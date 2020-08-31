By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 6: Roadkill of millions of vertebrates

In this extremely sobering if not depressing series on adding another 100 million immigrants to America, how about trying on this fact to shake up your sense of emotional stability.

Each second in the 48 contiguous states, according to a study by High Country News, Roadkill Statistics, February 2, 2005, American motorists, high speed boaters, airplanes, trains, tractors and other motors kill 11.4 vertebrate animals every SECOND! That turns out to be over 1,000,000 (million) animals every day, or a total of 365 million animals suffer death annually for crossing over our paved highways or swimming in their natural habitats. (Note that we’ve added another 35 million people since that study.)

Soberingly, we only feature 330 million Americans, and most of them drive cars—can you think of the death rate worldwide 24/7. In other words, massive carnage of the animal kingdom around the globe—perhaps into the billions since there are 7.8 billion humans on this planet.

Worse than that, the study shows that it’s probably another 40 million animals slink off into the bush to die without the researchers ever finding out they died. Who dies? Bison, deer, geese, groundhogs, robins, hummingbirds, elk, bear, dogs, cats, millions of birds of every species, owls, eagles, hawks, rodents, coyotes, cougars, cranes, and hundreds of other innocent species.

What makes me sick stems from the fact that some intellectual ‘giants’ send me information that the human race could be stuck in the middle of Texas with a couple acres extra for each family. They think we could add another 10-20 billion humans without any problems. As a teacher, I shake my head at the sheer stupidity of such stupidity. In other words, they are SO out of touch with reality that they defend their stupidity.

What they don’t understand: humans in 2020 cause the “Sixth Extinction Session” now killing off entire species at 24 species per day or over 8,000 annually. Yes, that’s 24 species suffer extinction 24/7. We kill them, poison them, bulldoze their habitat, shoot them, run them over and just about every other method you can imagine for killing them off the planet.

Here in the USA, the Department of the Interior says that we lose species in America even before they can be listed as endangered.

SDG said, “Nature is declining globally at rates unprecedented in human history – and the rate of species extinctions is accelerating, with grave impacts on people around the world now likely, warns a landmark new report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the summary of which was approved at the 7th session of the IPBES Plenary, meeting last week (29 April – 4 May) in Paris.

“The overwhelming evidence of the IPBES Global Assessment, from a wide range of different fields of knowledge, presents an ominous picture,” said IPBES Chair, Sir Robert Watson. “The health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever. We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide.”

“The Report also tells us that it is not too late to make a difference, but only if we start now at every level from local to global,” he said. “Through ‘transformative change’, nature can still be conserved, restored and used sustainably – this is also key to meeting most other global goals. By transformative change, we mean a fundamental, system-wide reorganization across technological, economic and social factors, including paradigms, goals and values.”

But will we? Can we stop our ‘growth, growth, growth’ paradigm in the USA and worldwide? Can we stop immigration that drives our growth crisis? Will we? When? Before it’s too late?

Do you ever wonder why MILLIONS of people crave migrating to America? What caused them so much misery as to want to move out of their home country? Answer: the third world adds 80 million, net gain, more people annually. They overflow with their own birthrates. Call them stupid, call them illiterate, call them cultural—but they never figured out that birth control would save them as it has first world countries that add 2.0 children annually per woman—since 1970.

To top it off, the Pope, Hindus, Islam and other ancient religions promote as many children as possible. In other words, they don’t mind that 4,000,000 children starve to death annually and 8,000,000 adults. Then, toss in the ‘human misery index’, and you’ve got a whole lot of humanity living in refugee camps. One look at Africa would make you sick to your stomach. And, if you notice those “feed the children” ads, you see a child or two on the hips of every African woman. (Source: Death rates by the United Nations)

So, without any change in course, America will add 100 million immigrants within 30 years at current immigration and birth rate levels. That means vehicle congestion will add at least another 100 million cars, trucks, trains, planes, motors and more to our landscape. Are you ready for the death ‘roadkill’ death rates at that point in time? Are you ready to sit in gridlock for the rest of your life?

Do we have the right to keep exploding our population knowing that we’re killing off the Natural World and all its creatures at such lightning speed? Do your children deserve better? Do the animals deserve better? Why should we absorb another 100 million immigrants when their numbers will overwhelm our civilization? Why import them when we KNOW they will add another 80 million of themselves in 2020 and every year after that? If you’ve got some solutions, please send your ideas my way. Here are my solutions:

What can we do to save our civilization?

We need to shut down all immigration into America, period. We don’t need them, we can’t sustain them, and we cannot survive them. Remember, the third world adds 80 million net gain, annually, so there is not end to the line. Immigration remains futile for them and for us. Secure the borders with troops, walls and barbed wire. Start using tracking devices for all visas into the USA to make sure they exit after their visit. Create prohibitive consequences of jail and fines. Stop all pregnant illegal alien mothers from birthing their “anchor babies” on our soil to gain instant citizenship. Simply amend the 14th amendment to negate birthright citizenship. Deport them. Under US Code 8, section 1425, it’s a Federal Crime to hire, transport and house an illegal alien. Each one costs employers $2,000.00 and up to 5 years in prison. Simply enforce that law to stop all illegal immigration, and slowly and methodically deport every illegal, all 25 million of them, as we catch them in housing, in cars, in jobs. DACA: if they want citizenship, they MUST graduate from high school, be proficient in English, work a full-time job, no welfare or EBT cards, and no criminal or DUI convictions. If they break the law, deport them. Finally, what kind of a civilization do we want to hand over to our children? A viable and sustainable one? Or the one being described in this series? Ask yourself what you want for your children?

Finally, we need to move on these points NOW, not later, not in five years, and not sometime in the future. If you have more solutions, please write me. Do you see that I am describing a future that allows no escape if we don’t change course? If you don’t see it, what can I research and write to help every American understand the dire consequences of endless mass immigration? In the end, would you like to see yourself living in America in 2050? So, why would you condemn your kids to that harsh reality?

