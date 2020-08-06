By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 5: Poisoning our world at an accelerating rate of speed, soil degradation, ADM, Monsanto, Bayer, Chevron—all manufacture poisons

What happens to the soil when you must feed an added 100 million more people to America? What happens to irrigation systems? What happens to ground water when you spray poisons or inject them into the fields? What happens to your health when you eat those poisoned foods from those fields? What happens when you eat genetically modified foods?

Today, virtually all the fruits you eat suffer from pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, phosphate fertilizers and a litany of other chemicals. Additionally, do you notice all those ‘perfect’ apples in the produce section of your grocery store?

Each one offers you bastardized DNA or genetically modified organisms. You consume a piece of ‘food’ whereby its DNA changes your gut bacteria. It changes the way your body digests it. It modifies the nutrient impact on your own cells. Additionally, if it’s Monsanto’s GMO corn or soy, it carries Roundup resistant seeds with altered DNA to fight off the poisons sprayed or injected into ground. We’re talking an experiment so ugly, top science researches offer dozens of books warning all consumers about consumption of those “Frankenstein” foods.

But of course, the FDA, bought off by big Monsanto-Bayer-Dow Chemical and other corporations, won’t educate you about the long- term effects of GMO’s. Do you remember when cigarette companies like Phillip Morris or Marlboro featured ads with medical doctors and athletes smoking for ‘your’ good health? They KNEW that cigarettes caused lung cancer. They watched 450,000 victims die annually for decades—without one single ounce of ethics to stop selling to a clueless public. That continues today! Guess what? GMO’s bear down on our health the same way.

Do you read the labels for ‘sugar free’ products?

Sucralose…saccharin…dextrin…and the list goes on with dozens of names to make sure you don’t possess a clue. High fructose corn syrup stands as the biggest GMO sweetener, lacing hundreds of our food products. It’s been found to be addictive, fattening and dangerous to your health—but you won’t find any warning labels. Most Americans don’t read labels of the foods-chemicals they consume. That’s what the corporations count on!

Along with poisoning humans, all those chemicals being sprayed or injected into our soils also destroy the “nitrogen-fixing bacteria” that allow micro-nutrients to flourish beneath the surface. Once you ‘kill’ the soil, you kill all the nutrients. It’s been reported by the FDA that a nutrient value of a plate of spinach in 1950 now requires 49 plates of spinach to equal the same nutrient value. Why? Because our soils have been ‘raped’ by factory farming to feed our 330 million people in America. Can you imagine what it will take with an added 440 million people?

Along with the problems of poisons in our soils, few in our U.S. Congress understand the reality of “ecological footprint” or the amount of acreage it takes to support each added person to the USA. For example: an Ethiopian in Africa requires .4 or 4/10ths of an acre to survive. Once we import that refugee to America, he/she now requires 25.4 acres or over 100 times as much acreage to support that person with roads, track housing, schools, malls, ball fields, golf courses, manufacturing plants, food plants and more. (Source: Ecological footprint, www.allspecies.org)

If we add another 100 million immigrants to manifest in America, we must multiply 100,000,000 X’s 25.4 to equal 2.54 billion acres of land that must be destroyed in order to support THAT many people.

Are you starting to connect the dots to our immigration-population predicament? Why do you think such poverty grips most of the third world? They can’t solve it. They can’t deal with it. They live in what is known as the “human misery index.” And, it’s accelerating as humans add 80 million of themselves, net gain, annually to the planet.

Please understand that this series barely touches on the enormity of what we face if we keep importing endless refugees from around the world. Eventually, we will become unsustainable, ungovernable and our predicament will be unsolvable. We will exhaust the water, energy and resources to continue.

At this point, if we stop all immigration, we might have a chance to survive or even thrive past 2050. If we don’t stop this self-terminating invasion, we will most certainly become victims with no escape hatches.

If you do take action, here are some points to make with your elected officials:

What can we do to save our civilization?

We need to shut down all immigration into America, period. We don’t need them, we can’t sustain them, and we cannot survive them. Remember, the third world adds 80 million net gain, annually, so there is not end to the line. Immigration remains futile for them and for us. Secure the borders with troops, walls and barbed wire. Start using tracking devices for all visas into the USA to make sure they exit after their visit. Create prohibitive consequences of jail and fines. Stop all pregnant illegal alien mothers from birthing their “anchor babies” on our soil to gain instant citizenship. Simply amend the 14th amendment to negate birthright citizenship. Deport them. Under US Code 8, section 1425, it’s a Federal Crime to hire, transport and house an illegal alien. Each one costs employers $2,000.00 and up to 5 years in prison. Simply enforce that law to stop all illegal immigration, and slowly and methodically deport every illegal, all 25 million of them, as we catch them in housing, in cars, in jobs. DACA: if they want citizenship, they MUST graduate from high school, be proficient in English, work a full-time job, no welfare or EBT cards, and no criminal or DUI convictions. If they break the law, deport them. Finally, what kind of a civilization do we want to hand over to our children? A viable and sustainable one? Or the one being described in this series? Ask yourself what you want for your children?

Finally, we need to move on these points NOW, not later, not in five years, and not sometime in the future. If you have more solutions, please write me. Do you see that I am describing a future that allows no escape if we don’t change course? If you don’t see it, what can I research and write to help every American understand the dire consequences of endless mass immigration? In the end, would you like to see yourself living in America in 2050? So, why would you condemn your kids to that harsh reality?

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com