by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

Whenever our country faced crises in the past, like Covid-19 today, we turned to prayer as a nation. Now, however, due to the rising influence of liberal secularists, this seems lacking. Why? Biblically, we are warned in 2 Thessalonians 2:3 that in the latter times there will be a religious/moral “falling away.” And in Timothy 4:1-2, the Holy Spirit “speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some should depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared….”

Relevant to America today, Matthew 13:15 explains: “For this people’s heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their hearts, and should be converted, and I should heal them.” We definitely need healing as a nation, both morally and physically, from Covid-19. We should pray every day for the Lord’s help, healing and mercy. And President Trump can issue a Proclamation rededicating our nation to the “National Hymn,” which is the tune for “God of Our Fathers.” Why this song? Because in this time of Covid-19, the third verse says: “…from deadly pestilence, be Thy strong arm our ever sure defense….” (A pestilence is defined as any virulent or fatal contagion or infectious disease, especially one of epidemic proportions.)

No doubt, liberal secularists will object, but they can be reminded that President Washington in his farewell address warned: “Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.” And they can also be reminded of our national motto adopted on July 20, 1956: “One nation, under God.”

How ironic that Covid-19 came from China, and in 500 BC, the Chinese strategist Sun-Tsu declared: “The highest art of war is not to fight on a battlefield, but to subvert the enemy by destroying all the moral values in your enemy’s country.” Unfortunately, many Americans no longer abide by traditional Biblical values like abstaining from fornication. Let us remember what Benjamin Franklin said when the delegates at our Constitutional Convention were at an impasse on June 28, 1787. Franklin said referring to God: “…And have we now forgotten that powerful Friend? Or do we imagine we no longer need His assistance?…God Governs in the affairs of men….I therefore beg leave—that henceforth imploring the assistance of Heaven, and its blessings…be held…every morning….” And for individuals around the nation suffering because of Covid-19 as I have, losing my mother, we should remember that Gospel singer Wintley Phipps said God wanted him to share with us the following: “It is in the quiet crucible of your personal, private sufferings that your noblest dreams are born, and God’s greatest gifts are given in compensation for what you have been through.”

