Yes, it is true coronavirus poses an enormous threat to our republic and nations throughout the world. But I thoroughly believe that Islam represents an even bigger threat and is potentially more sickening. When I hear or read about leftists, ‘many funded by George Soros clanking on about bigotry and racism here in the United states I am reminded of the mindless Borg in the old Star Trek Voyager series. The Borg robotically go about destroying individuals and plugging them into the Borg mission to destroy all others. Come to think of it, that exactly describes the Islamic mission to literally destroy individuals, plus their societies and inculcate them into the Muslim way, or face death brutal means such as beheading, being raped to death, etc. I have often seen Muslim marchers clogging up the streets of London, England carrying huge signs declaring their hatred of and mission to destroy the United States. Back in October of 2019, when being driven through Birmingham, England I wanted to get out of our motor vehicle and check out some sights. But our trusty British host said no way. He wasn’t being mean. He pointed out certain markings on buildings, some indicated we were in a no-go zone.

Some neighborhoods are ruled by gangs, while other areas are dominated by Islamic brutes. Others better not tread, if they do it could be their final earthly outing. It was sad to witness such a lack of outrage over some of the oldest cities on earth being overrun by those sworn to allah to either convert or kill everyone else. I thought to myself, didn’t these people learn from what prompted the need for the great Crusades. But then I was quickly remembered the stupidity of our own republic that acts more like a mob rule democracy. If you venture to Dearbonistan, MI, you will quickly realize that Islamic rule and even sharia is more prevalent than either Christianity or the Jewish faith. Some Americans are so stupid, they rabidly support those sworn to destroy our nation. How else can I explain Ilhan Omar elected in Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib elected in the Michigan district that includes Dearbornistan?

But not only does islam command warfare against unbelievers and their subjugation under islamicrule; it also as we have witnessed in part, sanctions, lying, stealing and killing in order to advance islam. In fact, Islam does not have an actual moral code analogous to the Ten Commandments. The idea promoted either by dolts or purposeful deceivers that islam shares the general moral outlook of Judaism and Christianity is another putrid PC myth. In islam, virtually anything is acceptable if it fosters the growth of islam, where women are second class citizens and black people are viewed equal to dogs and having no souls. Yet many morbidly stupid or brainwashed black Americans desire islam over the possibility of making a good go at having a great life in our “Constitutionally Limited” form of government republic.

President John Quincy Adams had this to say about islam. “In the seventh century of , a wandering Arab of the lineage of Hagar [ i.e., Muhammad], the Egyptian, combining the powers of transcendent genius, with the preternatural energy of a fanatic, and the fraudulent spirit of an impostor, proclaimed himself as a messenger from Heaven, and spread desolation and delusion over an extensive portion of the earth. Adopting from the sublime conception of the Mosaic Law, the doctrine of one omnipotent God; he connected indissolubly with it, the audacious falsehood, that he was a prophet and apostle. Adopting from the new Revelation of Jesus, the faith and hope of immortal life, and the future retribution, he humbled it to the dust by adapting all the rewards and sanctions of his religion to the gratification of the sexual passion. He poisoned the sources of human felicity at the fountain, by degrading the condition of the female sex, and the allowance of polygamy; and he declared undistinguishing and exterminating war, as pat of his religion, against all the rest of mankind. THE ESSENCE OF HIS DOCTRINE WAS VIOLENCE AND LUST: TO EXALT THE BRUTAL OVER THE SPIRITUAL PART OF HUMAN NATURE….Between these two religions, thus contrasted in their characters, a war of twelve hundred years has already raged. The war is yet flagrant. While the merciless and dissolute dogmas of the false prophet shall furnish motives to human action, there can never be peace on earth, and good will toward men.”

Thus, it is the wicked attitude and mission of Muhammad that is the foremost motivating factor energizing islamists today. If America does not awaken from her government school induced immoral slumber and lack of proper judgement, life will soon be very brutal right here in the good old United States of America. The muslims are coming, the muslims are coming, oh wait, they are already here. What shall “We the People” do? May God forgive and bless America with wisdom and the Providential guidance we need to overcome this self-induced calamity.

