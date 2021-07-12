By: Devvy

A closed mind is a dangerous thing.

The brain washed never wonder.

Fear turns even brave individuals into a fragile state. But, it’s how you handle fear that allows you to conquer it and face your enemy.

Latest data from VAERS with a reminder these numbers represent about 1% as there’s no mandatory requirement for reporting. When I saw them last Friday, I thought, Mother of God, it’s starting. Three months behind on posting data. I’m speculating but if all the data were posted from backlog to current the numbers at once, it would shock this country.

Deaths through July 7th: 9,048. An increase of2,063 from June 25th posting. The single largest spike to date. Every single category posted has increases that continue to grow.June 11th dead: 5,993. June 11 – July 7th the number of dead jumped 3,055.

You can go to the posting site and see not just the numbers but the horror stories:

VAERS ID: 1310120. Pfizer injection. Age 16, male, healthy. The patient developed severe chest pain on the 4th day after the vaccine, he presented to the local emergency room and had the abnormal tests as described below. His symptoms improved rapidly but due to active myocarditis was given recommendations for limited activity to reduce risk of fatal arrhythmia.

Teens all over the country are having heart problems following one of those injections. This just sickens me. That 17-year old’s life is now completely altered. Dad: My Son’s School Made Him Get a COVID Vaccine, Now He Has a Heart Condition

VAERS ID: 1442827. Age 58, male. 35 days after injection. No longer able to work. Blood cholesterol, Hemiparesis, Vertigo, Dizziness, Impaired work ability, Dysgraphia, Lumbar puncture, Gait disturbance, Magnetic resonance imaging, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Multiple sclerosi.

VAERS ID: 1442826, female, age unknown. Unbearable pain in vertebrae down to her ankles; May kill myself due to pain; cannot sleep; pain in bones; destroyed her daily living condition; inability to walk; pain in vertebra; This spontaneous case was reported by a consumer and describes the occurrence of SUICIDAL IDEATION (May kill myself due to pain) in a female patient of an unknown age who received mRNA-1273 (Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) (batch nos. 025621A and 049C21A) for COVID-19 vaccination.

Next, go to this section on the VAERS open data site. The numbers are staggering. Safe? When you click on COVID related deaths, it will make you sick. Those injections are not vaccines and if this were any other ‘virus’ than COVID, those shots would have been pulled the first week. Why the exception for COVID injections setting a new record for deaths over all other vaccines?

My April 5, 2021 column, COVID Vaccines: Dead Must Be Autopsied, dealt with getting anyone who dies after one of those injections whether it was last Dec. or last week. Why? Because this so-called SARS-CoV-2 does not exist. Every one of the tests being used is fraud, fakery. The truth about using a PCR test continues to be heavily censored.

Those dying post-vaccine: Where are the autopsies? Exclusive: Jane M. Orient, M.D., sounds alarm over lack of typical protocol with unexpected deaths, July 7, 2021. Dr. Orient is executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, AAPS.

My December 28, 2020 column, No Governments Have Isolated COVID-19 Virus–What Does That Mean? covered quite extensively the problem with the existence of this SARS-CoV-2. My June 28, 2021, column is a MUST read to understand this fraud perpetrated upon the world: COVID-19’s 800 Ton Elephant in the Room, zeroed in on the scientific fact that neither the CDC or any other government health agency or labs in the world could prove COVID-19 is a virus that exists. Period.Since that is the case, what are people around the world being “vaccinated” for?

Another horrifying ingredient in those experimental injections

Urgent Announcement: COVID-19 is caused by Graphene Oxide introduced by several ways into the body, June 25, 2021 – “Today, La Quinta Columna has made an urgent announcement that they hope will reach as many people as possible, especially those involved in health and legal services, as biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of researchers and professors with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials.

“In program nº63, the team showed some photos of the analyses carried out, specifically results obtained by optical and transmission electron microscopy observation, reserving the results of other techniques used for future programs. They also announced that the report based on all the techniques performed, which allowed determining the presence of graphene oxide, will be made official by the researchers who performed the analyses very soon.

“The masks being used and currently marketed contain graphene oxide. Not only the ones that were withdrawn at the time, as indicated by the media, the swabs used in both PCR and antigen tests also contain graphene oxide nanoparticles.

“The COVID vaccines in all their variants, AstraZeca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, etc., also contain a considerable dose of graphene oxide nanoparticles. This has been the result of their analysis by electron microscopy and spectroscopy, among other techniques used by various public universities in our country.

“The anti-flu vaccine contained nanoparticles of graphene oxide and the new anti-flu vaccines and the new and supposedly intranasal anti-COVID vaccines they are preparing also contain enormous doses of graphene oxide nanoparticles. Graphene oxide is a toxic that generates thrombi in the organism, graphene oxide is a toxic that generates blood coagulation. Graphene oxide causes alteration of the immune system. By decompensating the oxidative balance in relation to the gulation reserves. If the dose of graphene oxide is increased by any route of administration, it causes the collapse of the immune system and subsequent cytokine storm.

“Graphene oxide accumulated in the lungs generates bilateral pneumonias by uniform dissemination in the pulmonary alveolar tract. Graphene oxide causes a metallic taste. Perhaps this is starting to make sense to you now. Inhaled graphene oxide causes inflammation of the mucous membranes and thus loss of taste and partial or total loss of smell.” (Bold emphasis mine.)

Millions of Face Masks Officially Declared Dangerous – “Andrew Maynard covers this issue in a medium.com article, “Manufacturers have been using nanotechnology-derived graphene in face masks—now there are safety concerns.” [3] Those concerns? Masks could create lung problems. Of course, since COVID-19 is claimed to be a lung disease, you can see where that leads: the remedy turns out to cause what it’s supposed to prevent.”

One has to read my column cited above – the 800-ton elephant in the room – to get a full understanding of all the research that’s been underway since at least Dec. 2019 regarding the existence of SARS-CoV-2. All of the exhibits are verified. I checked every scientist and doctor in every exhibit to ensure no ‘fakery’ was being promulgated. All of those doctors and scientists are some of the most qualified, experienced research scientists in the world from microbiologists, molecular biologists, nano scientists, virologists and other fields of research.

Such as Prof. Dolores Cahill, a molecular biologist. World renown and respected in her field for 40 years, like all the rest of these courageous doctors and researchers – post COVID-19 are now smeared by the prostitute media and censored every which way from Sunday by the tech-giants who don’t want the world to know the truth. It’s despicable what’s been done to all of them.

Dr. Stefan Lanka is a German biologist and virologist, although he has since shed the virologist category. A bit of history beginning in 2015. Dr. Lanka made headlines over in Europe after offering 100,000 Euros to anyone if they could prove the existence of the measles virus. WHAT?

Anti-Vaxxer Biologist Stefan Lanka Bets Over $100K Measles Isn’t A Virus; He Wins In German Federal Supreme Court, January 21, 2017 – “By prophylactic vaccination of adults and especially children against measles, the pharmaceutical industry has earned Billions over a 40-year period. The judges at the German Federal Supreme Court (BGH) confirmed in a recent ruling that measles virus do not exist though. Furthermore: There is not a single scientific study in the world which could prove the existence of such virus so far. This raises the question of what was actually injected into millions of German citizens over the past decades.

“Five experts have been involved in the case and presented the results of scientific studies. All five experts, including Prof. Dr. Dr. Andreas Podbielski who had been appointed by the OLG Stuttgart as the preceding court, have consistently found that none of the six publications which have been introduced to the trial, contains scientific proof of the existence of the alleged measles virus.”

That wasn’t the end of it. Who Is Stefan Lanka? Court Orders German Measles Denier To Pay 100,000 Euros. No headlines for the ultimate outcome: Dr. Lanka did not have to pay as their highest court upheld their conclusions: German Court: “No Proof That Measles Virus Exists” and:

Anti-Vaxxer Biologist Stefan Lanka Bets Over $100K Measles Isn’t A Virus; He Wins In German Federal Supreme Court:

Genetics falsifies thesis of existence

“In the trial, the results of research into so-called genetic fingerprints of alleged measles virus have been introduced. Two recognised laboratories, including the world’s largest and leading genetic Institute, arrived at exactly the same results independently.The results prove that the authors of the six publications in the measles virus case were wrong, and as a direct result all measles virologists are still wrong today: They have misinterpreted ordinary constituents of cells as part of the suspected measles virus.

“Because of this error, during decades of consensus building process, normal cell constituents were mentally assembled into a model of a measles virus. To this day, an actual structure that corresponds to this model has been found neither in a human, nor in an animal. With the results of the genetic tests, all thesis of existence of measles virus has been scientifically disproved.

“The authors of the six publications and all other persons involved, did not realise the error because they violated the fundamental scientific duty, which is the need to work “legeartis”, i.e. in accordance with internationally defined rules and best practice of science. They did not carry out any control experiments. Control experiments would have protected authors and mankind from this momentous error. This error became the basis of belief in the existence of any disease-causing viruses. The expert appointed by the court, Prof. Dr. Dr. Podbielski, answering to the relevant question by the court, as per page 7 of the protocol explicitly confirmed that the authors did not conduct any control experiments.”

Where is the American media? Are parents still forcing a measles vaccine for their child(ren) for a virus that doesn’t exist? Dr. Lanka doesn’t deny measles exist, just that it’s not a virus.

In Jan. 2015, this measles virus we now know doesn’t exist took Disneyland by surprise and the circus cranked up from there. Oh, my God, everyone running around in California screeching it was an epidemic!! Everyone: Hurry and vaccinate your children!! The CDC kicked into their emergency mode and vaccine manufacturers cha-chinged more billions.Vaccine Safety: Why Media and Politicians Lie

Having never heard of Dr. Stefan Lanka despite all the research I’ve done over the past 18 months, I was truly shocked at how much this one man has accomplished over his long career. I watched a 22-minute video which includes a precise breakdown of Dr. Lanka’s control experiments. The first 12 minutes threw me for a loop. Watch that video. By the end, I was numb. Now, is this presentation scientifically accurate?I’m not a scientist so I don’t know.

Next, is an interview with Dr. Stefan Lanka. 7:28. The interviewer is a microbiologist. “Dr. Stefan Lanka, Ph.D. is a German biologist and former virologist (he doesn’t like to be called that anymore). He has long been speaking out about the pseudoscientific methods used to prove the existence of so-called viruses and he’s now conducting a new study to disprove virology once and for all.” What?

Dr. Stefan Lanka: “All claims about viruses as pathogens are false”. June 17, 2021

Dr. Stefan Lanka & Dr. Tom Cowan: How We Got Into This Mess — The History of Virology & Deep Medical Deceptions – Video

Oliver Janich Interviews Stefan Lanka – 7 Ways To Prove That Viruses Do Not Exist– Video

Now, is Dr. Lanka’s research scientifically verified? Apparently other microbiologists agree. Any fact checking? Yes, and as usual, it’s a vicious hit piece. The author relies on the big lie sold by the CDC regarding isolation. Time will tell regarding Dr. Lanka’s experiments.

The one thing that cannot be disputed is all the research by all the scientists contained in Exhibits 4-7 in my recent column (there are probably more I don’t even know about): No one can prove the existence of COVID-19.

Last year while doing research on viruses, I ran across several articles that also shocked me and a whole lot of scientists around the world:

Louis Pasteur was a Major Fraudster / Louis Pasteur and Questions of Fraud / READ: Germ Theory Versus Terrain: The Wrong Side Won the Day

The truth regarding COVID-19 is picking up steam every day. That virus does not exist. Those injections are not effective. How can they be for a virus that no one can prove exists? Those injections are not safe, they’re killing and maiming in ever increasing numbers.

Media blabber mouths who know NOTHING about this criminal con job are putting out the narrative that all private and employers must start forcing all employees to get a shot as a condition of keeping their paycheck. The pressure being put on our military to take one of those injections is beyond obscene. Soldiers say they’d rather muster out than end up with brain damage. Who can blame them?

Remember last year? Panic, fear. Shut down states destroying the lives and livelihoods of tens and tens of millions of Americans. Shut down the schools. Force everyone (except me as I haven’t worn one once this whole time) to wear one of those face masks that even the CDC admits are meaningless:

Are Face Masks Effective? The Evidence. “A May 2020 meta-study on pandemic influenza published by the US CDC found that face masks had no effect, neither as personal protective equipment nor as a source control. (Source)” California is once again issuing their draconian edicts:

California schools to require masks for fall classes — despite CDC guidance (And let’s not forget the NONSENSE called social distancing based on ZERO science.)

Let me once again provide just one warning out of hundreds of how those masks destroy the brain – especially children. Poor test grades for this past school year: Brain fog. Damn those bureau-rats and school districts for what they’ve done to Americans of all ages with their mask BS. The long-term damage is done and is irreversible .

German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ – Forcing children to wear them is child abuse.

Do I sound angry? Hell, yes, I am and it’s about time the American people get angry. Our closed-minded governor, Greg Abbott, shut down Texas and issued his EO’s based on nothing but lies. Over 10,000 bars and restaurants in this state closed and aren’t coming back. He’s happy as a tick on a dog to promote those dangerous injections despite hammering by Texans like me.

I ask again: How many more dead will it take? How many more Texans will lose their paycheck for refusing to be a guinea pig for those injection manufacturers? You can take money to the bank forced vaccinations are right around the corner because the American people (and worldwide) are being sold more BULL POOP with all these “new variants”. Variants that mutate from a virusno one can prove exists.

I am sick and fed up with those – especially in the media – who continue to push for everyone to get one of those “safe” injections. They all act like over 9,000 dead Americans so far are nothing but bothersome statistics. The dead have names and families grieving. But that doesn’t matter to some journalists because getting one of those deadly shots is for “the good of everyone”. Tough buns if your loved one dies; they’re considered acceptable collateral damage in the world of vaccines.

The media has been putting out in drips that late fall lockdowns will be back bolstered by this dose of propaganda: Five clusters of unvaccinated Americans making up 15 million people across 12 states are putting the entire country at risk of another surge in COVID-19 cases, analysis finds

Americans will need masks indoors as U.S. heads for ‘dangerous fall’ with surge in delta Covid cases – “There will be “two Americas,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician and vaccine advocate who has served on advisory panels for both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. “There is the vaccinated America and the unvaccinated America, and I think the unvaccinated America is about to pay a price for that.”

Refusing to be Silent, Parents Come Forward to Describe How their Children Suffered Painful Deaths After Being Vaccinated – Their stories are so heartbreaking. “Amber Powers – CPS Threatened to take my twins at birth – shortly after being pressured to receive Tdap and Flu vaccine both twins died before birth…When I asked if the shots I had received mere hours before their death could have had any impact on what happened, I was laughed at and mocked; it was a coincidence I was told.

“One brave nurse told me that I wasn’t crazy, that she could lose her job for telling me this but that I needed to look into reporting to VAERS and pursue compensation from NVIC as it was not the first time she had seen a mother lose her babies within hours of vaccination.

“I was turned away from NVIC as my doctors would not corroborate my story and their deaths were ruled as natural causes. I have no other living children as I have suffered recurrent miscarriage ever since. They would be turning two this year, their names are Jubilee Rose and Levi Oliver.” Governors and state lawmakers: The dead have names.

Mask Generated Infectious Pandemics

A Group Of Parents Sent Their Kids’ Face Masks to A Lab for Analysis. Here’s What They Found

And when your child dies from respiratory pneumonia, sue the school district.

The same dictatorial restrictions will again be imposed on America this fall because tens and tens of millions of Americans refuse to get one of those injections. I remember with great sadness and anger watching videos of my fellow Americans protesting outside their state capitols in states like PA and MI only to be crapped on by their governors. They’ve lost their jobs, can’t put food on the table, pay their rent or mortgage while their governors and state lawmakers get theirs. Fear, hysteria whipped to fever pitch by the prostitute media.

Too many to count sad, heart breaking stories of children unable to see their elderly parents except through a glass window or attend a funeral for a loved one who died from a virus that doesn’t exist. Wedding plans, graduation plans – all that goes into making people’s lives enjoyable were all killed last year over a monstrous lie.

ER Doctor and Advanced Trauma Life Support Professor: ‘I have never seen a patient sick with COVID-19. We are being deceived and manipulated.’ March 14, 2021 – Read his My Personal Testimony Written as a letter November 2020, Repurposed for Publication March 1 2021, Updated April 2 2021

As I wrote April 20, 2020: “22.3 MILLON Americans are now out of work in less than 30 days. 2.9 MILLION homeowners can’t make their mortgage payments. Businesses – particularly small business which are the backbone of our economy – are being ruined. Too many will never re-open.”

Do YOU want to see that happen again? For all those business owners who struggled to stay afloat just now clawing back to a profit margin – do you want to see it happen again? It damn straight will UNLESS the American people get angry enough just like the 500,000 who marched in London a couple weeks ago against those injections being passed off as vaccines.

The biggest problem is the fear factor still baked into the brains of uninformed Americans. Fear of COVID-19 and fear of being locked down again. Fear of losing their paychecks or not being able to enroll their children in school this coming year because of ‘vaccine requirement’; colleges and universities, too.

Governors and State Lawmakers

All across this country parents have been raising long over due Hell with their school boards against the latest indoctrination effort called Critical Race Theory. Now We the People have to do the same with our governors and law makers. Once enough Americans do come to the only conclusion one can: COVID-19 doesn’t exist, politicians are going to find themselves in a very difficult situation. The longer they’re silent, the worse it will be for them at the ballot box.

Here in Texas it won’t be because the health safety committees (both House and Senate) hasn’t been given every bit of information I’ve been writing about all this time. I have provided them with everything and to some degree, Gov. Abbott, telling him he’s got to stop all “vaccinations” for COVID-19 as the dead are starting to pile up. The numbers WILL get to the level where the truth can no longer be hidden – even with crushing censorship by the prostitute media and tech giants.

And you know who the American people are going to blame besides the CDC & Fauci? State lawmakers and governors.

Journalists and reporters can keep writing all about how that virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The prostitute media started shifting gears about a month ago regarding the origin of that ‘virus’ which to me is a planned diversion to keep up the big lie COVID-19 exists and keep hidden from the general population the number of deaths and carnage from those experimental injections.

Don’t get me wrong, a lot of excellent research has exposed Anthony Fauci, the NIH, funding and so forth so that is good. Nothing will come of it, of course, as nothing ever does but some more Congressional committee hearings and the exchange of political spit between the two parties. Keep reelecting the same incumbents, you get the same zero results.

Members of Congress can continue demanding an investigation. The circus can continue but it all comes down to what I’ve said many times before: Prove the virus exists, came from China and then start blaming the vile Communist Chinese. Remember, the head of the Chinese CDC said in an interview they never isolated that virus. Somehow this has been ignored by scientists and lawmakers over the past seven months.

I know this is very, very difficult to accept. Don’t take my word for it. I’ve provided all the research in those aforementioned exhibits and likely there’s more I just haven’t found. Yet. Please, if you personally know a member of your state legislature, get a meeting set with you and as many others as possible and go over this lie that has brought the world to its knees. Rationally and calmly explain no one can prove the virus exists. Bring the exhibits I referred to above. Tell he/she to get some of these scientists like Dr. Stefan Scoglio, Prof. Dolores Cahill and others to come testify in front of their committees. With enough pressure from tens of thousands of constituents, there will have to be a response.He who shouts the loudest gets heard.

The lawsuits already filed are going to expose a mountain of lies. The ones regarding the use of PCR tests and the so-called Emergency Use Authorization for those injections. The EUA lawsuit filed in Alabama is a jury trial. There was never any emergency and there still isn’t. Imagine sitting on that jury and listening to Dr. Scoglio and other scientists explain COVID-19 doesn’t exist and here’s the proof. The court room would erupt into chaos, the press would fill their pants and the genie would be permanently out of the bottle. Probably won’t happen, but I sure wish it could.

For those in denial or just now becoming aware of what I’ve written, I ask the same questions I’ve asked all those committee members in our state legislature for months: How is it all these scientists and doctors in several fields that were so respected, given awards, nominated for a Nobel Prize in Medicine pre-COVID suddenly become victims of incredible smear jobs by the media? Whether over those injections or the non-existence of that ‘virus’.

Are they all “anti-vaxxers”? Are they all conspiracy nuts? Why were they all respected in their professional fields until they discovered the truth and are now vilified by media, shunned by colleagues, ripped by politicians and no nothings out there who haven’t done a lick of research? Why, indeed.

