By: Devvy

The horrific number of deaths, permanent disabilities and very serious injuries caused by those Pfizer, Moderna and J & J COVID-19 experimental injections continues to skyrocket. The predicted second major spike, October through December is underway.

1,969 Fetal Deaths Recorded Following COVID-19 Shots but Criminal CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get the Shot, October 1, 2021

Study: COVID-19 Vaccines INCREASE Deaths and Hospitalizations from COVID-19 Based on Analysis of Most-Vaccinated Countries, September 30, 2021

“Dr. Gérard Delépine from France, whom we have featured often here at Health Impact News over the years, has just published a study based on public data from the countries with the highest vaccination rates that clearly shows that the COVID-19 shots are hospitalizing people and killing people at higher rates than countries who have adopted early treatment protocols without the use of vaccines.”

Do you think this is a big red flag or just nothing? That was in Feb. Would be interesting to see if any of those women since then have developed some category of cancer:

“Intermountain Healthcare Issues Mammogram Recommendations – “These new recommendations are a response to guidelines released by the National Society of Breast Imaging after radiologists nationwide saw a rise in the number of mammograms indicating swollen lymph nodes in women who had received the COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement yesterday was not for women to skip their screenings altogether, as that can be dangerous.

“According to Dr. Brett Parkinson, the medical director of Intermountain Healthcare’s Breast Care Center, the swelling of lymph nodes also occurs with other vaccines or illnesses.We’ve seen this type of swelling on scans before, but never so pronounced because of one type of vaccine,” Parkinson said in a statement.”

Vaxxed Blood Shows ‘Stacking’, Typical of Blood Cancer, August 19, 2021 – “A German doctor, Dr. Barbel Ghitalla has done blood analyses or ‘smears’ of her vaccinated patients, as well as acquiring a vial of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Alarmed at what she saw in the smears, she discussed her findings with another medical colleague, Dr. Axel Bolland, and two lawyers. This was recorded in a video, which Dr. Jane Ruby discusses with Stew Peters below. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’m afraid for my patients.”

The prostitute media and tech giants all continue to treat some of the most educated, experienced doctors and scientists in the world as nothing but conspiracy nuts for speaking out against the slaughter going on from those experimental injections.

One such doctor and scientist is Mayo Clinic trained, tripled board-certified pathologist, Dr. Ryan Cole. Idaho doctor reports a ‘20 times increase’ of cancer in vaccinated patients, September 13, 2021 AND – this interview with Dr. Cole about the booster NONSENSE and more.

THIS is what we’re seeing and it is outrageous. These people have NO credibility and are nothing but ignorant stooges. A disgrace to even consider any of them as reporters, investigators or so-called fact checkers. They’re trying to convince Americans what these doctors and scientists are seeing under microscopes and through testing is an illusion.

Idaho Doctor Makes Baseless Claims About Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines, August 27, 2021 (The old stand-by in headlines: Baseless. Same was flaunted over Hussein Obama’s birth certificate.)

“A viral video features a doctor making dubious claims about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments at a forum hosted by Idaho’s lieutenant governor. Dr. Ryan Cole claims mRNA vaccines cause cancer and autoimmune diseases, but the lead author of the paper on which Cole based that claim told us there is no evidence mRNA vaccines cause those ailments. “The most recent example in this misinformation niche is Dr. Ryan Cole, who owns a medical lab in Idaho…”

I guess they’re upset more than a million people have watched that presentation. Dubious. Baseless. Disinformation. Bogus. All to convince the reader a doctor and scientist like Dr. Cole with his decades of experience doesn’t know what he’s talking about as the bodies pile up.

I want to go back to a column I wrote on April 26, 2015, Polio Vaccine, Cancer and Dr. Mary’s Monkey.

“One of the reasons I decided to read Dr. Mary’s Monkey is because one of my dearest friends, Thelma Taormina, passed away, April 6, 2015, after losing her heroic fight against small cell carcinoma cancer.

“Dr. Mary’s Monkey is fully footnoted. The author, Edward T. Haslam, went to extraordinary lengths to make sure the reader understands what is speculation and what is fact based on documentation and his research – his personal involvement. Vaccines have become a battle ground in this country as anyone keeping up with current events can attest to; opponents and pro-vaccine locked in a fight that shouldn’t even be one.

“I knew little about monkey viruses until a few years ago. Hell, on top of everything else floating around in my head and having had only these vaccines in my life (polio, smallpox and DPT – diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and tetanus), did I really need to do a bunch of research on monkey viruses? Yes, I did because it’s what I do: try to educate and inform my fellow Americans about what is good, what isn’t good and why we the people are fed up with lies about everything affecting our daily lives.

“As hardened a cynic as I have become over the past 24 years, Dr. Mary’s Monkey truly was frightening. Why did America suddenly experience a cancer epidemic? How much do Americans really know about the polio vaccine seventy years ago – about the number of deaths and cover-up and more importantly – why on earth would research scientists use monkey viruses?

“Long before I ever heard of Haslam’s book, in my research I found the testimony below. I do hope you take the time to read it in full because the American people must know the truth about how we’ve all been used as guinea pigs while enriching the coffers of prostitute politicians in the Outlaw Congress and morally, ethically bankrupt pharmaceutical companies.

“The SV40 Virus: Has Tainted Polio Vaccine Caused An Increase in Cancer? Oral Presentation by Barbara Loe Fisher, Co-founder & President, National Vaccine Information Center, September 10, 2003, Subcommittee on Human Rights and Wellness, U.S. House Government Reform Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, Washington, D.C.: “The SV40 Virus: Has Tainted Polio Vaccine Caused an Increase in Cancer?”

“It was in 1960 that an NIH scientist named Bernice Eddy discovered that rhesus monkey kidney cells used to make the Salk polio vaccine and experimental oral polio vaccines could cause cancer when injected into lab animals. Later that year the cancer-causing virus in the rhesus monkey kidney cells was identified as SV40 or simian virus 40, the 40th monkey virus to be discovered. (Shorter, e. 1987. The Health Century) Sadly, the American people were not told the truth about this in 1960.

“The SV40 contaminated stocks of Salk polio vaccine were never withdrawn from the market but continued to be given to American children until early 1963 with full knowledge of federal health agencies. Between 1955 and early 1963, nearly 100 million American children had been given polio vaccine contaminated with the monkey virus, SV40. (Institute of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences . 2002. Immunization Safety Review: SV40 Contamination of Polio Vaccine and Cancer. Washington, D.C.: National Academy Press)

“Today, U.S. federal health agencies admit the following two facts: 1. Salk polio vaccine released for public use between 1955 and 1963 was contaminated with SV40; and 2. SV40 has been proven to cause cancer in animals. In fact, at a conference on SV-40 and human cancers held by the National Institutes of Health in 1997, which I attended, there was no disagreement among both government and non-government scientists about these two facts. The only disagreement was whether SV40 was actually being identified in the cancerous tumors of children and adults alive today and, if it was, whether the monkey virus was in fact responsible for their cancer.

“Non-government scientists working in independent labs around the world said, “Yes.” But the scientists connected with the U.S. government said “No.” (Transcript of FDA, CDC, NIH, NIP, NVPO January 27-28, 1997 Workshop on Simian Virus 40: A Possible Human Polyomavirus).”

“Bernice Eddy is covered in Dr. Mary’s Monkey as is the murderous effects of monkey viruses. How does that tie in with Lee Harvey Oswald or cancer? What in the world is a Linear Particle Accelerator and what did it have to do with Dr. Mary Sherman’s horrible death and Lee Harvey Oswald?

“Americans who seek the truth know that most of the time what evil being done to We the People in America is being done right under our noses. It’s just that we don’t know what’s going on behind the curtain. Like the Infectious Disease Laboratory at the U.S. Public Health Service hospital in New Orleans back in the ’60s. How on earth did Lee Harvey Oswald get connected to the secret goings-on: monkey viruses and cancer?

“Were there secret experiments going on with the full knowledge of certain individuals in the U.S. government to “develop an anti-cancer vaccine diverted secretly into biological weapons”? My conclusion after reading the book, the documents (Not necessarily just the photos) is yes. On page 206, Haslam covers Bernice Eddy’s research in a flu vaccine project that morphed into much more dealing with the polio vaccine. Millions and millions of school aged children were given the needle during the time period covered in the book. The explosion of soft cell cancers and those secret research projects is no coincidence:

Pg 207: “In June 1959 Bernice Eddy, who was still officially assigned to the flu vaccine project, began thinking about the polio vaccine again. This time she was worried about something much deeper than polio. The vaccine’s manufacturers had grown their polio viruses on the kidneys of monkeys. And when they removed the polio virus from the monkey’s kidneys, they also removed an unknown number of other monkey viruses. The more they looked, the more they found.

“The medical science of the day knew little about the behavior or consequences of these monkey viruses. But time were changing. Confronted with mounting evidence that some monkey viruses caused cancer, Eddy grew suspicious of the polio vaccine and asked an excruciating question: Had they inoculated an entire generation of Americans with cancer-causing monkey viruses?”

“Through Haslam’s meticulous research backed up by source references and documents, he weaves together the pieces connecting Lee Harvey Oswald, Castro and the monstrous crime of injecting millions of America’s school children with a vaccine that was known to cause cancer in lab rats. As one reviewer of Haslam’s book wrote better than I can:

“This is the best kept secret of the last 60 years with more subplots and surprise situations (with no endings in sight). Haslam is a very modest and humble man calling for what should be an obvious formal investigation into many issues still unresolved. He claims he’s NOT the investigation, but his exposure is enough that if one reads the work entirely with an open mind, they will understand why 60 Minutes TV Magazine Producers call this the “story of the century.”

“Haslam introduces us to an unsolved murder of one of the leading cancer researchers of the last 75 years, Mary Sherman. Her autopsy was sealed for around 30 years, and Haslam’s explanation of how she died makes far more sense than the official police report written under questionable police procedure.

“Most importantly, Haslam introduces us to the dark side of the Polio Vaccine and the complications it went through during its development and the lasting problems we are now struggling with because of it — the SV-40 VIRUS. Ask your doctor or a med school faculty doctor about the SV-40 Virus, and you’ll lear, they know nothing about it. Their education and training has been so carefully compartmentalized, they know nothing of these issues, but they are all over the internet if you choose to look. Haslam teaches us about many doctors who lost their careers trying to blow the whistle on these issues.

“In short, the polio vaccine made from monkey kidneys carried the SV-40 virus which remains dormant inside baby boomers who received the polio vaccine until the immune system is weakened to the point where the SV-40 Virus can transform into one of the major cancers: lung, breast, soft tissue, bone cancer, etc. In the early 50’s 22,000 new cases of polio was called an epidemic, and Ed Haslam now asks, how come around a million new cases of cancer each year is NOT being called a cancer epidemic? I think it’s a fair question.

“Hopefully, you will read Haslam’s work and get your family, friends and associates to read it. Main stream media had a chance to share this with us in 2000 when 60 Minutes had spent more time and money on this story than any other segment of the TV Magazine’s history according to their producer, but the network producers would not permit the program to air.

“Hmm? Don’t you want to know why? Read DR MARY’s MONKEY, and you’ll begin to have your eyes opened. Edward T. Haslam and Judyth Vary Baker are modern American heroes, and only until you have read their works will you even begin to understand why I hold them in such high esteem. Only until you read their works can you begin to understand the price they have paid, the risk they bear so you and I can learn the truth and demand something be done about it for us, our children, and our children’s children to the nth generation”.

Thelma was born in 1957. From above: “Today, U.S. federal health agencies admit the following two facts: 1. Salk polio vaccine released for public use between 1955 and 1963 was contaminated with SV40.” I was born in 1949 and had a few vaccines by age 5 and never another shot of any kind; flu, pneumonia or anything else. Thelma’s year of birth, 1957, fell between those years.

If you missed my coverage of Dr. Stefan Lanka (Here) and (Here) there’s more: Dr Stefan Lanka Debunks Pictures of “Isolated Viruses” – “For almost one year we have been asking authorities, politicians and medical institutes for the scientific evidence for the existence of such viruses that are said to cause disease and therefore require “immunization”.

“After almost one year we have not received even one concrete answer which provides evidence for the existence of those “vaccine-preventable viruses”. The conclusion is inevitable that our children are still vaccinated on the basis of scientific standards of the 18th and 19th century. In the 19th century Robert Koch demanded in his generally accepted postulates evidence of the virus in order to prove infection; at Koch’s time this evidence couldn’t be achieved directly by visualization and characterization of the viruses, because adequate technology wasn’t available at that time. Methods of modern medicine have profoundly changed over the past 60 years, in particular by the invention of the electron microscope, yet all these viruses we get immunized against have still never been re-examined using this technology?”

Like TV shows solving murders. The killer was finally identified 20 years later using his DNA which wasn’t available at the time the murder took place.

In a previous column I recommended everyone read this very short book, free on-line: Vaccination the Hidden Facts by Ian Sinclair. You’ll be shocked. The author did a tremendous amount of research, i.e.: “In USA in 1900 there were 13.3 measles deaths per 100,000 population. By 1955, without any vaccination against measles, the death rate had declined to 0.03 deaths per 100,000, a decrease of 97.7 per cent.

Smallpox

“Before Edward Jenner introduced his smallpox vaccine around 1800, smallpox deaths in England had fallen from 500 to 200 per 100,000 population over the preceding two centuries. By the time compulsory vaccination was introduced in 1852, the mortality had fallen to 40 per 100,000 population. It is significant to note that between 1867 and 1880, the period when compulsory vaccination was strictly enforced, the death rate leapt from 28 to 45 per 100,000 population. A report appearing in Medical History, 1983 concluded that vaccination could not have been solely responsible for the decline of smallpox in Britain: “The history of smallpox in the later years of the 19th century does not support the contention that vaccination was fully or finally responsible for the eventual disappearance of the disease in Britain.”

“Leon Chaitow, in his book Vaccination and Immunization points out: “The credit for the decline in the incidence of smallpox could not be given to vaccination. The fact is that its incidence declined in all parts of Europe, whether or not vaccination was employed.”

Dr. Lanka proved measles is not a virus but likely a disease. No one – including the CDC has isolated, purified particles samples to scientifically prove these are viruses: SARS-CoV-2, MERS, Influenza, Polio, Measles, HIV, HPV, Ebola, Zika, Hepatitis. Not to say they aren’t diseases but you don’t treat diseases like cancer with a vaccine, so how about those others?Go look at the CDC’s response to the FOIA dated June 7, 2021 re SARS-CoV-2; link above.

Then, remember this: CDC document “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” July 13, 2020, page 42 where the CDC is instructing the use of a PCR test, it says:“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays [diagnostic tests] designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”

Isn’t it about time someone figured out what COVID-19 really is? How about using MODERN science and all the great technology instead of relying on science over 100 years old? As I’ve written over and over: Those injections will never work because for one thing, they are not vaccines. Breakthrough Cases Surge: Vaccinated Individuals Accounted for 87% of Covid Hospitalizations Over the Past Week in Wales UK; 99% of All New Cases Were Under 60 Years Old

And now, we’re seeing the death count from those COVID experimental injections continue to climb. Get rid of the “useless eaters” first: Nearly 50k Medicare patients died soon after getting COVID shot: whistleblower, September 28, 2021 – This is the second one with solid proof.

As I previously covered, billionaire Steve Kirsch is offering a $1 million dollar reward for someone to prove him wrong: 212,000 dead, 2 million injured. No takers which is kind of amazing. I don’t know the date the video was made but it’s at least a month old given some of what he covers.

For those unfamiliar with vaccine history in this country, 20 or 25 deaths – a vaccine is pulled from the market. The number of dead after taking those COVID-19 injections is astronomical yet every governor in this country doesn’t seem to have a problem with the carnage. Or the number of permanently disabled. Three weeks ago, it was nearing 20,000 (1% reported) Americans whose lives are destroyed living in pain. The worst is yet to come as 1/3 of the humans on this planet have been injected.

It’s not as if governors haven’t been told the numbers and all the data plastered all over the Internet. I’ve been sending our governor, Greg Abbott, letters and faxes since February 2021: Do not allow those experimental injections be distributed in this state. Stop distribution, governor, as those experimental injections which are NOT vaccines are killing people. Never received a single response.

Governors have been pushing those injections from day one. Get vaccinated! Now they’re stuck between the proverbial rock and a hard place politically. If they actually cared about the people in their state, they would have stopped distribution of those injections last March when the first big spike in deaths was recorded. Instead, all 50 of them continue to ignore the horrific numbers.

Why are members of Congress, their staff, USPS employees, illegal aliens, Afghan “refugees”, employees at the CDC and the FDA all exempt from being forced to take those injections?’ Unlike the thousands and thousands of Americans who have already lost their job, forced to choose between their health and paycheck. All for alleged vaccines that DON’T work and will never work. Reality vs Gaslighting: The Vaccine Failure Stares Us Straight in the Eyes, September 22, 2021

“Fact #1: The vaccines do not stop the spread of Covid infection.There are countless breakthrough cases being reported all over the world. Moreover, some of the most vaccinated countries have the highest rates of infection transmission. Israel is a case in point. An early leader in vaccination, it also has the highest infection rate on the planet. And this by a large margin.

“The majority of the seriously ill or dying in highly vaccinated countries have been vaccinated. In Britain, for example, 75 percent of all deaths are among the vaccinated. And this is happening in a country that has a vaccination rate of about 70 percent.” This is true everywhere.

READ: ‘This Is Evil at the Highest Level,’ Says HHS Whistleblower – “In a video released Monday by Project Veritas, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services insider, Jodi O’Malley, a registered nurse, shares recorded conversations between herself and colleagues about the government’s failure to acknowledge COVID vaccine risks and lack of efficacy.” She is of the warrior class.

What about cancer markers alarming doctors? Like the polio vaccine given to 100 MILLION American children between 1955 and 1963 and the cancer explosion years later? It’s obscene what’s going on and criminal. I pray the same thing isn’t going to happen again only sooner to the injected.

Fall will be over before you know it, then winter and the big squeeze will be applied to force all employers to demand employees get injected or fired. In the meantime, well-meaning parents are getting their teens injected; my heart just breaks because I know what’s going to happen.

And all the while governors remain mute. Hell, I’ve not heard of a single “reporter” ask the question to any governor: What about the number of deaths from the “vaccinated”? What about the lawsuits, governor exposing the harm being done to tens and tens of thousands of Americans?

Gov. Abbott is riding high right now because of his aggressive actions pertaining to the massive invasion on our Texas border with Mexico. I say, gov: You’re not going to be able to hide from the numbers in the near future. Not when thousands of nurses and doctors quit, die or suffer permanent damage (especially neurological) and there’s no one to work in hospitals. It’s coming.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

