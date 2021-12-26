by Pastor Roger Anghis

December 26, 2021

Even though this will not be posted until the day after Christmas I feel that it is a subject that we cannot ignore or forget. One of the greatest events that has ever happened to mankind was the birth of Jesus Christ. Many still believe that He is a fictional character, things that myths are made of. There are some members of my own family that believe that the Bible is nothing more than a collection of mythical short stories. The problem with that is no one has ever been able to prove the Bible wrong. There was a time when they said Jericho was not a real city until they found Jericho.

The exodus from Egypt has been questioned for centuries and by some, it is still questioned today. Some say that they crossed the Reed Sea which makes the feat even more miraculous because the Reed Sea is no more than a foot deep and the whole Egyptian army drowned, horses and all, in less than a foot of water. They have found a land bridge in the Red Sea that is flat and crosses the entire sea that is about 60 feet below the surface and is scattered with chariot wheels, chariots, and miscellaneous war utensils from the time of the exodus. Of course, this is not talked about because it simply proves the Bible to be correct and that is not the agenda of the powers to be.

I bring up these points because I believe that if we believe in one part of the Bible we have to believe all of it. But if one part of it is not true then most likely none of it is true. Personally, I don’t believe that we are just an accident and that evolution is the reason mankind is here. That takes more faith than believing in intelligent design. I did an article ten or twelve years ago that explained that the entire universe, all the planets, and stars have a certain number of bits of information and that man has ten times amount of information and that it is impossible for something that has ten million bits of information to create something that has ten billion bits of information. Intelligent design is the only answer. Period.

Then we have to understand who we are and why we are on this planet. We are not accidents not even those of us that came into this world by ‘accident’. Not all pregnancies are planned but every life is here for a reason. God has a reason for every life on earth even if you didn’t plan for it. I have to wonder how many great inventions have not been invented because that inventor was aborted by his/her mother? How many medical procedures and remedies have we failed to develop because the mother aborted the ones that would have developed those remedies? Out of the sixty-two million babies that have been aborted which one of them would have found the cure for cancer? Which one of them would have developed an inexpensive form of energy that would power our cars and homes and industry? Which one would have developed a better way to raise crops that would have solved world hunger?

I know of a man who worked in the aerospace industry and was trying to come up with a solution to keeping satellites stable in space. He spent many hours in prayer seeking the answer and it was given to him. It was nothing man could come up with on his own. It had to come from a higher power. It makes no difference if you believe that or not. Facts are facts and as John Adams stated: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”[1] I look at the Bible in this way. With the experiences, In my life, I have come to the conclusion that if the Bible says it, it’s true. Some don’t like the truth but that doesn’t change anything.

Jesus was born to redeem mankind of the sin that has poisoned the world. He came to pay for that sin and allow us to have eternal life with Him if we accept His offer. We not only get eternal life but an abundant life while we are here on earth and healing when we need it. I have witnessed all that concerning those that believe and personally experienced it as well.

We can’t ignore the importance of the birth of Jesus. Neither can we ignore that He was wounded for our transgressions, bruised for our iniquities, and the chastisement of our peace was upon Him (Isaiah 53:5) and with His stripes, we were healed. The price He paid was horrendous and so many simply ignore it. We consider not the cost of our salvation that He paid.

There is a hell to avoid and a heaven to gain. Our time on Earth is no more than a flash in the pan. Our time afterwards is for eternity. Jesus paid the price for us to spend that time in eternity with Him in a place where there is no sickness, pain, or sorrow. Or we spend it in an eternal hell where there is no peace, no comfort.

We celebrate His birth because He sacrificed it all for us so we won’t have to pay for our transgressions simply receive what He did for us to pay for those transgressions. He is the reason for the season. We give gifts because He gave us gifts. The gift of eternal life, healing, and abundant life. We could receive no greater gift than Jesus and sharing Him with friends and family is the greatest gift we could give.

I wish all a blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

