are doing just what God is doing and saying!!! Those who are working to devour us love to see our inaction and all talk!!!

I’m humble and open to anything from God while we search for answers. While I have peace there is a stirring in me. I wonder if we really understand the level of commitment and submission the disciples of Jesus had in the First Century. They put it all on the line for Jesus against the evil before them and prisons, beatings, persecutions, words, and death did not deter them!!

I also wonder if we really understand the level of our sin and disobedience to our LORD and King – Jesus Christ that has caused this nation to be captured and ruled by Satan. Why are we under the most severe judgment of God? Do we deny or overlook that? God replaced what we would consider a good leader and gave us a wicked leader because of our disobedience. That is serious!!! We are losing our nation and that does not move us to action!!!

Just how sinful are we? “For if we go on sinning willfully after receiving the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins but a certain terrifying expectation of judgment and the fury of a fire which will consume the adversaries. (Is this saying we are the adversaries of God if we go on sinning?). Anyone who has set aside the Law of Moses dies without mercy on the testimony of two or three witnesses. How much sever punishment do you think he will deserve who trampled under- foot the Son of God and has regarded as unclean the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified and has insulted the Spirit of grace?” (Hebrews 10:26-29)

Are we so self-righteous and not really that serious about what we have allowed to happen in this nation? We have allowed the vilest of evil to capture this nation who lie and suppress the truth, who deny the very existence of God, who are full of envy, murder, and hate us, have degrading passions, and they are going after the youngest of our children teaching them things that will corrupt their mind for a lifetime of torment. Are we really aware and do we fully realize the terrible crimes we have committed before God in allowing this evil to overtake and capture us? Why are we so silent and so lax in resisting this evil?

Why are some of us not dead standing against this evil? Why are some of us not in prison for standing against this evil? Do we have any idea what we have allowed to happen to this nation? I think not!!! What will happen to us because we have disregarded the truth and the appeal of the offer of Jesus Christ? For America, the greater the knowledge, the greater the sin. If apostasy under the old law was a terrible thing, it has become a doubly terrible thing since Christ has come. Our sin has wounded the love of God and for less crime, God has given nations over into the hands of their enemies!!!

This poses some questions? Is God in the process of giving us over into the hands of the demonic occults and the New World Order demonic elites? Has God come to the conclusion that we have forsaken Him? Has God seen we love our false religion and false pastors more than Him? Has God seen we are so dumbed down spiritually that we can’t see the evil before us? Why are we blatantly refusing to resist the evil overtaking our nation? Have we run out of real people of faith and real men in this nation?

We have no options left!!! Confession of our sins and crimes before God and then repentance from the heart is what God will accept!! A new obedience, a new commitment, a new submission, a new faithfulness, and a total allegiance to the LORD Jesus Christ must come forth and like the precious disciples in the First Century and those who followed after them, they gave us the template for victory over evil tyrants and death, prison, beatings, persecution, and words did not deter them. We have choices: Get back the fear of God. God is not like us. He will let us face judgment and destruction. Develop a backbone and courage; resist this evil. We will obey and do it God’s way or our day of reckoning will continue as Satan’s plans are accomplished in once righteous America!!! HATH GOD REALLY SAID? Read His Word and you will clearly see!!!! God bless, I remain His warrior and watchman, Glynn Adams (Thanks to the late Myles Munroe and his insight on the Kingdom and R. Arthur Matthews book “Born to Battle and his insight on spiritual warfare)

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Glynn Adams: glynnadams@sbcglobal.net