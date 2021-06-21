By: Devvy

The new June 11, 2021, data dump on VAERS is stale, by design, I believe. Personally, I’ve believed for months the CDC has been deliberately dragging their feet getting the data posted to VAERS for political reasons. Weeks behind but there’s more to what’s been going on than we knew.

June 11th dead: 5,993. But, are those the real numbers of dead Americans? It’s estimated that only 10% of ‘events’ get reported. Adverse reactions: 358,379. You can see the posting of all the categories plus all the reports by ID number here.

COVID hospitalizations, deaths for the vaccinated more than triple in one month, CDC reports, June 7, 2021

Another beautiful young girl dead: 19-Year-Old College Freshman Dies From Heart Problem One Month After Second Dose of Moderna Vaccine, June 15, 2021 – They had to give her a heart transplant; she still didn’t make it.

As I wrote in my last column, Will COVID Lawsuit Lead to Indictments?, there’s a lot more going on the majority of Americans have no idea, but the rebellion is growing. One area where there’s been a big change has been coming from doctors and scientists since last summer.

One of them is Dr. Peter McCullough; if you haven’t read his bio it’s here. On June 11, 2021, Dr. McCullough did a webinar with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and other experts. (Bio for Dr. Fuellmich, see here; also covers COVID tests fraud lawsuits.) That interview is one of the most important I’ve seen to date. Quoting Dr. McCullough:

“We have now a whistleblower inside the CMS (Center for Medicaid) and we have two whistleblowers in the CDC,” the doctor revealed. “We think we have 50,000 dead Americans. Fifty thousand deaths. So we actually have more deaths due to the vaccine per day than certainly the viral illness by far. It’s basically propagandized bioterrorism by injection.”

Dr. McCullough also discusses the Houston Methodist lawsuit kicked to the curb by another ignorant judge. Houston Methodist is getting ready to fire 117 nurses for refusing to take one of the experimental gene editing technology injections being passed off as vaccines. That case is being appealed.

There are some who believe employers cannot force employees to get one of those experimental injections under EEOC (Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) rules. Employers can but there’s also ‘reasonable accommodation’ under their rules but if you read from their What You Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA, the Rehabilitation Act, and Other EEO Laws, for most nurses – with the exception of them working remote – it simply would not be possible. See COVID-19 Vaccinations: EEO Overview, K.2

Going back to that webinar. Now we have three whistleblowers who apparently are feeding Dr. McCullough information, exactly what he did not say. My interpretation is it has to do with data collection and actual numbers. That’s real interesting. I wonder if any governors or state lawmakers will attempt to interview them? Down in the comments section someone said those whistleblowers should contact Project Veritas. I concur.

This wholesale destruction of our economy, the lives and dreams of tens of millions of Americans destroyed and all the draconian edicts by power mad governors and mayors has all been based on damnable lies. Lies about how many Americans even had that coronavirus because a PCR test was used to test and massively over inflated number of deaths. In my opinion fraud played a big part by manipulating death certificates.

Colorado coroner expresses shock over ‘inflated’ COVID death tallies, including bodies with gunshots, Dec. 18, 2020 – “Would you want to go to a county that has really high death numbers? Would you want to go visit that county because they are contagious?” she asked. “You know I might get it, and I could die if all of a sudden one county has a high death count. We don’t have it, and we don’t need those numbers inflated.”

“Colorado’s health department defended itself, emphasizing that they are just following protocol established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which requires them to report anyone who has died with COVID-19 in their system, as a public health measure.”

Here’s just one more example:

California County COVID-19 Death Toll Lowered by 400 After Counting Method Change, June 7, 2021: The number of COVID-19 deaths in Alameda County, California, fell by about 25 percent after health officials changed their methodology for total mortality count, removing deaths that weren’t a “direct result” of the disease or “in whom death caused by COVID-19 could not be ruled out.”

Denial of life saving treatments like Hydroxychloroquine and other safe drugs was deliberate in an effort to make everyone believe the only thing that is going to save everyone is a new vaccine. Desperate from being locked down for nearly a year, forced to wear dangerous face masks destroying their health and nonsense like “social distancing” – the only way to get back to normal is get one of those injections. Sadly, tens and tens of millions have gotten an injection. One is tied to the other.

Like I said in my Lawsuits column: There’s a whole lot of individuals who should go to prison. I don’t know if RICO would apply but I’m sure some of my genius lawyer friends would know.

Renowned doctor reveals government concealing “unprecedented number” of vaccine deaths, May 24, 2021 – “During a November 2020 testimony before the U.S. Senate, he said that sequenced oral multi-drug therapy could have saved “about 85 percent” of patients who die of COVID-19. But authorities instead focused on vaccines. “We’re sitting on, right now, the biggest number of vaccine deaths … all attributable to the vaccine, and going strong,” McCullough said.”

“He named the CDC, FDA, National Institutes of Health (NIH), World Health Organization, Big Pharma and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as having made “a commitment to mass vaccination” to address the pandemic. Mainstream media and Big Tech have also tied up to suppress any news about vaccine dangers through the Trusted News Initiative (TNI). (Related: Coronavirus plandemic finalized merger between Big Tech and Big Pharma.)”

Include the FDA (Federal Death Administration) who refused to give “permission” for doctors to treat their patients with ‘sequenced oral multi-drug therapy’ in violation of the law. U.S. Supreme Court:

Linder v. United States, 268 U.S. 5, 18, 45 S. Ct. 446 (1925): “Obviously, direct control of medical practice in the states is beyond the power of the federal government.”

Medical practice includes a doctor prescribing certain medicines and treatments for his/her patient. The FDA is an agency of the federal government.

Lambert v. Yellowly, 272 U.S. 581, 598, 47 S.Ct. 210 (1926): “It is important also to bear in mind that ‘direct control of medical practice in the States is beyond the power of the Federal Government.’ Linder v. United States, 268 U.S. 5, 18. Congress, therefore, cannot directly restrict the professional judgment of the physician or interfere with its free exercise in the treatment of disease. Whatever power exists in that respect belongs to the states exclusively.”

I doubt they could be prosecuted but how about the pharmacists who refused to fill prescriptions from doctors for Hydroxychloroquine to treat that coronavirus around summer time last year? A treatment that could have saved a huge number of lives.

There is a distinct pattern of deception by the CDC, the FDA, WHO, Fauci, NIH and those injection manufacturers for financial gain while the prostitute media and big tech giants continue working overtime to suppress the truth from the American people. Courts have ruled the media can lie to the American people and not be held accountable.

Further from the link above about concealing the number of deaths: “The doctor also insinuated an “incestuous relationship” between the U.S. government and pharmaceutical firms. This relationship causes regulators to turn a blind eye when confronted with safety issues, he continued. McCullough elaborated:

“A lot of Americans don’t understand how tight these stakeholders are. Keep in mind that the NIH is a co-owner of the Moderna [vaccine] patent, so they have a vested financial interest in keeping these vaccines going.” (Related: Fascism on display: The NIH owns HALF of Moderna’s new coronavirus vaccine.)

Keep putting the heat on your governor, state reps and senators who sit on health safety committees. Stop all “vaccinations” now. Those COVID shots are not vaccines and they are killing infants (through breast milk), teens and adults. It’s not just about those poor souls who die within a week or a month or six months after getting one of those injections. It’s what’s going to happen to those who did take the shots about a year or so later: COVID “Vaccines” and Auto Immune Diseases

The mRNA Moderna experimental injection contains SM-102. Now go look at this: Cayman Chemical Safety Data Sheet acc: OSHA HCS. Trade Name: SM-102: “For research use only, not for human or veterinary use.” So why is it being pumped into humans? It seems to me recipients of Moderna’s experimental injection might have grounds for a lawsuit.

Watch that webinar and get this column out to as many social media platforms as possible. We need millions to view it:

Dr. Peter McCullough on with Reiner Fuelmich June 11, 2021

I also highly recommend you watch this one, too. He stresses how incredibly risky those injections are, especially for children and should NOT be given to them as well as addressing sterilization in both men and women:

Dr. Roger Hodgkinson on the weekly Reiner Fuelmich stream

The men and women, doctors and scientists alike, are giving up so much to bring the truth to the American people while this rot so fashionable today by ungrateful individuals who have zero understanding of the sacrifices made giving them the right to vomit their filthy America-hating propaganda. The real American Patriots are those standing up against Goliath. We have their backs.

Macy Gray is a five-time Grammy. She recently wrote an op-ed piece in which she said, “The American flag is “tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect” and needs to be updated. Old Glory has “replaced” the Confederate flag, implying it is a symbol of racism. “It no longer represents ALL of us,” Gray wrote. “It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.”

NYT Editor Calls American Flags ‘Disturbing’

WATCH: Leftists Stomp, Dance on U.S. Flag Outside White House on July 4th

Kentucky Mayor Orders American Flags to be Removed – Doesn’t fly with We the People

American Flag used as a mop to clean toilets by NYC Parks Dept. employees

PHOTOS: Rioters Fly Mexican Flags as American Flags are Torched Across U.S.

Not one of them deserves freedom. They sure as Hell would have been among those crapping their pants and hiding during the Revolutionary War. Go full screen with sound:

FLAG scene from THE PATRIOT Mel Gibson movie

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders

© 2021 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Links:

Protect children? They are destroying their brains in the long run. In short term, well, read the article. Extreme child abuse: University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks

Survey: Majority of American Physicians Decline ‘CV Jabs”, June 20, 2021

Incredible. They would rather live on their knees than stand up and live like a warrior. How has so many Americans become so spineless? The fear factor drummed into their living rooms 24/7 for the last 14-15 months on the TV. It’s called programming. Color-coded bracelets aim to help customers gauge comfort levels for interactions – Customers seemed to be happy with the idea: “A Wisconsin grocery store is giving its customers the option to choose color-coded bracelets to signal to others how comfortable they are with spontaneous interactions, a report said.

“WESH.com reported that the color system is simple: red means stay away; yellow means elbow bump is fine; green means you can hug or high five. The station reported that the bracelets could be found in fishbowls at the front of Metcalfe’s, which has three locations in the state.”

Man Tells School Board: “If You Force The Vaccine On Our Kids, It Will Be 1776 All Over Again!”, June 18, 2021

Former Pfizer VP: An Urgent Appeal To Humanity, June 4, 2021: “Every piece is cleverly chosen with adjacency to something that probably is true, but is itself a lie, and has led people to where I believe we are right now. And I don’t normally use phrases like this, but I think we are on the very gates of hell.”

Dr Vernon Coleman: Proof the Covid-19 Jabs Should be Stopped Now – Video. Of course, Dr. Coleman is maligned and trashed as an anti-vaxxer conspiracy nut by paid whores passing themselves off as ‘mainstream media’ and Wikipedia. Here’s his bio.

Dr Simone Gold Bombshell: Pence’s Next-Level Betrayal

CDC To Hold “Emergency Meeting” After 100s Suffer Heart Inflammation Following COVID Vaccines, June 11, 2021 – Postponed. Why? To observe the BS called Juneteenth, a newly minted national holiday. With Juneteenth, Federal Employees Now Get 44 Paid Days Off Each Year – 9 weeks – “Before Thursday, federal employees received pay for 10 federal holidays, 13 sick days and 20 vacation days per year on average. Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com estimate these benefits cost taxpayers $22.6 billion annually.” (From our treasury which is nearly $30 TRILLION in the hole.)

CDC Caught Cooking the Books on COVID Vaccines

4 British Airways Pilots DEAD Following COVID-19 Injections While Spain and Russia Prohibit “Vaccinated” From Air Travel, June 18, 2021 – Of course their deaths had nothing to do with getting one of those injections, either. It’s just a coincidence.

Mine: COVID Vaccines: Dead Must Be Autopsied, April 5, 2021

First case of postmortem study in a patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2: “A previously symptomless 86-year-old man received the first dose of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. He died 4 weeks later from acute renal and respiratory failure. Although he did not present with any COVID-19-specific symptoms, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 before he died. Spike protein (S1) antigen-binding showed significant levels for immunoglobulin (Ig) G, while nucleocapsid IgG/IgM was not elicited. Acute bronchopneumonia and tubular failure were assigned as the cause of death at autopsy; however, we did not observe any characteristic morphological features of COVID-19. Postmortem molecular mapping by real-time polymerase chain reaction revealed relevant SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values in all organs examined (oropharynx, olfactory mucosa, trachea, lungs, heart, kidney and cerebrum) except for the liver and olfactory bulb. These results might suggest that the first vaccination induces immunogenicity but not sterile immunity.”

So, viral RNA was found in very major organ – but wait a minute! “Postmortem molecular mapping by real-time polymerase chain reaction revealed relevant SARS-CO-V-2 cycle threshold values…” That’s the old RT-PCR test that doesn’t test for any virus.

“We did not observe any morphological features of COVID-19.” Morphological: the branch of biology dealing with the form and structure of organisms.

‘Medical Apartheid’: Forced vaccination compared to civil rights abuse in powerful testimony – Dr. Erika Smith, who holds Ph.D. in English Literature from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), said that “those who love freedom must act before it’s too late.”

Huge resource on Dr. Reiner Fuelmich’s web site

Inventor of mRNA Technology: Vaccine Causes Lipid Nanoparticles to Accumulate in ‘High Concentrations’ in Ovaries, June 17, 2021

Lawsuit Filed Against Chicago Company for Mandating the Vaccination of West Virginia Employees

Warning: COVID Vaccine ‘Spike Protein Shedding’ Damages Placenta, ‘We Are Being Experimented On, June 17, 2021

WHO’s Chief Scientist Served with Legal Notice for Disinformation and Suppression of Evidence, June 9, 2021

Experimental vaccine death rate for Israel’s elderly 40 times higher than COVID-19 deaths: researchers — Life Site News

COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine ‘tattoos’ for kids

Rhodes College in Tennessee to Charge Unvaccinated Students $1,500 Per Semester

USA: Fury as teachers label unvaccinated students with black MARKERS

5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It’’

Nanofiber swabs processed in environmental toxins were tested with Human Embryonic Kidney cells in a study co-authored by The National Strategic Research Institute, and the Univ. of Nebraska!, June 8, 2021

Life Insurance & COVID-19; Something Doesn’t Make Sense — Zero Hedge

Florida Judges Declare Mask Mandate Unconstitutional, June 14, 2021

Stanford Study Results: Facemasks are Ineffective in Blocking Transmission of COVID and Actually Can Cause Health Deterioration and Premature Death, April 20, 2021

Health Freedom Advocates to Rally Against Indiana University Vaccine Mandate