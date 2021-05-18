By Kelleigh Nelson

If people let government decide which foods they eat and medicines they take, their bodies will soon be in as sorry a state as are the souls of those who live under tyranny. —Thomas Jefferson

We should consider the benefits and the risks of vaccination. Unfortunately, our public health officials haven’t gotten to that point. And they keep repeating that the benefits of vaccinations outweigh the risks. But they don’t really have the studies to prove that. —Eva Vanamee, researcher at Mount Sinai Hospital

We are currently ruled under Medical Tyranny, expressing itself as either communism or fascism, two heads of the same coin, because both end up with the same result, which is to destroy liberty and make us all slaves to them. —Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News

Thomas Jefferson spoke a great deal about tyranny and rebellion which he knew only too well. He also said, “The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.” Good government has long been gone, and the care of human life and happiness was thrown out the window over 160 years ago, again in 1973 with the murder of our unborn and in 2020 with a worldwide Chinese virus which decimated America’s small businesses.

Franklin Roosevelt’s statement comes to mind, “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”

Government stakeholders have been selling fear and lies to Americans for over a year. The Gates Foundation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the World Health Organization (WHO), Big Pharma and our democrat-controlled propaganda media and their flip-flopping hero, Dr. Anthony Fauci have promoted and encouraged tyrannical actions nationwide. The twisted facts and lies fed to us by media were planned and executed brilliantly.

Medical tyranny in America meant lockdowns, quarantines, masks, and constant temperature taking. Gone are our God given first amendment rights of free speech, free exercise of religion, right of assembly, petitioning the government; all nullified by despotic dictators. Big Pharma’s injections, and massive depopulation are the ultimate goals of the totalitarians.

Predicted Plandemic

The Covid Plandemic was predicted over a decade ago by the Rockefeller Foundation. Their intention was clear: to use the opportunity of the scenario or crisis to shape a “better future” or transform the world into their likeness – a New World Order global totalitarian dictatorship. The Lock Step scenario is described as “a world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback” and is based on a pandemic of a virus (an influenza strain) which infects nearly 20% of the world population and kills 8 million people in 7 months. Thus far, we have seen little pushback. People were growing weary and hateful about face diapers, so the stakeholders decided to lift that requirement.

For months, an evil injection which is causing countless worldwide deaths and disastrous side effects has been promoted to stem the plandemic. A commitment has been made to promote mass vaccination for the Wuhan virus. We may well be witnessing the largest number of unnecessary vaccine-induced deaths in American history, despite the 99.75% overall recovery from the virus.

Vaccine Tyranny

CDC Senior scientist whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson clearly exposed the tyranny and dangers of all vaccinations.

Dr. Thompson explained in an affidavit provided in 2014 to a member of a U.S. Congressional committee on science, “The co-authors scheduled a meeting to destroy documents related to the study. (We) all met and brought a big garbage can into the meeting room, and reviewed and went through all the hard copy documents that we had thought we should discard, and put them into a huge garbage can.”

“I have waited a long time to tell my story and I want to tell it truthfully. I was involved in deceiving millions of taxpayers regarding the potential negative side effects of vaccines. We lied about the scientific findings. The CDC can no longer be trusted to do vaccine safety work. Can’t be trusted to be transparent. The CDC can’t be trusted to police itself.” –Dr. William Thompson from a Financial Post article published on June 17, 2016.

“It’s all there–this is the lowest point in my career, that I went along with that paper. I have great shame now when I meet families of kids with autism, because I have been part of the problem.” Link

Vaccines and Drugs

Brandy Vaughn, the former sales rep for Merck, said that vaccines are held to a lower safety testing standard than pharmaceutical drugs and the safety science behind vaccines is totally shady.

She was right about vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs aren’t much better; they’re recalled by the hundreds every year. As a whistleblower, Brandy started Learntherisk.org, but in December 2020, she was found unresponsive by her nine-year-old son. She was one American who was truly in rebellion against tyranny.

Moms Across America told Brandy’s story. She was a VIOXX sales rep, letting her audience know that she knew the tactics that were used and how vaccines were being pushed and sold, without safety testing, just like VIOXX was. She knew that the drive to make a profit, for Merck and Big Pharma, far surpassed their commitment to testing and safety. And she was vocal about it.

Brandy was a 47-year-old single mom, apparently healthy, and had been very clear that she no reason to commit suicide. She was harassed and threatened for telling the truth. She knew she was at risk. A year ago, she made a video recording of how her home had been repeatedly broken into, items moved, and she suspected that her home had been bugged. Incidents occurred to demonstrate that someone had been listening to her conversations or watching her by camera.

No one knows what Brandy Vaughn died of, whether natural causes or murder. Like Brandy, physicians, scientists and others who are telling the truth regarding this plandemic nightmare of death and destruction are also targets and they’ve already been massively censored.

Brandy fought California’s SB 277; the bill removed a parent’s religious and personal beliefs regarding the vaccination of their children. It was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown on June 30, 2015. Had Brandy lived, she would be horrified at the reported deaths from the Covid jabs.

Here is the latest update on Brandy’s life and death.

In four months, the Covid inoculations have killed more Americans than any other vaccine in the last 20 years, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Big Pharma

Drugwatch.com states the following:

On average, about 4,500 drugs and devices are pulled from U.S. shelves each year. The recalled products have U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and in many cases, are widely ingested, injected or implanted before being recalled. Although the FDA may identify concerns regarding the safety of a drug, it is the responsibility of the manufacturer to initiate and execute a recall. On the other hand, the FDA can mandate the recall of a device.

(Although the FDA can order manufacturers to recall vaccines and nicotine products, the agency cannot force a company to recall defective or potentially harmful drugs.)

In 2017 alone, manufacturers recalled 4,402 drug and device products, according to the Center for Devices and Radiological Health and the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Of those recalls, the FDA classified 139 as Class I. Class I recalled products have the potential to cause serious harm or death.

A chilling reality.

Medical Countermeasure Goals

Scrolling through the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security report on Technologies to Address Global Catastrophic Biological Risks reveals the total medical surveillance and treatment plan for America’s citizenry. Following is a revealing portion of the report.

Medical Countermeasures or MCMs, are FDA-regulated products (biologics, drugs, devices) that may be used in the event of a potential public health emergency stemming from a terrorist attack with a biological, chemical, or radiological/nuclear material, or a naturally occurring emerging disease, i.e., Covid-19, which was not a true pandemic.

Drones used for conducting environmental surveillance would be one way to help fill gaps in monitoring of the environment for biological disruption to important ecosystems and bioterrorism events.

Enabling approaches for DNA sequencing, data collection, analysis and sharing is the goal. Big data conducted through environmental surveillance would fill gaps in monitoring of the environment for biological disruption to important ecosystems and bioterrorism events.

Bill Gates has gone on record saying the U.S. needs disease surveillance and a national tracking system that could involve vaccine records embedded in our bodies. Link

Ahh yes. More high-tech spying measures to “protect” us.

There’s far more in the 68-page Johns Hopkins document. Beware, the document may give you nightmares.

Self-Spreading Vaccines: Self-spreading vaccines are genetically engineered to move through populations like communicable diseases, but rather than causing disease, they confer protection. The vision is that a small number of individuals in a target population could be vaccinated, and the vaccine strain would then circulate in the population much like a pathogenic virus, resulting in rapid widespread immunity.

The five physicians who discussed vaccinated individuals causing health problems for the unvaccinated were not out in left field…they were on target. Watch their video!

Johns Hopkins has confirmed that self-spreading vaccines are real. Vaccinated people are the true “super spreaders” who are putting society at risk. Since there is still no real proof that viruses even spread through the air at all, who is actually responsible for spreading disease throughout society? The answer is the vaccinated.

(Self-spreading vaccines have their roots in the Australian effort to create sterilizing vaccines for small mammal control.)

The Johns Hopkins paper goes on to explain the two different types of self-spreading vaccines: recombinant vector vaccines and live viral vaccines. It would appear as though Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections constitute the former.

Self-disseminating transmissible vaccines are America’s totalitarian and authoritarian medical future, but that’s not all.

Microarray Patches for Vaccine Administration (MAP): The microarray patch is an emerging vaccine administration technology that has the potential to modernize the conduct of mass vaccination campaigns. The widespread adoption of MAP technology would significantly decrease a population’s time to complete immunization operations by enabling self-administration during emergencies.

A quick cure all into your bloodstream.

Ingestible Bacteria for Vaccination: Bacteria can be genetically engineered to produce antigens in a human host, acting as a vaccine, which triggers immunity to pathogens of concern. These bacteria can be placed inside capsules that are temperature stable, and they can be self-administered in the event of a pandemic.

Down the hatch!

Jab Passports

One of my favorite journalists, Daniel Greenfield, wrote about Governor Cuomo’s vaccine passports and the IBM connection.

Daniel writes, “Digital passports are big business and a few weeks ago IBM closed on a multimillion dollar contract for a German vaccine passport and is in the second phase of a contract with UK’s NIH socialized medicine setup with potentially millions at stake. There’s no official contract in New York which is just “testing” IBM’s vaccine passport technology, but the existence of the trial alone would help the tech giant secure international and national vaccine passport contracts.”

Ever wonder how the Nazis kept such explicit records? The tattooed numbers on holocaust victim’s arms were ID numbers used in IBM data bases (based on punched cards, not full-purpose computers). Edwin Black’s book, IBM and the Holocaust is a highly documented account of war profiteering and despicable politicians turning their heads. Sound familiar?

IBM had a strategic alliance with Nazi Germany and worked very hard to maintain their global market dominance in data processing. One of IBMs machines has a prominent place in the Holocaust Museum in DC.

And now here comes Governor Cuomo just like the Nazis, wanting to make sure everyone has a Jab Passport and he’s hired IBM to help him make sure they document everyone.

Gives me chills!

Conclusion

Censorship is not enough for the stakeholders in charge of totalitarian medical control. They have targeted those who tell the truth, those who are begging our fellow citizens to rebel against the juggernaut of Medical Tyranny.

Brandy Vaughn was just one woman; far more are on the list to be purged. Time for all freedom loving Americans to stand and be counted.

