by Peter Falkenberg Brown

August 20, 2022

I’m a Republican. And I have questions for all the Republicans who think that Trump didn’t win the 2020 Presidential race; who think that there was no election fraud and Biden won, fair and square.

I’m not sure what percentage of Republicans believe “the fraud didn’t happen,” but I’m under the impression that it’s a LOT.

My first question is this. What do you think the Democrats and the Hard-Left would have been doing since November, 2020 if Trump had won and they thought that fraud had been committed by Republicans? Not just fraud, but the same types of fraud and the same level of fraud that have been articulated by many conservative Republicans since that date? Not just suspicions of fraud, but allegations with the same kind of evidence that has been presented since 2020?

Can you imagine the tsunami of outrage that would have erupted from the Left if the situation had been reversed? Think about it. Think about how the Left would have exploded in riots, burning, violence, and demands for action, with no let up, day after day after day. The liberal media and Deep State would have been in lockstep “against the Republican Electoral Fraud” as much as they are now parroting the opposite.

Don Lemon of CNN reported that the Department of Homeland Security stated that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

If Democrats were accusing Republicans of fraud, the media would be trumpeting headlines that declared that the 2020 election was an act of treason and insurrection. They wouldn’t have needed to instigate a January 6th so-called “insurrection” so that they could block Trump and other Republicans from running based on the 14th Amendment.

They would have convened the “Subcommittee to Study the November 3rd Insurrection and Theft of Liberty” and hauled out the 14th Amendment on November 4th.

And… by now, the Democrats and their lackeys would have overturned the election. Trump would be in jail and Biden would be President. Of course, that statement is based on the premise that Trump and company had actually committed fraud—which they did NOT.

My second question is this: why haven’t Republican leaders on every level, from the towns to the governors to the US House and Senate, been responding the way that the Left would have done?

Every single Republican leader in the country should be screaming out the truth that Biden the Basement Dweller did not win in November, 2020. Not just elected officials, but also the GOP machinery. They should have been, and still should be, pushing, confronting, writing, speaking, and demanding thorough investigations about every speck of evidence.

Objections from the conservative side were indeed loud and numerous. Evidence was collected of fraudulent activity, with leaders like Mark Levin, Patrick Byrne, Mike Lindell, Peter Navarro, seventeen State Attorneys General, and many others joining the call for a review of the election. Recently, Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote produced the movie 2000 Mules. Many commentators like Wayne Allyn Root have consistently declared that the election was stolen.

But, the months since November, 2020 have seen judges reject election court cases and government officials at all levels ignore serious allegations of election fraud. “Nothing to see here, move on, folks,” has been the response from those who could have publicly and openly investigated the matter but instead ignored it. Was their lack of response affected by corruption, intimidation, and malfeasance? I believe it was.

One might expect this from Democrats. But Republicans? Why are so many Republicans silent about the 2020 Election Fraud allegations?

One could cite any number of reasons, some of them honorable. Some might sincerely believe that there really was no election fraud. I would then respond: have you really dug into the evidence as presented? If you have, well, at least you’ve done that. Good for you.

But others may not have bothered to even look at the evidence. If so, shame on them!

Other Republicans might be compromised. Or they might just hate Trump so much that they’re willing to throw the entire country away.

Here are my two bits for the Republicans who are not fighting to decertify the 2020 elections.

#1: Because the Republican response was so pathetically disunited and weak, it’s highly likely that the Democrats will try to steal the 2022 elections.

#2: If Republicans with honor and conscience don’t win—Bigly—in 2022, it’s quite possible that America as we know it will finally fall over a cliff.

There are just over three months until November 8, 2022. Will Republicans in power stop the election fraud of 2022 before it’s too late?

That, my friends, is the question.

© 2022 Peter Falkenberg Brown – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail E-Mail Peter Falkenberg Brown: peterbrown@worldcommunity.com

Website: https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com