Rob Pue

Over the past six months, we have investigated and reported on most of the aspects of the rapid destruction of our country and the world-wide push for a Globalist New World Order.

In my last message I reiterated the urgent need for us all to be diligent in our own study of Scripture as well as the daily news reports — from RELIABLE news sources, NOT the mainstream media, so that we are not ignorant of the devil’s devices. In order for us to know the truth these days, we have to work for it. We can no longer take the “word” of our government and health officials or the mainstream press. Clearly, they’re lying to us, and have been for some time. The truth is OUT THERE, if only we will look. Unfortunately, for many, or dare I say MOST, you can put facts, figures, scientific evidence and more right in front of their noses and they still refuse to look. That’s being willfully ignorant, and willful ignorance will be our demise.

I’ve told you about Event 201, a “dry run” of the “coronavirus pandemic” held in New York City last October, sponsored by Bill Gates and a host of other New World Order Globalists. That was October 18th. Interestingly, that same day, the World Military Games were held in Wuhan, China. Military forces from nations around the world competed in “Olympic-style” exercises. Our country came in 35th place, by the way — behind countries like Finland, Tunisia, Kenya, and even France. Of course, China took first place, and Russia second. The United States received ZERO gold medals in these military competitions.

I also told you last time that Event 201 was supported not only by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but also by Dustin Moskovitz and his wife. In case you forgot, they are co-founders of Facebook. So lest you are still wondering why Facebook is censoring and will soon be deleting anything posted that is conservative or Christian in nature, wonder no more.

I also discussed how closely Dr. Anthony Fauci is tied to the World Health Organization, how he has repeatedly given false and misleading information regarding the virus, and how the organization he ran gave $7.4 million to the Wuhan Virology lab for research on coronaviruses, just last year. Not to mention the fact that he “predicted” in 2016 that President Trump would definitely be faced with a major pandemic during his time in office.

You know about the fraudulent case numbers of COVID-19, how they’ve been constantly artificially inflated in order to keep us all wearing masks, keep us “social distancing,” keep our businesses and our economy shut down, keep people and businesses dependent on government welfare, keep schools closed, get even our youngest of children “used to” the idea of mask-wearing as “normal,” and provide HUGE financial incentives for hospitals and medical facilities to report as many positive cases as possible. We all know the numbers aren’t real. FEW of us know anyone who is sick, and yet we’re all still severely restricted as to where we can go, and what we’re allowed to do.

I’ve told you that the average person has a one in 3, 836 chance of contracting the virus, whether they wear a mask or not. The odds of needing hospitalization for this are one in 852,000 . Yet the risk of dying in a car crash are only one in 114 ! Yet here we still are — most all blindly complying and covering our faces. Understand something clearly: the masks are not about our health. They’re about getting as many people as possible softened up to submit to government orders without question. They’re about compliance, about breaking our will.

I told you about the doctors and attorneys who are pushing for the coming vaccine to be mandatory, with tax penalties, higher insurance rates and denial of government and private services imposed as penalties for those who do not take the vaccines. And the fact that the CDC has urged governors to prepare for widespread distribution of a vaccine by November 1st — two days before the election. There are many who have gone along with the masks but say they’re adamant about refusing the vaccines. But when governors try to enforce this “mandatory vaccination” program two days before the election, what chaos do you suppose will ensue then? Not to mention that President Trump has vowed to use the military to distribute the vaccines “very, very quickly.”

There’s also the question of a digital tracking system, a digital ID and a new digital currency integrated into the vaccines — a more efficient form of “contact tracing” — so that the new One World Government will easily be able to track every person, every financial transaction, everyone’s every movement and activity.

I also mentioned the republican governor of Ohio who is, right now, in the process of setting up FEMA Medical Martial Law camps — isolation facilities for those who MAY be suspected of being exposed to this highly questionable virus. Laws are already in the process of being implemented to allow government and health officials to remove people — and their children — from their homes, forcibly if they refuse the vaccine.

You should know by now, that if you refuse this coming vaccine, you will not be able to buy or sell. You will not be able to travel freely. You will not be able to work or hold a job. You will likely not be allowed to stay in your home as a sovereign citizen. So you should prayerfully prepare yourself for what’s coming.

You should also know by now the true goals of organizations like Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA. If you’re unaware, their goals are the total dismantling of our American way of life and the loss of all our freedoms. The total destruction of our country. These anarchists are highly organized and extremely well-funded countless Leftist organizations — and countless large American corporations.

I told you previously that the department of Homeland Security is warning of a “Dark Winter,” as they’re actively preparing now for an EMP attack, which will knock out our power grid nation-wide and “fry” every computer and every electronic device — including those in cars and cell phones. You should also know that back in March, the Pentagon and NORAD sent high-level staffers and some of the most critical US senior military commanders and nuclear and special operations forces to the Cheyenne Mountain bunker facility, 2000 feet underground in Colorado. Do you still believe this was due to a “virus?”

So we know about the threat of a mandatory vaccine coming November 1st. On November 2nd, NASA is predicting a potential asteroid impact on earth, with three potential areas of devastation. While the chances of this actually happening are small, they are still 100 times greater than the average person catching the coronavirus. Think about that! I can’t help but think of Revelation 8, verses 10 and 11, “The third angel blew his trumpet and a great star fell from heaven, blazing like a torch, and it fell on a third of the river and on the springs of water. The name of the star is Wormwood. A third of the waters became wormwood, and many people died from the water, because it had been made bitter.” Are we at that point? I guess we’ll see in a little more than a month from now.

Now just recently, President Trump announced his “amazing” peace agreement, brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which earned him a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. “Peace.” A noble cause, indeed. However, I’m a bit dubious, because as our country continues to be more divided with more hatred, division, fake news, and outright evil now evident for all to see than there’s ever been before in my lifetime, suddenly there is a cry of “Peace.” Let’s read from Jeremiah, chapter 6: “…from the least of them even unto the greatest of them every one is given to covetousness; and from the prophet even unto the priest every one dealeth falsely. They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of My people slightly, saying, ‘Peace, peace,’ when there is no peace.” No, friends, there IS no peace. If you haven’t noticed yet, America is at war — from enemies both foreign and domestic.

While the Leftists claim the fires in the American West and Southwest are due to “climate change,” multiple arsonists have already been arrested for intentionally starting these fires, and interestingly, they’re all either part of ANTIFA or Black Lives Matter. Yes, we know the state of California deals with wildfires and mudslides every year. But it’s not just California this year. Suspicious fires have destroyed much of Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Montana and Texas. Do some research and look at a map of where the fires are… isn’t it interesting that the fires — caused by “climate change,” we’re supposed to believe, just HAPPEN to stop at the Canadian and Mexican borders?

Now, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, leaving an open and contested seat on the US Supreme Court. Another cause for more division, more hatred, more false accusations, more deception, more lies.

So on the 1st of November we have a threatened mandatory vaccine coming; on the 2nd, a potential devastating asteroid strike, and on the 3rd, our national elections. This year, more Americans than ever before have access to “mail in” ballots. Already, at least 20% of those ballots have been found to be fraudulent — including many in Texas, New Jersey, Michigan and California. In the end, I strongly suspect it will be many more than 20% of the ballots turning out to be fraudulent.

No matter what happens, this presidential election is GOING to be contested. Mark my words. There will be no clear “winner” on November 3rd. The Leftists need only drag out the drama until 12 noon on January 20th, and the Trump/Pence administration will have no choice but to leave office. Assuming the Democrats maintain power in the House, THEY will select the president. So understand this: they never had ANY intention of a Biden/Harris administration. Their goal is “President Pelosi.” Watch and see.

If all these things are not enough to cause the apathetic “sheeple” Americans to wake from their comfortable slumber, we also know now that the Chinese military has been training with soldiers in Mexico and South America for months. Most recently, Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show reported his research regarding Chinese Communist troops in Western Canada. Hodges reported, “CHICOM troops now move freely in Canada under the cover of COVID-19 lockdowns as well as legislation from the Canadian government which allows the CHICOMs to use their military to protect Chinese assets in Canada.”

Initially, it was thought that China may seek to launch an invasion of the US from the Canadian and Mexican borders at the same time. However, a more likely scenario is that the CHICOM troops will embed themselves among forces already wreaking havoc on America, such as ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter rioters.

They’ve already done this sort of thing in Ecuador over the last year to gain control of that country. Hodges believes that with the permission of Democrat governors and mayors, they will likely infiltrate local and state governments in places like Seattle and Portland. This is what they’ve been doing across all of Latin America — not just Ecuador.

In Canada, right now, estimates of embedded Chinese troops range from 6,000 to more than 20,000 — currently stationed near Vancouver, British Columbia — just a 2 1/2 hour drive from Seattle, an AMERICAN city that boasts a 16’ tall statue of Vladimir Lennin in one of their city parks. By the way, ANTIFA and BLM did NOT destroy or harm the statue of Lenin in any way while they were busy tearing down as many AMERICAN historical monuments as possible.

Add to all this the infiltration of Muslim enemies into our local, state, and federal governments, in addition to all the Muslim sleeper cells that we KNOW have been training here for years, just waiting for the right moment, and it’s easy to surmise that something ominous may very well be on the horizon.

Folks, things are worse than you think. Right now. It may not be at your front door — yet. But the sand is quickly running out of the hourglass. There’s more I could share with you, but my research is not yet complete. Suffice to say, it’s worse — much worse — than you think. We have been softened up over decades by Communist and Leftist indoctrination in our public schools and colleges. So much so that most Americans are now willing to silently comply to any unjust order the Almighty State hands down. The evil ones are no longer even trying to hide their intentions.

I share these things not to frighten you, but rather to inform you and to, Lord willing, prepare you for what’s surely coming to our nation very soon. Draw close to the Lord, friends, wake up and pay attention. And decide TODAY how YOU are going to respond when it comes down to the choice between denying your Savior and saving your life. Remember the words of Jesus in Matthew 16: “…If any man will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for My sake shall find it.” The day may soon be coming when standing firm for your Lord will require your life at the hands of wicked, evil men. Are you prepared?

© 2020 Rob Pue – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com