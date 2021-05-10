By: Devvy

As I covered in my April 26, 2021, column I included ADDENDUM G informing readers about lawsuits already filed over in Germany by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his team. Here is the video and transcript I cited.

There is so much scientific information exposing those COVID shots the ‘gods of the universe’ (Google, facebook, Twitter, Instagram) are in overdrive censoring all of it in an effort to continue selling the big lies about COVID-19 and those “safe” shots being passed off as vaccines. The illegitimate Biden administration, doctors, politicians and brain matter deficient Hollywood useful fools are screaming everyone has to get vaccinated!

I do believe the majority of doctors and politicians are sincere about wanting people to “get vaccinated” taking the CDC’s word they’re safe. They aren’t. I also believe many of them don’t want to hear the truth because they’ve either taken one of the shots or urged their patients to get one. It’s called denial. Asking themselves, what’s going to happen to me a couple years down the road?

Governors must stop all COVID-19 shots because if they don’t, more Americans are going to die or end up permanently disabled. Two years from now we will see the number of Americans with severe health problems from those shots skyrocket which I covered in my April 7, 2021 column, COVID “Vaccines” and Auto Immune Diseases.

Below is my new letter to our GOP governor, Greg Abbott. I hope you will take the time to do the same with your governor regardless of whether he/she is a Republican or Democrat. Here is the one I sent him April 28, 2021. ADDENDUM H is a new FOIA request to the CDC. ADDENDUM I lists other information everyone needs to see; you can print it two-sided. Make sure those addendums get included in the letter to your governor.

As I’ve written before, time is of the essence. We must give governors and lawmakers as much credible, proven scientific information as possible. One or two sentences won’t get any attention. I feel confident in saying most of the them have no idea what’s going on. I can guarantee you their staffs are reading these letters. Just copy and paste and tailor to your state. We have to put the heat on governors to stop vaccinations.

May 10, 2021

Governor Greg Abbott

CF: Chairwomen Health & Safety committees, Rep. Stephanie Klick, Sen. Louis Kolkhorst, Rep. Jacey Jetton, Rep. Tom Oliverson, Sen. Charles Perry and Sen. Dawn Buckingham

Dear Gov. Abbott:

I am giving you another update regarding those dangerous experimental gene editing technology shots being passed off as vaccines as well as lawsuits underway. As I told you in my previous letter and all my letters to the lawmakers above, the number of deaths will continue to rise which apparently doesn’t seem to bother any of you.

Latest data from VAERS are still weeks behind in posting which I believe is deliberate. Like the CDC, the media and big tech, it’s nothing but a massive effort to obnubilate any and all scientific evidence those shots are dangerous and deadly.

April 16th numbers I previously sent: 3,486 deaths. As of May 5, 2021, the number has jumped to 4,178, another 692 dead Americans. The number of deaths from those experimental shots now equals total number of deaths for all vaccines over the past 20 years.

As of April 30th: 10,715 hospitalizations, 21,623 Urgent Care, 26,046 Office Visits, 834 Anaphylaxis (completely under reported I covered before), 942 Bell’s Palsy, 1,132 Heart Attacks, 213 Miscarriages, 7,463 Severe Allergic Reactions, 822 Thrombocytopenia/Low Platlet

It’s not just here in the U.S. It’s all over Europe, Israel and other countries. 8,430 DEAD 354,177 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”, April 29, 2021, Health Impact News

How many more dead Americans will it take before governors stop all vaccinations? The dead have names. Or, maybe it doesn’t matter as long as it’s not you, a member of your family or friends. I’m sorry but I can’t be polite any longer because the carnage out there is staggering while the State of Texas continues promoting “get vaccinated”.

I was HORRIFIED when I read those deadly cocktails were now deemed safe for children. Children being used as human guinea pigs. Pfizer and Moderna are going through clinical trials for about 10,000 children, some as young as six months. My God, when will this horror story never end? A two-year old baby dead in six days. She was given the second Pfizer mRNA experimental shot on February 25, dead March 3, 2021.

VAERS ID 1261766 involved a year-old baby boy in Florida who suffered convulsions and seizures after the Moderna shot and died 2 days later. Health Impact News, May 7, 2021

16-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl DEAD Following 2 Doses of the Experimental Pfizer COVID Injections, Brian Shilhavy, Editor, Health Impact News

15-Year-Old Boy Dies Of Heart Attack Two Days After Taking Pfizer Vaccine, Had No History Of Allergic Reactions, May 1, 2021 – This boy who lived in Colorado is listed in VAERS. Another perfectly healthy child dead within two days.

28-Year-Old PhD Physical Therapist DEAD 2 Days After Being Injected with COVID Experimental mRNA Vaccine, Feb. 26, 2021. Her name was Haley Link Brinkmeyer. Another healthy young woman with her whole life ahead of her dead within two days of taking one of those experimental mRNA gene editing technology shots.

April 30, 2021: Tennessee Woman Left Paralyzed And Unable To Walk After Taking Pfizer Vaccine (After second Pfizer shot). This mother of three has a name: Brandy Parker McFadden

Anne VanGeest, 35, died April 19 at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids. Her family said Anne received the Johnson & Johnson experimental mRNA experimental gene editing technology shot. Now this mother, wife, daughter, sister is dead.

Pro-Vaccine Cybersecurity Expert Dan Kaminsky DEAD at 42 Following Experimental COVID Shot, April 26, 2021. Mr. Kaminsky was diabetic. His grieving family says it wasn’t the experimental shot. Denial.

48-Year-Old Surgeon DEAD after Mocking “Anti-vaxxers” and Writing His Own Obituary after Moderna COVID Injections, May 7, 2021, Health Impact News. “First dose of experimental Moderna mRNA on January 6, according to his Facebook page. He received the second dose on February 3.”

Young man suffers HEART ATTACK after getting injected with Pfizer vaccine, May 5, 2021, Ethan Huff – “Schulz’s doctor says there have been other young men admitted to the same hospital with the same complications. Both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) injections are causing these problems as well. “Young men, 18-30 years old, going through mild to severe cardiac events post vaccine,” Schulz writes. “This is scary. It’s official. I have myocarditis.”

I’ve explained in previous letters the PCR tests used across this country do NOT test for any virus therefore, the 30+ million cases is a bald faced lie. I conveyed in my previous letter lawsuits have now been filed in Germany and NY. This is just the beginning. If you think these lawyers and scientists with decades of experience in the fields of law, microbiology, virology and others are just a bunch of “anti-vaxxers” or “conspiracy nuts”, think again.

I personally hope efforts to bring a second Nuremburg trial are successful. Crimes Against Humanity is the charge. W.H.O. and C.D.C. – The New Nuremberg Trials 2021, “A team of over 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts lead by Dr. Reiner Fullmich have begun legal proceedings over the CDC, WHO, the Davos Group for crimes against humanity.”

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich filed the lawsuits in Germany. You should also have your staff look this up and read it from Dr. Fuellmich: Cease & Desist Order to Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten,

Creator of SARS-CoV-2 PCR test, Jan. 4, 2021 – “Christian Drosten invented a prototype Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test to purportedly detect live-and-infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus which became the model for the worldwide PCR test:

“… the PCR-Test for the detection of an infection was invented by now infamous Prof. Drosten. At the beginning of January of 2020, based on this very basic knowledge, Mr. Drosten developed his PCR test, which supposedly detects an infection with Sars Cov 2. Without ever having seen the real Wuhan virus from China, only having learned from social media reports that there was something going on in Wuhan, he started tinkering on his computer with what would become his Corona PCR test.

“For this, he used an old Sars virus hoping it would be sufficiently similar to the allegedly new strain of the Corona virus found in Wuhan. Then he sent the result of his computer tinkering to China to determine whether the victims of the alleged new corona virus tested positive. They did, and that was enough for the WHO to sound the pandemic alarm and to recommend the worldwide use of the Drosten PCR test for the detection of infections with the virus now called Sars COV 2.”

Other lawyers are now holding discussions about suing manufacturers of those PCR test kits for fraud. Kary Mullins who won a Noble Prize in Science for inventing the PCR manufacturing tool passed away at age 74 in August of 2019. PCR is a manufacturing tool used to duplicate DNA a hundred or billion times. One of the most important scientific inventions in the history of medicine, ever. If Mullins were alive today, he would set the record straight. However, since he’s no longer alive, I can’t urge strongly enough to you take the time to read this interview: Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus? By Cella Farber, April 7, 2020 – “The Corona Simulation Machine: Why the Inventor of The “Corona Test” Would Have Warned Us Not To Use It To Detect A Virus. A very enlightening interview with Mullins. She also includes this:

“You have to have a whopping amount of any organism to cause symptoms. Huge amounts of it,” Dr. David Rasnick, bio-chemist, protease developer, and former founder of an EM lab called Viral Forensics told me. “You don’t start with testing; you start with listening to the lungs. I’m skeptical that a PRC test is ever true. It’s a great scientific research tool. It’s a horrible tool for clinical medicine. 30% of your infected cells have been killed before you show symptoms. By the time you show symptoms…the dead cells are generating the symptoms.”

“I asked Dr. Rasnick what advice he has for people who want to be tested for COVID-19.

“Don’t do it, I say, when people ask me,” he replies. “No healthy person should be tested. It means nothing but it can destroy your life, make you absolutely miserable.”

As for the PCR lawsuits, should hospitals be included? My answer is yes based on my own personal experience. Every case is huge $$ for hospitals. My mother was hospitalized last summer in No. Calif. While in the ER they gave her a PCR test, said she had COVID and put her in isolation. Then they called me. I raised Hell with the hospital and attending doctors. Politely, but I told them she does not have COVID and don’t be shooting her up with drugs she doesn’t need. I held her Medical Power of Attorney.

I spoke with their infectious disease expert, a very nice lady. Her response was the same as the doctor: Well, we use the PCR test as if what I explained to her meant nothing. Because I made noise, they then tested mother using an antigen test. Act surprised: They sent her back to her assisted living facility the next day.

She was again hospitalized Jan. 20, 2021 in So. California at a huge hospital; I had moved her to my sister’s home. The doctor called and said they were going to test her for COVID and give her a vaccine. I told the doctor I will own your hospital if you dare give my mother one of those experimental gene editing technology shots.

I got handed to another ‘higher up’ doctor who explained if I won’t allow the PCR test, they would ship her out of the hospital back to my sister’s house. I attempted to explain to him the PCR test doesn’t test for COVID. So what, they did it anyway. Negative. Mother was admitted because of a respiratory problem she’d had and previously diagnosed as ‘walking pneumonia’. My mom was 93 with very advanced dementia and very frail. She died alone in the hospital on Jan. 30, 2021.

How many Americans were given a PCR test at a hospital (or local pharmacy or some vaccine tent set up), told they have COVID then hospitalized? 120,000 (and climbing) Americans hospitalized and the numbers keep rising because the big bucks are COVID, not the flu. How many of those Americans got soaked with massive deductibles under their health care plan if hospitalized? Thousands for deductibles they can’t afford. How much in lost wages? Hospitalized for a virus detected by a test that doesn’t detect viruses. Should they not be held accountable? After the hospitals get sued, they can sue the corporations that sell PCR test kits for COVID-19.

You’ve Been Served Notice! CVS, Rite Aid Liable for The Potential Danger of Indiscriminate COVID-19 Vaccination, May 8, 2021, Brian Shilhavy, Editor, Health Impact News

You see, the nightmare is just beginning in the legal world. While Americans continue to die, are left permanently disabled and their lives changed forever, they are learning the truth which is why there is such a huge surplus of shots. I’ve covered the horrors of those experimental shots ad nauseum to the lawmakers listed at the top of this letter. Ask them for copies if they haven’t thrown them away.

We all want safe vaccines. Yeah, we do contrary to the obscene name calling for those of us who simply ask for the truth regarding safety. As for fully informed consent given to victims before they take one of those shots, I went to a pharmacy located inside our large supermarket and ask for the pre-shot paperwork. That pharmacy is giving the Moderna experimental shot.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Form is just a bunch of questions regarding age, consent. The lower half of the page in tiny print. “I further understand that my immunization information may be accessed by other health care providers, educators, public health representatives, state agencies and certain insurance payers.” What happened to HIPPA? Of course, the closing:

“On behalf of myself, my heirs and personal representatives, I further hereby WAIVE, RELEASE and AGREE TO INDEMNIFY, DEFEND AND HOLD HARMLESS (including for costs and attorney’s fees) ___________ (Name of grocer), its staff, agents, employees and corporate affiliates from any and all liabilities or claims whether known or unknown arising out of, in connection with or in any way related to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines ( and related services, even should such damages or losses from (grocer’s) negligence. I have received, read and/or had explained to me the EUA Fact Sheet or the Vaccination Information Statement for the vaccine I have elected to receive.”

The Vaccination Information Statement for the Mederna shot is 5 pages. It gives a few reactions to the shot but not death or permanent disability. “The Maderna COVID-19 is still being studied in clinical trials.” And, “The Moderna COVID-19 is an unapproved vaccine.” In other words, you’re one of the guinea pigs.

And: “The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is a federal program that may help pay for costs of medical care and other specific expenses of certain people who have been seriously injured by certain medicines or vaccines, including this vaccine.”

At the taxpayer expense since Congress gave immunity to vaccine manufacturers decades go. But in this case, are they really immune from liability? I know this will be debated by the legal community but this is a video interview you should watch: Key: Learn Why the 1986 Vaccine Protection Act Does Not Protect Covid-19 Injections, interview with Dr. David Martin

https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=609326d148ad68130ba55b41

Nowhere in this “risks” hand-out does it tell the individual the shot is NOT a vaccine, that it IS an experimental gene editing technology shot. Those experimental shots by the four manufacturers DO NOT meet the criteria of a vaccine to get FDA approval. The “risks” hand outs are hardly giving the individual actual scientific FACTS that prove those shots are deadly. Fully informed consent my foot.

Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults – Some of the world’s top vaccine-promoters are warning about unique and frightening dangers inherent in developing a coronavirus vaccine. Dec. 11, 2020.

“However, when the scientists exposed the vaccinated animals to the wild virus, the results were horrifying. Vaccinated animals suffered hyper-immune responses including inflammation throughout their bodies, especially in their lungs.

“This issue is well known. Early in the COVID-19 scenario, Dr. Peter Hotez, of Baylor College of Medicine, testified before Congress about the dangers of accelerating coronavirus vaccine development, saying “(The) unique safety problem of coronavirus vaccines” was discovered 50 years ago while developing the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine.”

“He went to register that this “‘paradoxical immune enhancement phenomenon’ means vaccinated people may still develop the disease, get sicker and die.”

COVID Vaccine Shots Kill Thousands And Send Even More People To Hospitals, Leading Doctor Says, April 30, 2021, Anton Carillo. National Library of Medicine lead doctor Dr. Peter McCullough, “One of the world’s top COVID-19 experts, warned the public about the deadly consequence of using the vaccine in an interview with The New American magazine. “McCullough stated that thousands of deaths have already been reported from the administration of the vaccines. Despite this, the American government continues with its mass vaccination program….

“…the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention normally take off from the market any drug that has been reported with 50 deaths based on their VAERS surveillance system. Yet none has been done on the COVID-19 vaccines. McCullough cited, during his interview, precedents in American history with regards to the use of vaccines like the influenza that took out trials when deaths of 25 persons were recorded…”

So why the exception for those COVID-19 shots now that more than 4,000 have died? Why haven’t they been taken off the market, governor?

Halt Covid Vaccine, Prominent Scientist Tells CDC, May 8, 2021 by Jennifer Margulis.

“In a public comment to the CDC, molecular biologist and toxicologist Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay, Ph.D., called to immediately halt Covid vaccine production and distribution. Citing fertility, blood-clotting concerns (coagulopathy), and immune escape, Dr. Lindsay explained to the committee the scientific evidence showing that the coronavirus vaccines are not safe.

“On April 23, 2021, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices held a meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. The focus of this ACIP meeting was blood clotting disorders following Covid vaccines. Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay spoke to the CDC during the time set aside for public comment.

“Hi, my name is Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay. I hold a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Texas, and have over 30 years of scientific experience, primarily in toxicology and mechanistic biology.

“In the mid-1990s, I aided the development of a temporary human contraceptive vaccine which ended up causing unintended autoimmune ovarian destruction and sterility in animal test models. Despite efforts against this and sequence analyses that did not predict this.

“I strongly feel that all the gene therapy vaccines must be halted immediately due to safety concerns on several fronts”. Janci Chunn Lindsay: Covid vaccines could induce cross-reactive antibodies to syncytin, and impair fertility as well as pregnancy outcomes. First, there is a credible reason to believe that the Covid vaccines will cross-react with the syncytin and reproductive proteins in sperm, ova, and placenta, leading to impaired fertility and impaired reproductive and gestational outcomes.

“MIT scientist also concerned about blood-clotting, fertility issues. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., an expert in protein synthesis, believes that Dr. Lindsay’s hypothesis is correct. “I absolutely share these concerns,” Dr. Seneff, who is a senior research scientist at MIT, wrote to me in a sobering email.

“The potential for blood clotting disorders and the potential for sterilization are only part of the story. There are other potential long-term effects of these vaccines as well, such as autoimmune disease and immune escape, whereby the vaccines administered to immune-compromised people accelerate the mutation rate of the virus so as to render both naturally acquired and vaccine-induced antibodies no longer effective.”

“Like Dr. Lindsay, Dr. Seneff believes we need to immediately halt Covid vaccine campaigns. “This massive clinical trial on the general population could have devastating and irreversible effects on a huge number of people,” Seneff explains.”

All ignored by the CDC who then said it’s a green light for the Johnson & Johnson shot. Fertility clinics will be doing a booming business down the road.

Scientists have been trying to produce a safe vaccine for coronaviruses for over 20 years and have never succeeded. They have not succeeded this time around, either. People are still getting the phantom virus, over 10,000 with 132 dead. Likely using the meaningless PCR test.

Bombshell Salk Institute science paper reveals the covid spike protein is what’s causing deadly blood clots… and it’s in all the covid vaccines (by design), May 7, 2021 – “The upshot of this research is that covid vaccines are inducing vascular disease and directly causing injuries and deaths stemming to blood clots and other vascular reactions. This is all caused by the spike protein that’s deliberately engineered into the vaccines.

“From the medical journal Circulation Research: The spike protein is what’s causing the damage. The Salk Institute article refers to this science paper published in Circulation Research: SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2.

“This paper is the first to document the mechanism by which spike proteins — even ones lacking an active viral component — cause vascular destruction by binding to ACE2 receptors and inhibiting the function of cellular mitochondria.”

More than 100 colleges and universities have announced mandatory vaccination before students will be allowed to attend classes are in violation of federal law; see U.S. Code below. Those shots are experimental, not vaccines approved by the FDA. They are only authorized for emergency use. There is no emergency, only BIG BUX FOR THE VACCINE MANUFACTURERS. We are getting the word out to parents and alumni. Colleges or universities here in Texas will be sued as well as the State of Texas for the ones the state owns.

Employers are firing employees who refuse to take one of those experimental shots in violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3 – Authorization for medical products for use in emergencies. Now they’re being sued with more to come. While this web site is in German, the videos are in English. The two to watch regarding the massive legal efforts for not only lawsuits underway (NM, NY), but many more to come. Corona Ausschuss – International Legal Offensive – Part 1 and International Legal Offensive – Part 2 https://corona-ausschuss.de/

Why haven’t YOU, Governor Abbott, informed employers and colleges & universities in this state about their legal jeopardy as they think they’re doing the right thing? You all are now on notice so you can’t say you didn’t know federal law.

Watch this 19-minute video. Another lawsuit and those researchers are going to be deposed. Creating viruses on a computer does not prove existence. Dr. Thomas Cowan – Analysis of Official Claim of Isolation of Covid-19 in Australia, April 2, 2021 (Either BitChute or brandnewtube.com) Dr. Cowan’s extensive bio is here: https://drtomcowan.com/bio/

I could go on for a thousand pages – oops – someone beat me to it: Over 1,000 Pages of Horrifying Pictures, Stories & Facts About Covid & Vaccine, Jared James, May 3, 2021. Heartbreaking.

Enclosed is also a FOIA to the CDC. I asked my dear friend who has been a constitutional attorney for 35+ years to send it on my behalf. The CDC has yet to prove that virus exists. This was proven in the package I sent all the lawmakers at the top of this letter on March 3, 2021. They can provide you with the package of evidence. No conspiracy theory, governor, but something has been stinking about this from day one. If the CDC can provide the requested documents that answer the questions in the FOIA, then we’ll have the truth which is all I’m asking for. Don’t hold your breath as the CDC lies as often as Anthony Fauci.

Enclosed is an additional information page. I don’t know how any governor could allow this to continue.

Never forget this: Jan. 11, 2017, at a forum on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University: “There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,” Fauci said during his “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration” speech, which came shortly before Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. He added, “the thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we’re going to see this in the next few years.” USA Today

And, sure as the sun shines, “in the next few years” arrived just in time. Here comes COVID-19 hitting in 2020, the year President-Elect Trump runs for reelection.

Cordially,

Devvy Kidd

ADDENDUM H

ADDENDUM I

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders

© 2021 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net