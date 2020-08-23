Rob Pue

I think we all knew that 2020 was going to be a very tumultuous year for our country. But I don’t think any of us were prepared for just how dramatic the tyranny and violence would be — not just here in America, but worldwide.

I certainly had no idea that things would change so rapidly and so drastically in just a few months. Today, we have 34 states that mandate the wearing of face masks in public. Some are even “strongly recommending” we wear them while sequestered in our own homes. This, for a “virus” with more than a 99% survival rate… and a virus that’s been reported by government and health officials, aided by their allies in the mainstream media with enormously inflated case numbers — and many outright lies, designed to instill great fear and panic among the people. Perhaps most alarming is that the vast majority of people are happy to go along with these mandates — even with evidence of a massive hoax plainly visibile for all to see, if only they would look. And the mask-wearers are even proud to wear their masks — it’s a badge of “virtue” to them. It’s as if they “strut” pridefully out in public, wearing their designer masks while looking down their noses at those who don’t wear one. It’s like another world out there now, altogether.

We also saw months of “lockdowns,” where businesses were forced to close their doors and people were not allowed to go to work unless, somehow, they were deemed “essential workers.” Interestingly, the “essential” businesses and workers included “big box” stores like Walmart, (perhaps the country’s largest retailer of Chinese-made products), liquor stores, smoke shops and marijuana dispensaries. Christian churches were ordered to close across the country. Those allowed to open again have been commanded that there be no singing praises to God allowed.

Then came the “race riots,” with massive violence, looting, and unbelievable destruction of property, while police were ordered by mayors and city councils to “stand down” and let the rioters destroy. We even learned that bricks and rocks were conveniently placed in these devastated neighborhoods, stacked along the streets or piled in bins on the sidewalks — even BEFORE the George Floyd incident ever happened. Then we saw the conquering of American cities by ANTIFA and the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement. Black people forcing white people to get down on their knees, kiss their feet and apologize for their “white privilege.” The demand for the defunding of police departments; a street in DC renamed “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” within just a matter of DAYS; the words “Defund Police” and “Black Lives Matter” painted in 60’ tall letters on the streets leading to statehouses and even the US Capitol. Conveniently, most of the rioters were wearing masks — like the rest of the country — so most could not be identified. But that didn’t really matter, since most of them were never arrested anyway…they were allowed — indeed — even encouraged in some areas to wreak as much havoc as possible by the leadership there.

In Minneapolis, the city council voted unanimously — (in a veto-proof vote) — to not only defund the police, but to disband the police department altogether, replacing it with “Community Organizers” — led by the radical “Nation of Islam.” I should also mention the countless statues and monuments either destroyed or censored from view all around the country, essentially removing the memorials of our nation’s history. This, in a land where the vast majority of our young people are already nearly completely ignorant when it comes to history. That’s a subject most were never taught in the public schools and colleges, and if they were, it was a “skewed” history — a re-written type of history, where everything American was taught as evil and oppressive. It’s no wonder our young people hate their country today. If you think I’m exaggerating, just ask someone in their teens or 20s what happened on December 7th, 1941. There’s a greater than 90% chance you’ll get nothing more than a blank stare. We also saw the desecration of countless veterans cemeteries across the country — the final resting places of those who fought, bled and died for the cause of freedom…not just American freedom, but the freedom of people living under tyranny and oppression the world over.

What’s coming next? It’s very plain to see that the end goal of all this is a tyrannical, totalitarian New World Order, but that cannot be fully accomplished until America is vanquished, utterly in ruins. And the New World Order cannot run efficiently unless every person on earth has been marked with a digitial microchip implant, which will be delivered through a mandatory vaccine — a vaccine that, I believe, will prove so deadly that many will die quickly after taking it, not from any virus or other pestilence, but from the vaccine itself. That’s partially what it’s designed for. And I don’t think it’s going to be long before we see this all come to pass.

It’s not just America. I received an email this past weekend from someone in Australia who read one of my previous commentaries. He emailed to affirm what I had asserted in my message: that Australia is currently, for all practical purposes, under communistic rule. The lockdown there is so severe that police are stopping vehicles, smashing car windows and pulling people out to be arrested, if they’re even just suspected of violating the lockdown rules. Great Britain is much the same.

Jesus spoke of the last days in Matthew 24 and stated that IN the last days, “…because lawlessness shall abound, the love of many will grow cold.” We’ve certainly witnessed that recently, haven’t we? Common citizens attacking one another for not obeying mask mandates. Neighbors “snitching” on neighbors. It appears that the devil and all his minions are raging. Have you heard about the recent murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant? The North Carolina boy was outside, riding his bike in his yard, when his next door neighbor, a black man named Darious Sessoms — (a repeat offender, multiple felon, who has served multiple prison sentences and has two pending felony drug charges) — walked over and shot the boy point-blank in the head. Later, Sessoms boasted on social media about killing the boy, stating he had (quote) “blown his ‘white privileged’ brains right out of his head.” This incident received almost no coverage in the mainstream press, so if you know about it, you most likely didn’t find it there.

And are you aware that the violent attacks and rioting we’ve been seeing in the major cities are NOW coming to suburbs, small towns and even rural areas? Recently, BLM marched through a Seattle suburb, demanding white people vacate their homes and GIVE them to black people. ANTIFA has threatened to destroy fields of crops and kill cattle in farming states. For those who don’t believe this, or think I’m some sort of tinfoil-hat conspiracy theorist or simply just don’t want to hear anything “negative,” you can choose to continue to wear your blinders (along with your ‘mandatory’ face masks) if you like… but all this will soon be coming to YOUR front door. What will you do then? Beg the government to protect you and happily jump aboard the buses to the FEMA camps, I suppose.

Black Lives Matter. Yes. ALL life matters. But we’ve had the wool pulled over our eyes yet again by the Leftist propaganda of the mainstream media. Do your research and you’ll find that everything Black Lives Matters stands for is absolutely antithetical to everything good and Godly, everything American and everything freedom-related. This is a demonic group of Marxists and Communists MANIPULATING and taking advantage of black people to systematically destroy all of Western Civilization, with an emphasis on destroying the United States. This is an invention of Barack Obama, George Soros, the Clintons and others who quite frankly, should all be sitting in Gitmo right now on charges of treason and sedition.

Yet, like the LGBT movement — ALSO bent on our ultimate destruction — BLM is being richly funded to the tune of BILLIONS of dollars, not only by our domestic and foreign enemies, but even happily and proudly by our major corporations. Google has donated $12 million. Facebook and Amazon are donating $10 million each. Apple Corporation is in for $100 million dollars. Walmart just announced it’s donating another $100 million. Target stores: $10 million; Home Depot: $1 million. These are just a few. There are MANY more donors to the BLM movement — because it SOUNDS good, because so many are so deceived, they believe BLM is a GOOD thing; because the mainstream press has fed it to us that way. Again, we only see what they WANT us to see, and they’ve played this strategy well, tugging on the emotional heartstrings of the populace, and these corporations want to appear righteous and benevolent, and so they are funding the very organization that intends to completely destroy capitalism and the free market economy that has allowed them to thrive.

Those within the Deep State of Leftist politics have also been recruiting Christian church leadership as their “useful idiots.” So far, they’ve recruited 28,000 clergy to be part of their “Clergy Response Team.” Their job is to tailor their sermons, in the midst of all this present darkness, to brainwash their congregations to obey government authorities through the deliberate misinterpretation of Romans 13.

Perhaps the pastors don’t know any better, but they’re now all on board, acting as “sleeper cells,” if you will, ready to support the unconstitutional dictates of their government “masters” through agencies like FEMA and Homeland Security whenever called upon. They’ve been instructed to teach “government obedience,” for such things as turning in firearms, re-locating to ‘FEMA Camps,’ submitting to mandatory vaccinations and more. They’ve already willingly closed their churches, forced face masks and social distancing when ordered to do so, so if you think this is “far fetched,” think again. This is right out of the Nazi ‘playbook.’ And I wonder — is YOUR pastor part of the Clergy Response Team? Do you even know? Would he even tell you if you asked?

The question still remains, What’s Next? Dana Coverstone is a pastor in Burkesville, Kentucky. A couple months ago, he released a home-made video that went viral on social media. In the video, he is quick to point out that he does NOT claim to be a prophet, or to “speak for God” in any way. But he revealed a series of dreams he has had that are very disturbing. He felt the need to share them in order to sound a warning of what may be coming next, so God’s people can prepare.

His first dream was in December of 2019. In this dream, he saw a calendar indicating the month of March. A finger underlined the word “March” and then “tapped” the calendar three times. He saw sickness, people wearing masks and ambulances. Then, in his dream, the calendar moved forward to June. Again, a finger underlined the word “June” and then tapped it three times. He saw cities on fire and rioters in the streets and extreme rage. He heard the words: “Brace Yourself, Brace Yourself.” All these things came to pass, just as he saw in the dream.

Then later, he had another dream. In this dream, he again saw a calendar, with the month of September highlighted. And again, a finger underlined the word “September,” and tapped the calendar three times, indicating something significant coming in September. And then the calendar moved forward to November, but this time it was different. Instead of “tapping” the calendar, a giant FIST smashed the calendar to bits — and he saw the numbers representing the days of November “explode” into the air, even appearing to be 3D in shape. He saw fighting in the streets, businesses and schools closed, money being sucked out of banks, Washington DC in flames. He saw no sign of President Trump or any legislators in Washington. But he did see people hiding in their homes and churches, stores and homes burning. And he again heard the words “Brace Yourself, Brace Yourself.”

Also within Pastor Coverstone’s dreams, he saw the banks having no change, no coins. The US Mint was no longer producing currency. In his dream, the bank teller told him to “prepare for hyper inflation.” And then again, he heard, “Brace Yourself, Brace Yourself.”

I’m not sure what to make of this and I’ve always been pretty skeptical when people have told me they have a “word from the Lord” for me or some special revelation. But I’m reminded of the words of the prophet Joel, repeated in Acts, Chapter 2: “And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of My Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams. And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of My Spirit; and they shall prophesy. And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke. The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and notable day of the Lord come. And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

You can take the dreams of Pastor Coverstone with a grain of salt if you like. But I believe he very likely DID receive a warning from the Lord in his dreams, and as a watchman, sounded the warning for the rest of us. None of us knows what the rest of our days on this earth will hold. But we can certainly discern the signs of the times we are living in. And I believe we had BETTER be about our Father’s business, occupying until He comes, standing strong in the faith, even as others fall away and deny Him all around us. It’s very likely our time is shorter than any of us realizes now. And whether that great and terrible Day of the Lord comes in our lifetime or whether we go into captivity for the horrific sins we have allowed to continue and in our apathy done nothing about; I do believe the righteous judgment of God Almighty is about to strike our wicked land very soon, because we’ve claimed the name of Christ, many have… we profess Him with our lips but our hearts are far from Him. We’d BETTER get right with God NOW, we better start studying and seeking and praying and repenting today. Because “tomorrow” you may finding yourself standing before Him. What will you have to say for yourself then?

© 2020 Rob Pue – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com