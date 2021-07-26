By: Devvy

I want to refer back to my July 12, 2021, column, COVID-19 Not a Virus: Can Any Scientist Prove Dr. Stefan Lanka Wrong?

Genetics falsifies thesis of existence

“In the trial, the results of research into so-called genetic fingerprints of alleged measles virus have been introduced. Two recognized laboratories, including the world’s largest and leading genetic Institute, arrived at exactly the same results independently.The results prove that the authors of the six publications in the measles virus case were wrong, and as a direct result all measles virologists are still wrong today: They have misinterpreted ordinary constituents of cells as part of the suspected measles virus.

“Because of this error, during decades of consensus building process, normal cell constituents were mentally assembled into a model of a measles virus. To this day, an actual structure that corresponds to this model has been found neither in a human, nor in an animal. With the results of the genetic tests, all thesis of existence of measles virus has been scientifically disproved.

“The authors of the six publications and all other persons involved, did not realize the error because they violated the fundamental scientific duty, which is the need to work “legeartis”, i.e. in accordance with internationally defined rules and best practice of science. They did not carry out any control experiments. Control experiments would have protected authors and mankind from this momentous error. This error became the basis of belief in the existence of any disease-causing viruses. The expert appointed by the court, Prof. Dr. Podbielski, answering to the relevant question by the court, as per page 7 of the protocol explicitly confirmed that the authors did not conduct any control experiments.”

The gold standard for identifying a virus has been Koch’s Postulates which a lot of Americans now know about because of COVID-19. Hell, I can cite Koch’s Postulates in my sleep I’ve done so much research on this science. Koch, enjoyed fame as a microbiologist for what became known as Kochs Postulates in identifying a virus. Friedrich Loeffler partnered with Koch for this scientific discovery way back in 1884, some 133 years ago. Not the first time this field of science was being developed. Koch and Friedrich leaned heavily on earlier research by a German doctor specializing in pathology and anatomy, Friedrich Gustave Jakob Henle.

From day one this mysterious “new novel” coronavirus was labeled that and remains today as a virus allegedly released from a bioweapons lab in Wuhan, China. Then along comes scientists and researchers who state no one can prove – not the CDC or any other government or health agency or lab in the world – including the Koch Institute in Germany has a purified isolated particles specimen of that virus.

The Invented Pandemic, the Lack of Virus Isolation and the Invalid COVID-19 Test by Dr. Stefano Scoglio.

Phantom Virus: In Search of Sars-CoV-2 by Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr. Stefano Scoglio & Konstantin Demeter, Off Guardian

Leading Corona Researchers Admit That They Have No Scientific Proof for the Existence of a virus

Where is the Evidence for the Existence of the ‘Novel Coronavirus’, SARS-CoV-2?

Fast forward to 2017 and along comes Dr. Stefan Lanka, another German molecular biologist. Lanka has never said measles doesn’t exist as a disease. His research focused on: Is it a virus? Now, is this furphy or a proven scientific conclusion? One would think American scientists would be interested in either debating Dr. Lanka on this or even conduct their own controlled experiments to prove him right or wrong.

Apparently not because after that trial the only mention of it was nothing but smear pieces by media in several countries. Other scientists calling him a quack, anti-vaxxer and all the usual labels. Dr. Lanka is no first-year biology or virology student. He’s been in his field for decades. It’s been almost four years since Lanka’s trial (not criminal, he prevailed) and I can find no where any scientific challenge by scientists either here in the U.S. or other countries to either prove Lanka wrong or that he is right. Why is that? The answer is simple: Because it puts 137 years of science on its head.Because we’re talking gazillions of billions of dollars for vaccine manufacturers and research grants for labs and universities.

I found this to be very helpful in distinguishing the difference between a disease and a virus: Disease vs. Virus: What Is the Difference? Under common diseases it lists cancer. Cancer is not treated with a vaccine. It also lists shingles. According to the CDC, shingles is a virus and conveniently, there’s a vaccine for it. Rubella or German Measles aka the three-day measles is allegedly a virus. If Dr. Lanka’s scientific research holds, they’re not viruses, either. Quite a conundrum.

Parents across this country continue to be forced to have their child get a measles vaccine when the child may not need it. Those parents who choose not to are vilified and told they are selfish. Same crap going on now. And, measles continues to be called a virus:

A safe and highly efficacious measles virus-based vaccine expressing SARS-CoV-2 stabilized prefusion spike, March 23, 2021. “Competing interest statement: The Ohio State University has filed an invention report for the measles virus-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform.” Cha-ching!

Researchers Clarify Why Measles Doesn’t Evolve to Escape Immunity – “Unlike SARS-CoV-2, which mutated into new strains in its first year as a human disease-causing virus, measles virus does not mutate in a comparable way.” Perhaps Miguel Ángel Muñoz-Alía at the Mayo Clinic might want to discuss measles being a virus with Dr. Stefan Lanka.

When I was a kid, you got the measles you stayed home from school. No vaccine. Natural immune system kicks in and fights it off. Yeah, kids get it and have longer than I’ve been alive. The key is keeping children healthy (diet, exercise) where today, tragically, pediatric diabetes continues to rise as countless young children are mildly fat to outright obese.

I believe civil discussions and even collaboration in the world of science is a very good thing – especially considering how far the world of science and technology has come over the past 137 years since Robert Koch developed the four-criteria process known as Koch’s Postulates.

One particular disease Lanka focused on as have so many other scientists is HIV. Like millions of others, over the decades I’ve read my fair share about that terrible disease. The one book I highly recommend is: Fauci: The Bernie Madoff of Science and the HIV Ponzi Scheme that Concealed the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Epidemic, March 23, 2020. It’s short and precise. The author of that book is also no lightweight.

In this era of vaccine mania, one would think measles is as deadly as Ebola which is the one to really fear. The numbers are all over the place but by June 13, 2019, there were 1,044 reported cases of measles. Reported being a key word. No deaths. Yes, deaths do occur attributed to measles but, like this COVID-19, was the death due solely to measles or were there existing comorbidities?

Speaking of vaccine mania, there’s another book by award-winning journalist, Torsten Engelbrecht, I highly recommend. Not because one is an anti-vaxxer which I am not. But because I believe there’s just too much money in vaccines that may or may not be safe or effective. Virus Mania: How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits At Our Expense

“The central aim of this book is to steer the discussion back to a real scientific debate and put medicine back on the path of an impartial analysis of the facts. It will put medical experiments, clinical trials, statistics and government policies under the microscope, revealing that the people charged with protecting our health and safety have deviated from this path. To substantiate these statements, the authors cite dozens of highly renowned scientists and present approximately 1,100 pertinent scientific references.

“The topic of this book is of pivotal significance. The pharmaceutical companies and top scientists rake in enormous sums of money by attacking germs and the media boosts its audience ratings and circulations with sensationalized reporting (the coverage of the New York Times and Der Spiegel are specifically analyzed). “The primary purpose of commercially-funded clinical research is to maximize financial return on investment, not health,” says John Abramson of Harvard Medical School. Virus Mania will inform you on how such an environment took root-and how to empower yourself for a healthy life.”

I’ve watched several hours of video and read every article and interview I could find on Dr. Lanka. It is a lot of reading but as I’ve said repeatedly, one must take the time to fully understand all this science and the bigger picture regarding this SARS-CoV-2 nightmare. Not easy for me as I’ve had to constantly look up words like pathogens and all the other 14-letter words. When you buy a bicycle, it comes with instructions so you can figure out how to put it together. Same thing with this kind of research.

Virologist Dr Stefan Lanka Files Charge Against German ‘Government Virologist for Corona’ for Crimes Against Humanity, June 22, 2020 – “Thus, at this point, a publication about the existence of the measles virus that stands the test of good science has yet to be delivered.

“Furthermore, at the trial it was noted that contrary to its legal remit as per §4 Infection Protection Act (IfSG) the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the highest German authority in the field of infectious diseases, has failed to perform tests for the alleged measles virus and to publish these.The RKI claims that it made internal studies on the measles virus, however, refuses to hand over or publish the results.”

Why not? Why have no American scientists challenged his conclusions? I would think – and America has highly educated, highly experienced scientists in every field imaginable – some of them would be interested in challenging Dr. Lanka. But, there’s a lot of grant and research money we’re talking about in the scientific world. Just like the cancer industry.

Dr Stefan Lanka Debunks Pictures of “Isolated Viruses” – “For almost one year we have been asking authorities, politicians and medical institutes for the scientific evidence for the existence of such viruses that are said to cause disease and therefore require “immunization”.

“After almost one year we have not received even one concrete answer which provides evidence for the existence of those “vaccine-preventable viruses”. The conclusion is inevitable that our children are still vaccinated on the basis of scientific standards of the 18th and 19th century. In the 19th century Robert Koch demanded in his generally accepted postulates evidence of the virus in order to prove infection; at Koch’s time this evidence couldn’t be achieved directly by visualization and characterization of the viruses, because adequate technology wasn’t available at that time. Methods of modern medicine have profoundly changed over the past 60 years, in particular by the invention of the electron microscope, yet all these viruses we get immunized against have still never been re-examined using this technology?”

Like TV shows solving murders. The killer was finally identified 20 years later using his DNA which wasn’t available at the time the murder took place.

If Dr. Lanka is correct, SARS-CoV-2 is also not a virus. Dr. Stefan Lanka: “All claims about viruses as pathogens are false”, June 17, 2021. Now, can any American scientists prove him wrong? This is critically important. I am very interested in this because of where we are today with people dying at alarming rates after those experimental injections being passed off as vaccines.

COVID-19 injections are NOT effective. Scientist Sounds Alarm: COVID Vaccines Producing Symptoms of Parkinson’s, Other Neurodegenerative Disorders –“Immunologist and former NIH scientist J. Bart Classen analyzed data on COVID vaccine adverse events reported to the UK’s Yellow Card system and found thousands of reports of multiple symptoms that are “clear signals” of neurodegenerative disorders.” July 21, 2021

Dr. Peter McCullough, who initially supported the COVID injections, has now changed his mind: DR PETER Mccullough – Urgent Warning About Poisonous Jabs – “Dr. Peter McCullough MD is a Professor at Texas A & M College of Medicine, President, Cardiorenal Society of America, Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology and others. He has written 46 peer-reviewed publications on COVID-19 and is considered among the world’s experts on the topic, testifying in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in November 2020, and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, in the Colorado General Assembly, and in the New Hampshire Senate, concerning many aspects of the pandemic response…“I think if we had had a data and safety monitoring board, they would have shut down the vaccine in February of 2021.”

People receiving those injections allegedly continue to get COVID-19 – in huge numbers. Of course, I would estimate 90% of them are tested using a PCR test as that is the “gold standard” for SARS-C-oV-2. A test the inventor, Kary Mullins, said should not be used as a diagnostic tool for infectious diseases as it’s a manufacturing technique.

Now, added to the soup is a variant, Delta, allegedly coming out of India. Oh, wait! As I said in my column last week: They’ll be endless “new” variants and sure enough two days later: Houston Methodist Hospital says they have its first case of the latest COVID variant, Lambda coming out of Peru. 731 people in the U.S. now have this alleged new variant. Keep ‘em coming, keep people scared enough to get a vaccine that isn’t a vaccine while desperately trying to hide the carnage from those injections. Vaccinated people found to be 600% more likely to die from covid “variants” than unvaccinated people, June 22, 2021

Will COVID Shots Drive Mutated Variants?, July 20, 2021 (Scaremongering)

80 fully vaccinated Mass. residents have died from COVID-19 as breakthrough cases surpass 5,000, July 21, 2021 / Sen. Ron Johnson: Data from Israel Shows 84% of New COVID Cases are with Vaccinated Individuals (VIDEO), July 21, 2021/ Davide Bristot: 18-year-old Italian volleyball player dead 27 days after first Pfizer mRNA shot, July 20, 2021. Perfectly healthy teen. Injection June 17, dead July 14th. Of course, it wasn’t the injection. Teens are dying around the world for no reason after the injection (s)./ Both legs amputated and most of her hands; the photo is heartbreaking. She took the Pfizer injection.

Minnesota Woman Loses Both Legs and Both Hands Following Second Pfizer COVID-19 Shot

Most side effects are mild, go ahead get the shot. My God, this poor woman: Julie Ann Nobles: Colorado woman develops Bell’s Palsy, uncontrollable convulsions after experimental Moderna mRNA injection – “She ended up in the emergency room 45 minutes after the injection because she was unable to swallow anything. Doctors gave her steroids and Benadryl, and sent her home. But three days later, she experienced excruciating neck pain, followed by facial numbness. By May 19, she was paralyzed on the right side of her body. Doctors performed a battery of tests and ruled out a stroke. Mrs. Nobles praised God that the diagnosis was “only Bell’s Palsy.”

“Unfortunately, her condition worsened from there. Mr. Ben Nobles, Julie’s husband, said on May 26 that his wife was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND). The COVID Blog calls the condition “Shawn Skelton Syndrome,” named after the first person we covered who display these symptoms. Julie started having uncontrollable convulsions and extreme difficulty walking.”

Top epidemiologist: CDC undercounting vaccinated COVID cases – ‘It’s a fallacy’, “The CDC contends that only a small percentage of people in the United States who have been vaccinated will get COVID-19 — called “breakthrough cases” — but a leading epidemiologist argues that’s because the agency stopped counting the breakthrough cases of people who didn’t die or were not hospitalized.

“Some months ago the CDC stopped counting breakthrough cases … the large numbers of cases in people who had been vaccinated,” said Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Medicine in an interview Monday with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “So, of course, those cases don’t register for the CDC’s counts, and so the great proportion [of cases] that they’re claiming are in unvaccinated people,” Risch said.”And that fallacy is why the U.S. and the CDC’s count is different from than Israel or the UK. It’s a fallacy.”

“On Tuesday, Britain’s chief scientific adviser said 40% of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated. Sir Patrick Vallance told a news briefing that the figure was not surprising “because the vaccines are not 100% effective,” Britain’s Sky News reported.”

Dr. Charles Hoffe Reveals Blood Clots in Majority of Vaccinated Patients and Speaks of “Permanently-Damaged Hearts”, July 21, 2021 – “This Vaccine is Quite Clearly More Dangerous Than COVID-19” – “Dr. Hoffe sent an open letter shortly after in April 2021 to the Provincial Health Officer in BC enumerating all his concerns and questions, something he describes on the Laura Lynn and Friends show (video linked below). In his letter he mentions the ruination of lives of patients now reporting chronic pain, neuromuscular weakness, serious neurological problems, and questions the continuing of the vaccine, when “this vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than Covid-19…8. So my last question is this: Is it medically ethical to continue this vaccine rollout, in view of the severity of these life altering side-effects, after just the first shot? In Lytton, BC, we have an incidence of 1 in 225 of severe life altering side-effects, from this experimental gene modification therapy.”

Dr. Charles Hoffe has found 62% of his patients experienced elevated D-dimer levels after the vaccine. He’s administered over 900 doses. Dr. Hoffe did his own research to try and find out why his patients were exhibiting micro-blood clotting after getting one of those injections. This is a must watch short video. This is a very frightening prediction: Those who took the injection likely will die within three years.

Freedom of Information Request Reveals 5,522 People have Died Within 28 Days of Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines in Scotland, July 21, 2021

49 Fully Vaccinated New Jersey Residents Have Died From COVID-19, July 22, 2021 – They all should be autopsied to see if any of them had organ failure. Since Dec. 20, 2020. I cited this in one of my recent columns: VAERS ID: 1441603. Injected Jan. 29, 2021. Died May 6, 2021, 98 days after injection. 75 days from injection to death. 71 days until death. Different ID, 75 days until death. 127 days until death. Many months after getting the injection just as Prof. Cahill, Dr. Tenpenny and others said was going to happen.

18,928 DEAD, 1.8 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots, July 20, 2021

In 1976 the Swine Flu vaccine killed 53 people and was immediately taken off the market. Why are these experimental injections which are NOT vaccines and killing people in horrific numbers still being given to people around the world when they are neither safe nor effective?

Dr David E Martin Just Ended COVID, Fauci, DOJ, Politicians in ONE INTERVIEW, July 21, 2021 (If you’re unfamiliar with Dr. David Martin, please see my last column.)

This is also an important 19-minute video. I’m shocked You Tube hasn’t blocked it after more than 640,000 views. Peter McCullough, MD testifies to Texas Senate HHS Committee

Latest VAERS numbers. We know the numbers are being massaged to hide the real number of deaths; please see my last column for a breakdown. VAERS posting July 23rd was close to 11:00 pm CST when normally, posting is up before noon. Normally posting shows “as of” which is about 2-3 weeks behind. July 16th posting miraculously shows data through the 16th. Uh-uh. Something stinks, again. Deaths: 11,405 up 414 since July 16th. HOG WASH. CDC Quietly Deletes 6,000 COVID Vaccine Deaths From Its CDC Website Total in One Day — Caught by Internet Sleuths (VIDEO), July 22, 2021

Between VAERS and Jane Doe’s numbers, the total is somewhere around 56,405, but with VAERS only posting about 1%, I have no doubt the numbers are much, much greater. Not all Americans have any knowledge of VAERS.

Lawsuits

The lawsuits already filed are going to expose a mountain of lies. The EUA lawsuit filed in Alabama is a jury trial. There was never any emergency and there still isn’t despite the massive propaganda vomited hourly by politicians and the prostitute media. They filed a Preliminary Injunction last week.

America’s Front Line Doctors are going to start suing colleges and universities. This could be their first client. What an outrage: BYU Hawaii refuses to grant student exemption from vaccine that could paralyze her (They want her take an injection that can kill her but staff are not required to be injected. Good for thee but not for me.) Civil Rights Group Challenges ‘Flawed’ Vaccine Mandate at George Mason University

It Begins: Judge Mandates COVID Vaccine As Condition Of Probation

Lawsuits are being filed all over the country from forced masks to forced injection or lose your job. I am hopeful there will be a state Little RICO Acts prosecution; see here.

As I wrote before, Dr. Peter McCullough gave forth in an interview, “We have now a whistleblower inside the CMS (Center for Medicaid) and we have two whistleblowers in the CDC,” the doctor revealed.” Jane Doe, like all whistleblowers is very afraid for herself and family, not to mention losing her job. Been there done that as a federal whistleblower myself. I wasn’t afraid, but I knew I would lose my job and I did.

Doe is the CMS employee who has sworn under oath her statements are the truth: Based on her long professional career, she states patient deaths within 3 days of the jab “would indicate the true number of vaccine related deaths was at least 45,000.” See here.

I’m not shocked. This whole “pandemic” scheme is blowing up as millions of Americans now know the truth and millions more will because of columns like mine and others being networked via social media and email lists. We Are A Solid, Even Overwhelming, Majority! – “71.4 percent said vaccines should be a “personal choice.”

Governors continue to be tyrants while state legislatures do nothing to stop those deadly, dangerous experimental injections. This tyrant has put her stupidity and ignorance front and center: “It’s Time to Start Blaming Unvaccinated Folks – Not the Regular Folks” – Alabama GOP Governor Dehumanizes Unvaccinated People (VIDEO). Ivey (a Republican) is blaming the unvaxxed for the rise in cases. She’s not the only one. Our GOP governor, Greg Abbott is also a cheerleader for those dangerous injection as well as these: They Are All In On It! Republican Governors Try To Convince Followers To Take The Shot

Why? The answer is simple: The Democrats and their lackey media have been screaming it’s Republicans who refuse to take the vaccine endangering everyone else! All these new cases are their fault, blah, blah, blah and Republican governors worried about their next election and out of ignorance have, as usual, caved. Targeted the unvaxxed: Latest leftist to demand Trump supporters be forcibly re-educated

The media and the walking corpse parked in the WH are full steam ahead to vilify anyone who refuses an injection. Oh, my God! Delta variant is killing people and the selfish out there refuse to get vaccinated. Horowitz: Data from India continues to blow up the ‘Delta’ fear narrative

This galactic sh*t show is the same hysteria whipped up starting in late Feb., early March of 2020. I’ve seen headlines of fights breaking out between the vaxxed against those who chose not to take one. Next thing you know people will start shooting because they’ve literally lost their minds over this manufactured hysteria.Vaccinated people found to be 600% more likely to die from covid “variants” than unvaccinated people and Covid-19 injections are spreading new “variants” of coronavirus

47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for Covid and 32 more confirm their negative health effects

Governors and politicians of all stripes are NOT going to be able to hide this slaughter much longer. And speaking of longer, I’m sorry this column is so long but people are dying, being permanently disabled, teens dying from Myocarditis or their lives changed drastically with a life-long heart problem. Vax manufacturers are pushing hard to get approval to start shooting up children. Time is of the essence and it’s up to We the People to demand– and I mean by the tens of thousands to governors- Stop all COVID injections now.

I have sent another package to Sen. Bob Hall and six other members of the Health & Safety Committee here in Texas telling them they had best sit down with Gov. Abbott and give him a shot of reality and issue an EO to stop all injections for COVID-19 now. I hope you will take action because the clock is ticking. Besides a copy of this column, I also included the items below – except Kaufman’s interview; I only provided the link. I’m going to have to buy a new copy machine but if it saves one life, it’s worth it. Snail mail can’t be ignored.

Cease and desist papers served on Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten by Dr. Reiner Füllmich

This video is probably one of the most important to date. Dr. Kaurman’s bio is here. MIT Scientist Exposes Covid-19 Hoax in Bombshell Interview

This is his major summary: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Crimes Against Humanity and the Covid-19 PCR Test

And here’s the grand finale. What I and so many others have said since last December – cases so grossly over exaggerated due to the PCR test. But lock down the states and destroy people’s lives and livelihood to save us all from this new virus that isn’t a virus! Remember a link I provided in my last column: Is it COVID or Is it the Flu? Not Even Your Doctor Knows for Sure

COVID hit at the beginning of the influenza season in 2019. Suddenly in 2020 no one has the flu anymore, it’s all COVID – the new cash cow. Why did the CDC do this now? Because the truth is out of the bottle with lawsuits breathing down their throats. A whole brigade of individuals needs to go to prison.

THIS IS A BIG DEAL AND AN ADMISSION OF THEIR FILTHY DUPLICITY:

CDC to Withdraw Emergency Use Authorization for RT PCR Test Because it Cannot Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 and the Flu

CDC urges labs to use COVID tests that can differentiate from flu – “There were 646 deaths relating to the flu among adults reported in 2020, whereas in 2019 the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from influenza-related illnesses.”

The cry to demand employers force employees to get one of those injections or get fired is reaching a crescendo out of desperation. We have to keep the heat on governors and state legislators.



