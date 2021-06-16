By: Devvy

Several lawsuits have been filed to stop employers from firing employees who refuse to take one of those experimental gene editing technology injections as well as the use of PCR tests. Those experimental injections are still in clinical studies. None are FDA approved which doesn’t mean much when looking at the disasters and number of dead or permanently disabled from drugs and vaccines approved by the FDA in the past.

Those shots were authorized for emergency use only. There never was an emergency over COVID-19. Granted some hospitals in places like NYC were overwhelmed just like in 2018 during the deadliest Influenza flu season ever but the country wasn’t shut down. Hysteria was whipped up by the prostitute media, career criminal, Anthony Fauci and the WHO.

There is another lawsuit I’ve known about but could not report on until it was filed. One of the attorneys is a dear friend of mine for over 20 years. Larry Becraft is a constitutional attorney practicing criminal law for over 35 years.

Filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, this lawsuit is going after the big boys and girls, i.e., Fauci, et al. I encourage you to take the time to read the lawsuit filed June 10, 2021. Click here. This is a civil trial demanding a jury.

I am not an attorney and have no legal training. Another dear friend of mine with a brilliant legal mind and who has been an attorney for well over 35 years brought up the issue of indictments regarding that lawsuit.

This whole COVID nightmare has been driven by lies. Inflated number of deaths, using PCR tests to detect that coronavirus, those experimental injections are safe and the list goes on. I can see where there would be legal grounds reading that lawsuit even though I’m not an attorney.

Will there be? I sincerely hope so and I believe it starts with a grand jury. If memory serves me correctly, the grand jury in the murder case of Chandra Levy out in California was brought without permission from the county DA. Judicial Watch represented their client in that case to a grand jury.

Grand Jury jurisdiction and procedures are different throughout the country except, I believe for federal grand juries. We shall see if that legal avenue is pursued. There’s a whole lot going on most Americans will never hear about unless we keep networking. Hopefully, more constitutional attorneys will join this fight.

The other legal area I believe should be addressed and which I cited in my May 10, 2021 column, PCR Lawsuits – Should Hospitals Be Included? – those injections are not vaccines. Dr. Martin does into great detail about EUA. Video interview: Learn Why the 1986 Vaccine Protection Act Does Not Protect Covid-19 Injections, interview with Dr. David Martin

While the live broadcast was yesterday, you can listen to this very important interview with Larry Becraft in Dr. Rima Laibow’s show archives. Link in the announcement below.

America’s Frontline Doctors Sue Fauci, CDC, FDA And More! Lawyer to be Guest on Dr. Rima Truth Reports

“Lowell H. Becraft JD, the Dean of the Patriot Lawyers, has just filed a major lawsuit challenging the legality of the FDA’s “Emergency Use Authorizations” (EUA) for the COVID “vaccine” injections in the US District Court of his home state of Alabama.”

As I wrote in my June 4, 2021 column, Father the Rebellion Has Begun, it’s growing:

45 Countries and 100 Cities on 20 March 2021… 59 Countries — 195 Cities Participated on 15 May 2021… Next Rally: 24 July 2021

World Listings

IMAGES AND VIDEO

I can say with absolute certainty those who profit from those injections, politicians and those who control Washington, DC are very angry by this massive resistance against those shots. They will continue with their totalitarian edicts and encouraging private sector employers to fire those who refuse to take one of those shots.

I will leave you with this short video clip. Every American who loves freedom and liberty, who is sick and tired and fed up with the scraps thrown to us by corrupt politicians ‘down the ballot’ and the tech gods looking down their noses at us – watch and really listen. We must unite against the carnage of those experimental injections by keeping the heat on governors and state lawmakers: Stop those “vaccines”. Full screen with sound.

William Wallace Lectures on Lesser Magistrate Doctrine

While Wallace didn’t live long enough to accomplish more, those who fought our Revolutionary War who died to give us our tomorrows – they did not give up nor should we. Ever.

Lawsuits

Lawsuits Challenging Covid-19 False Claims, Updated June 10, 2021. That web site is a challenge in that it is loaded with information. I have spent more hours than I can count going down the list, one by one. Some of the videos are in German so I had to skip those but then found them in English. Invaluable resource. What’s on that web site is ignored by the prostitute media, politicians and I feel safe in saying doctors throughout this country simply because they don’t know about it.

America’s Frontline Doctors files motion for temporary restraining order against use of COVID vaccine in children, May 20, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis is Filing Massive Lawsuit Against CDC for Economic Damage to Florida Businesses

Lawsuit filed by 117 by employees (nurses) at Houston Methodist Hospital was thrown out last week by another ignorant of scientific facts federal judge. Plaintiffs will appeal.

Israelis Cry Out to the World to Stop Mandatory COVID Injections as Lawsuit is Filed in International Criminal Court Over Nuremberg Code Violation, March 22, 2021

“The entire world is watching in horror as death rates have skyrocketed in Israel since the Israeli government brokered a secret deal with Pfizer to inject the entire population with their experimental COVID shots, which are now being mandated as a condition to participate in society.

“The Anshe Ha-Emet (People of the Truth) fellowship — comprising Israeli doctors, lawyers, campaigners and concerned citizens — complained to the ICC prosecutor at the Hague, accusing the government of conducting a national “medical experiment” without first seeking “informed consent.”

“When the heads of the Ministry of Health as well as the prime minister presented the vaccine in Israel and began the vaccination of Israeli residents, the vaccinated were not advised, that, in practice, they are taking part in a medical experiment and that their consent is required for this under the Nuremberg Code,” the Anshe Ha-Emet suit states.

“Tel Aviv-based firm A. Suchovolsky & Co. Law argues that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agreement with Pfizer and Netanyahu’s own admission make it clear that Israel’s warp-speed vaccination campaign “is indeed a medical experiment and that this was the essence of the agreement.”

“The complaint has now been accepted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), and will be considered.”