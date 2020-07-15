Jake MacAulay

This weekend I went shopping for a tank top for my son at a local retailer. I walked in the store like a normal human with shoes, shirt, and pants. While I headed to the men’s department, an employee proclaiming my inconsiderate oversight accosted me. I didn’t wear a mask, a mandate given by the governor of my state. I responded with, “I have a condition,” and continued walking.

My son followed me and said, “I have the same thing as him”.

Those of you that know me understand the fact that I am rarely uncomfortable, but while I walked around the store to give this retailer my business, I felt the eyes of the entire room on my son and me. We were depersonalized and ostracized…but we breathed freedom.

During times like these I am encouraged by Founding Father Patrick Henry:

“Should I keep back my opinions at such a time, through fear of giving offense, I should consider myself as guilty of treason toward my country, and of an act of disloyalty toward the Majesty of Heaven, which I revere above all earthly kings.”

This pandemic is being used by politicians, plain and simple.

Dr. Ron Paul, the former U.S. Presidential candidate and 22-year Congressional veteran was quoted recently stating:

“After so many years in Washington, I thought I was immune to being shocked by what our government does. But the actions that our elected officials… the Fed… even the medical community have taken in the past few weeks have gone beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Let’s consider this: with no constitutional authority, governors and agencies within the executive branches of state governments have stopped the economy of the country; they have ruined the livelihood of millions of people (with more to come); and they have misused the police power of the state to forcibly deny rights and privileges to human beings which were granted to them by God Almighty.

Shouldn’t these politicians and supposed experts be right about their predictions and truthful about their counterfactual outcomes?

Fauci has not been truthful. He lied about the scientific necessity for mask wearing, among other things, and then admitted it. Would you tolerate your doctor lying to you? There is a term for this…malpractice.

And the governors across the country who have abused the trust of the people by following these flawed policies are no less culpable.

Are these the type of individuals that we trust to lead? I seem to remember a story in history class that talked about a small group of 56 men who declared independence from their country because their leader was such a one “whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”

I am praying America will snap out of the COVID-coma that has pushed miscalculated factors and flawed models, followed by predictions needing revision and re-revision and re-re-revision.

These “experts” many are following, like Fauci, your governors, and your press (really, your press?!) have proved they are incompetent and disgraced, and no one should continue following their essential, non-essential decrees and their mandatory mask-wearing nonsense.

Wear a mask if you want, but no one should be bullied, right?

