Yes! America was settled as a solidly “Christian” nation! By Caucasian Europeans who built both their personal lives and civil government on the solid foundation and cornerstone of Jesus Christ! The following proofs are quoted directly from the writings and official documents of the original Founders of America, the Pilgrims and Puritans! As was once said, “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored”. Just because you refuse to believe the truth does not change the truth.

Before the Puritans came ashore in Plymouth, MA, the first “governing” document was written on board the ship The Mayflower. Thus the modern day title of the document, “The Mayflower Compact”. The original title was, “Agreement Between the settlers of New Plymouth”. It was the first governing document of the Plymouth Colony.

Mayflower Compact: 1620

Agreement Between the Settlers at New Plymouth : 1620

IN THE NAME OF GOD, AMEN. We, whose names are underwritten, the Loyal Subjects of our dread Sovereign Lord King James, by the Grace of God, of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, King, Defender of the Faith, &c. Having undertaken for the Glory of God, and Advancement of the Christian Faith, and the Honour of our King and Country, a Voyage to plant the first Colony in the northern Parts of Virginia; Do by these Presents, solemnly and mutually, in the Presence of God and one another, covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil Body Politick, for our better Ordering and Preservation, and Furtherance of the Ends aforesaid: And by Virtue hereof do enact, constitute, and frame, such just and equal Laws, Ordinances, Acts, Constitutions, and Officers, from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general Good of the Colony; unto which we promise all due Submission and Obedience. IN WITNESS whereof we have hereunto subscribed our names at Cape-Cod the eleventh of November, in the Reign of our Sovereign Lord King James, of England, France, and Ireland, the eighteenth, and of Scotland the fifty-fourth, Anno Domini; 1620.

For anyone who is willing to accept the facts and truth that what was to become America, this document alone would be sufficient. But here are a couple more that will convince anyone who is “mature” enough to accept the indisputable facts presented.

The Portsmouth, Rhode Island Compact, 1638

We whose names are underwritten do hereby solemnly in the presence of Jehovah incorporate ourselves into a Bodie Politick and as He shall help, will submit our person, lives and estates unto our Lord Jesus Christ, the King of Kings, and Lord of Lords, and to all those perfect and most absolute laws of His given in His Holy Word of truth, to be guided and judged thereby…..

Fundamental Agreement of the Colony of New Haven, Connecticut, 1639

Agreement; We all agree that the Scriptures hold forth a perfect rule for the direction and government of all men in duties which they are to perform to God and to man, as well in families and commonwealth as in matters of the church; so likewise in all public officers which concern civil order, as choice of magistrates and officers, making and repealing laws, dividing allotments of inheritance, and all things of like nature, we will, all of us, be ordered by the rules which the scripture holds forth; and we agree that such persons may be entrusted with such matters of government as are described in Exodus 18:21 and Deuteronomy 1:13 with Deuteronomy 17:15 and I Corinthians 6:1, and 6 & 7….

Take note that the scriptures on how to choose Godly leaders are listed in document two.

In one of America’s first reading primers, the “McGuffey’s Eclectic Reader”, the most popular school book in the 1800’s also testified to America’s early form of “ecclesiastical” government:

(The Puritan’s) form of government was as strictly theocratical insomuch that it would be difficult to say where there was any civil authority among them distinct from ecclesiastical jurisdiction. Wherever a few of them settled a town, they immediately gathered themselves into a church (building); and their elders were magistrates, and their code of laws was the Pentateuch (the first five books of the Bible)…God was their King; and they regarded him as truly and literally so….”

The first settlers, the real founders of what was to become America, were governed as a theocracy! The Godly men chose as leaders were to obey and uphold God’s moral laws in all their own lives and in all of society! Whether you believed in God or not, you were going to be governed by the laws of the land based on the laws of God.

Unfortunately, as is always the case, as time goes by, nations that once were delighted in following God and obeying His laws turn away from God to follow their own religions!

Now we will move forward in the history of America to the 1770s. Although America was still overall a Godly nation, much of the standards that underpinned society were starting to be allowed to erode. But there was still a fairly strong Christian value standard in America. Enough so that the first battle for the revolution was fought on a church lawn and led by Pastor Jonas Clark.

Here are the requirements for holding public office in the thirteen colonies in the 1770s. All of them had a Christian religious test that had to be met before public office could be attained. Although greatly watered down from in comparison to those of the compacts of the 1600s.

Here are a few of the thirteen:

Delaware, 1776

Every person who shall be chosen a member of either house, or appointed to any office or place of trust, before taking his seat, or entering upon the execution of his office, shall take the following oath, or affirmation, if conscientiously scrupulous of taking an oath , to wit: “I, do profess faith in God the Father, and in Jesus Christ His only Son, and in the Holy Ghost, one God, blessed for evermore; and I do acknowledge the holy scriptures of the Old and New Testament to be given by divine inspiration.”

North Carolina, 1776

That no person, who shall deny the being of God or the truth of the Protestant religion, or the divine authority either of the Old or New Testaments, or who shall hold religious principles incompatible with the freedom and safety of the State, shall be capable of holding any office or place of trust or profit in the civil department within this State.

Vermont, 1777

And each member, before he takes his seat, shall make and subscribe the following declaration,” I ______

do believe in one God, the Creator and Governor of the Diverse, the rewarder of the good and punisher of the wicked. And I do acknowledge the scriptures of the old and new testament to be given by divine inspiration, and own and profess the protestant religion.”

Massachusetts. 1780

Any person chosen governor, lieutenant-governor, councilor, senator, or representative, and accepting the trust, shall, before he proceed to execute the duties of his place or office, make and subscribe the following declaration: “I . . . do declare that I believe the Christian religion, and have a firm persuasion of its truth; and that I am seized and possessed, in my own right, of the property required by the constitution, as one qualification for the office or place to which I am elected.”

By the time of the writing and ratification of the U.S. Constitution in 1787, America was being influenced by ungodly men in leadership roles. Although the U.S. Constitution had many strong points and set forth several solid guidelines on how the Federal government should be “controlled”, it had flaws. The one that began gradually undermining America’s Godly Foundation is found in Article 6 in paragraph 3 where it says, “The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislators, and all Executive and Judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath of Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

So you may ask, “Where’s the problem?” There are two glaring and bold attacks on the very Foundation of America! The most dangerous undermining of our once-Biblical Foundation is that the main pillar that preserved the nation was “outlawed”! The religious (Christian) tests that were given to endeavor to maintain a Godly, moral, peaceful and prosperous society!

The second one was an “in your face” violation of the Bill of Rights that were demanded before ratification of the Constitution. Article 10 of the Bill of Rights is call the “States Rights” Article. All of the thirteen states had a “Christian” religious test. The “weakest” ones of the less stringent colonies stated that the candidates had to agree that God’s Word is the rule of law in society. They had to be of protestant faith and believe in the Christian Faith.

The “time bomb” for the destruction of America had been set! It had not been disarmed! Nor will it be, at this late stage of history! Most people in America have been brainwashed into making idols out of the men we call our Founders and have chosen to overlook the cunning undermining laid forth in the Constitution.

Now, many did contest the wording of Article 6, but obviously failed to prevail in the end. Many of the leaders of early America from the 1600s right on up until the acceptance of the states of the Constitution were staunch Christians and said so. But, regrettably, their voices have faded from our memories. Now we are led by demonic, God-hating, sick, perverted, twisted men and women that hate God and His people just like it was prophesied in Ps. 106. Especially in verses 34-41. If there is a solution and healing for America it will only come through a heartfelt national repentance that must start with God’s redeemed!

Enough said! You either choose the truth or continue to believe the lies you have been taught!

