December 17, 2021

Literally thousands of awake patriots have researched, written, and published literally millions of essays and articles desperately trying to reach millions of Americans and mobilize them in an effort to stop the total destruction of the USA on our watch. Thousands of little patriot groups have announced hundreds of “action plans” that never resulted in any real action being taken.

The truth is…millions of American patriots already know enough to be able to see what’s happening to our country and become properly motivated to action. This group knows enough and should already be on the move, but they aren’t yet, mostly because they are being drawn into a variety of worthless do-nothing measures that are going nowhere.

2024? Based on 2020?

Amend a constitution no longer in force or effect?

Secede from the very constitutional concepts you claim to want to protect?

Wait for who to do something?

Follow the Fauci way to freedom?

File more suits that the corrupt courts refuse to hear?

Have most Americans lost their ever loving minds?

The rest of America that really needs the critical facts, don’t want those facts. Many prefer to act like everything is fine and will be fine, or they are completely clueless of reality and on the wrong side of this battle. There is literally nothing anyone can say to change this group, until they are eaten alive by the same people who misled them into this disastrous place.

Either way, there isn’t really much more anyone can say about the current plight of our nation, freedom, and liberty, that hasn’t already been said a million times. Those on the wrong side of history will remain on the wrong side, until they are eaten by their own. Those who are on the right side will remain divided by a laundry list of bad ideas, waiting for someone else to “do something” or hoping against hope for solutions that will never work.

Americans will never get their country or freedom back, unless and until they take it back, by whatever means necessary, preferably peacefully. Regardless, the global (and U.S.) left isn’t going to stop their path of death and destruction, until someone stops them. Throughout history, tyrants have never stopped their evil endeavors on their own. The swamp has never drained itself, ever.

Most of us who have been at this for a long time, thought the American people would have put a stop to this a long time ago. I never imagined that the American people would ever allow the global left to get this far in the USA.

But over the many years of my involvement, I have come to realize that our nation’s Founders were dead right about pretty much everything, including this passage from our Declaration of Independence – “all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing [or altering]the forms to which they are accustomed.”

Marxist concepts of socialism and communism should have never been allowed to take root within the United States, much less become the daily diet of propaganda in every public education institution across the USA. British Common Law [precedence and procedure] should have never been allowed to infest our Constitutional courts for the purpose of undermining our Constitution and Natural Rights either. But that happened before the ink was dry on the Constitution, as Jefferson pointed out at the turn of the 19th century!

We should have never allowed our country to be systematically divided over economics, race, religion, gender, or anything else. We should have defended and enforced One Nation Under God, E Pluribus Unum… instead of allowing our countrymen to be ripped to shreds by corrupt politicians who can only gain power by dividing everyone else.

Americans should have never allowed the federal government to take over education, banking, business, industry, social spending, medicine, or the laundry list of things the government controls “unconstitutionally” today. But we did, we allowed all of it, for two centuries now.

The American Revolution was fought to eliminate all of these evils from our shores. The Civil War turned out to be a last gasp for State Sovereignty, States Rights, and Individual Liberties. That war wasn’t over slavery, it was over Federal tyranny, theft, and taxation without representation, by Washington D.C. against the southern states.

After two centuries of death by a thousand cuts, what the hell are we supposed to do now?

Today, every American, every State and every private enterprise lives under Federal tyranny. It’s no longer even “our body, our choice,” except as it pertains to the federal government’s authorized mass murder of over 60-million American children in the womb.

It’s almost insane to even think that at this late date, the American people are going to ever rise up against anything and fight back in any real way. Most Americans can’t even feel the pot they are boiling in. Many who can, are only concerned with trying to save themselves in a fallen nation that will soon live the life of every other 3rd world toilet on earth.

We will soon be One World, all equally destitute, enslaved and dying before our natural time. And it will be for one reason and one reason only…

Americans are now too stupid, too lazy, too immoral, too disengaged, too cowardly, and too self-indulgent to ever stand up together against evil. And what can anyone say today that can change this trajectory, or better said, this fall into the pits of hell?

I’ve been around a while. I remember what America once was, what it was once like to be a proud American. I look around today and I see nothing to be proud of, nothing at all!

If you are like me, let me know. Write me…maybe there are still a few real Americans left, looking for others and willing to do something that may actually matter. But don’t bother if you are waiting for anyone else to do something. There is no one else!

This isn’t rocket science. You don’t need to be a scholar of any kind to know we are in very serious trouble here. You only have to be smart enough and courageous enough to know that if YOU aren’t going to fix it, then no one will…

