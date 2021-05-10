By Frosty Wooldridge

Our country suffers from so many problems, it’s beyond difficult to find a path leading toward solutions. In the past three weeks, Sandi and I traveled through four states—Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. At each tourist spot, we engaged people from all over the country. Most of them were retired “baby boomers” getting a jump on the summer crowds.

And, believe you me, each summer, our national parks become more of a living nightmare than a communion with Mother Nature. You must reserve a park entrance pass in advance in order to visit Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. If you don’t, you will be turned away. In the near future, the same thing will happen in Yosemite, Glacier and Yellowstone.

After visiting Santa Fe, New Mexico with its artistic “Canyon Road”, we traveled over to Sedona, Arizona. Traffic snarled at every roundabout. People jammed every restaurant and art gallery. If you haven’t visited Sedona, it’s a magical ‘mesa paradise’ with red mountains that turn topaz, tan, yellow, bronze and brown with the setting sun.

It’s so popular that people from Phoenix race to Sedona on weekends to escape the heat. Oak Creek flows down through the canyon with stunning beauty at every angle. But of course, it’s invaded by cars and people.

And, the problem grows: developers strangle Sedona’s beauty at every chance to turn the area into a “City of Cement.” Housing and buildings explode out of the desert terrain. Water grows scarcer. Quality of life degrades with each new house, added cars, more trucks and crowded hiking trails. Everything that’s beautiful, as we’ve been visiting for 40 years, has turned into “coyote ugly.”

At each stop, we engaged couples from Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia, Oregon and California. They all gave their opinions of the current mess in Washington DC. Liberals ranted about the conservatives. They hated Trump. Except the man is yesterday’s news! Conservatives yelled, “No one in DC is working for the American people…why have we been paying for two-20-year wars in the Middle East at $6 trillion in costs…why are we letting all those illegals invade our borders when we’ve got hundreds of thousands of homeless…why are we spending $60 million a week to feed and house illegal border jumpers when our homeless and veterans need our help….”

While we the little people ‘see’ what’s going on in America, that man in the White House at his latest press conference said when he couldn’t find his mask, “Where am I?”

That’s a poignant question. If the president of the United States doesn’t know where he is or what he stands for, how can we be confident that he knows where he is taking our country?

Do 535 Congressional Critters and Biden know what they are doing? I mean, why open the borders to the world’s poor and pay for them, when we stand a mind-numbing $28 trillion in national debt? Why are we taking care of the rest of the world when we’ve got 1 in 6 children in “food scarcity” in America? (Source: www.feedingamerica.org) What have we done to solve our racial divisions? What about the weekly killing spree in Chicago, St. Louis and Detroit?

Why have we wasted $6 trillion the last 20 years in two useless wars that did nothing for our safety or freedoms? Why? There’s not a rational mind in DC that can answer that question with a reasonable answer.

Why would the president introduce an “infrastructure bill” of $2.2 trillion when only $500,000 billion actually was earmarked for infrastructure and the rest for pork barrel projects?

What did I see in their faces while listening to their complaints? Answer: utter frustration if not downright exasperation.

Why do those politicians all promise to solve our nation’s problems when they aren’t solving our nation’s problems? Why do they go to Washington DC to do something, but don’t do anything?

In my State of Colorado, our two senators, Hickenlooper and Bennet, promote open borders, sanctuary cities and open lawlessness. They enhance the MS-13 drug traffickers. That’s a fact. My House Member in the past 14 years, Ed Perlmutter, has done NOTHING to solve any of our state’s problems. Our Governor Polis openly invites illegals into Colorado, but he can’t fix the enormous potholes all over the state’s highways and especially up Vail Pass where you can tear out a wheel in the ruts or bend a rim or lose your life.

And, everywhere we traveled through four states, each city showed staggering growth of roads, buildings, housing, traffic and highways. High rise cranes outnumbered everything else! Vail, Colorado is turning into another New York City. Phoenix, Arizona explodes…when in fact, it lacks water to support its millions of citizens. Moab, Utah cannot build another apartment complex fast enough while the locals cannot afford an apartment with their ‘slave wages’.

Is it possible that we are building a civilization that cannot be sustained at some point? How will we solve the water supplies that are finite when our population continues expanding without end? How will we survive when the gasoline reaches $10.00 a gallon? How can any of our young people afford a house? Why hasn’t anyone made the connection that you cannot solve “catastrophic climate destabilization” when we’re on course to add 100 million more people to the USA?

Dear reader, are you asking these questions? Are you fearful for your children? Have you got any solutions? How do you think this scenario will end up in 2050 with that added 100 million people add, net gain, to our country?

