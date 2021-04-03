By JW Bryan

I don’t know if it is still in operation, but at one time and over many years there was a Swedish restaurant in northwest Arkansas that was very famous for its smorgasbord, which was a massive buffet loaded with many varieties of good food.

We are now confronted with a situation in America that we might call a smorgasbord of corruption; a buffet of government promotion and sponsorship of literally the most evil and abhorrent practices imaginable. It reminds me of Genesis 6:5, where God saw that the thoughts and inclinations of the people were continually turning more wicked.

We are incessantly told by our so-called health authorities that we have a health crisis which is caused by the COVID-19 viral pandemic. However, many health officials, both physicians and scientists refute this. Many are currently proclaiming that there is no pandemic and no COVID, that it is all a concoction to create a climate of fear. The goal of the health authorities in this country is the agenda for world government, i.e., the great reset, the acquiescence, by the people of total control of our health, resulting in a license to do anything that will bring about the New World Order and the fulfillment of UN Agenda 21.

There are many reports from doctors, scientists and health authorities, not connected to government, who take issue with the propaganda thatwe all need a vaccine to protect us from this “pandemic.” The recovery rate of this virus is 98 to 99.75 percent, so why is a vaccine necessary? Even those who have taken this vaccine are still getting COVID. Is there an ulterior motive for this vaccine? It certainly appears to be true.

There are recent reports from very reputable sources that what people are being vaccinated with is not a normal vaccine, but rather a number of proteins designed to alter our DNA so that our immune system could be changed. Actually, we don’t know the full result of this global experiment but many of us understand the main goal of the globalists is to reduce and manage the population through any means necessary, including via vaccines.

In an interview with the New American Magazine’s Senior Editor, Alex Newman, famous Rockstar-turned-Pastor Casper McCloud explains how the Bible relates to the issue of the day – in particular the COVID pandemic, the vaccination campaign, and the push towards transhumanism. According to McCloud, the prophetic of this is huge, and this is the time for believers to shine. McCloud also shows how Bill Gates is a key player in the transforming of society and mankind, including in the ongoing development of technologies that may be linked to the infamous “mark of the beast” described in the book of Revelation. For details watch the amazing 11 minutes of video.

Another health authority interviewed by Alex Newman was internationally renowned physician, Carrie Madej. In this interview she explains the enormous unknown risks of the mRNA COVID “vaccines” being injected into people all across the globe. She says this is a giant global experiment, and everyone who takes the experimental jabs, is participating in something unprecedented in human history. Dr. Madej also warns that these shots include code and nanotechnology that will have drastic effects on the functioning of the human body, the immune system, and even human cells. “You will literally be making part of this virus in your body.” She said “This has never happened in the history of humanity.”

She also warned that because these shots are not approved by the FDA, people should consult their life-insurance policy before taking a shot, since it may not pay out if you die. There is also a risk of infertility as the immune system is trained to target particular elements of the reproductive system. “We need to put a moratorium on this,” she said.Download and share this 15-minute video everywhere.

Three star General Thomas McInerny also has a strong video warning against the COVID vaccines. This video is a bit longer, but well worth the time to listen, be informed and share with family and friends.

The Greg Reese video, “Forbidden knowledge/The age of modified humans has arrived,” is shocking despite the fact it is only six minutes long.

Here is just a portion of what is told in this video:

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, is a think tank started 23 years ago in1998.It has conducted dozens of exercises on simulated pandemics and bioweapon attacks, including Operation Dark Winter in 2001, where one of the main objectives was how to force-vaccinate an uncooperative population.

On October 18, 2019, Johns Hopkins partnered with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to sponsor event 201, a simulation wherein an outbreak of a bat coronavirus kills 65 million people.

This is only a smidgen of what is contained in the video; there are many more operations that Johns Hopkins simulated on pandemics.

The culmination of all these studies was published in November 2019. The CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security urges the US Government to, “Replace the cycle of crises and complacency that has long plagued health security preparedness with a doctrine of continuous prevention, protection and resilience.”

In other words, they’re calling for the medical tyranny we’re now seeing being manifested around us. Signed by former military, big Pharma and US Representatives, the CSIS document calls for continuous rapid vaccines, while also warning that the vaccines may go wrong and start spreading more disease. How lovely for the American people!

This would play right into their agenda. We have to remember that these are examples of the kind of people whose intentions are to completely control the lives of all who are below them, we the people, who they consider the “unwashed masses.” I would venture to say that at least 98 plus percent of them have been turned over to a reprobate mind by the Lord God Almighty. That tells us what their future is, but it also reveals the character of the forces who plan to control our lives.

Dr. Fauci, who has been placed over this fake pandemic, is now saying that the COVID vaccine could be ready for babies and children under 12 by early 2022. Just who and what is Dr. Anthony Fauci? And why children when they don’t get it; is this to destroy their ability to procreate? Fauci is an American physician, who hasn’t practiced in decades, an immunologist who has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, within the National Institutes of Health. For more on Dr. Fauci see my article of June 20th, 2020. Scroll down to the section on Dr. Fauci. Also please check out Kelleigh Nelson’s article, Is Anthony Fauci Guilty of Negligent Homicide?, and my article, “The Cover-up of The Contaminated Blood Supply” of July 25, 2020regarding Fauci’s activities in the Dr. Judy Mikovits case.

Dr. Fauci has been closely connected with the United Nations through the World Health Organization (WHO) for quite a while. From a conservative perspective, is it reasonable to believe that at the beginning of the so-called “pandemic,” he would be placed in the position as head of President Trump’s Coronavirus task force? Of course not! But he was, and he was chosen by none other than Vice President Pence! There is nothing reasonable about this, it equates to putting the fox in the hen house.

To our dismay, this is an example of what the Trump Administration has been plagued with all along – advice from the wrong people, people who stabbed him in the back and smiled while doing so, people who should have been vetted and were not. Nevertheless, Trump, literally all by himself gave us four years of a Nineveh, a respite of evil, despite being continually harassed and bludgeoned by the left and the mainstream media, an arm of the communist Democrat Party.

They had an objective in concocting and deploying the “pandemic.” Of course, the primary objective was the stealing of the presidential election which they were able to successfully pull-off via the COVID -19 virus and producing the climate of fear. This resulted in the destruction of our “rule of law.” We know this planned crisis created the ability of blue states to change their voting laws to mail-in ballots and steal the election for Biden.

All this was coordinated from a central position. Authorities of law were prepared to respond publicly that there is no evidence of any election fraud, and if there is any it isn’t enough to overturn the election. Almost all the courts, including the Supreme Court, were prepared to dismiss all charges of election fraud without viewing the evidence regardless of the amount and validity.

As a result of all this and more, we are now confronted with having to continue resisting the plans of an illegitimate entity who accessed power and control by destroying legitimate voting, i.e., one man, one vote.

We must change the politics in the very areas we live…evil starts at the bottom, and that’s where we must work…run good people for office, check them out, and if you can’t find good people, run for office yourself. Go to your County Commission meetings, your City Council meetings…get involved. The time is now or your children and grandchildren will live under full-blown communism.

It is evident that the goal of this pandemic was to bring in a mandatory vaccine that would ultimately help to depopulate America and bring in a one world government.

In view of a massive number of reports from physicians and scientists, there is no isolated COVID-19. It is only a concoction presented for the purpose of bringing about a climate of fear, and fear is NOT from God. Since the virus cannot be identified and isolated, then any so-called vaccine for it is false. We now have evidence of a great many deaths and adverse affects resulting from the vaccine which makes it clear that the current vaccines are not only unsafe but probably far more dangerous than what we see thus far.

Please watch the videos and check out the links I’ve supplied. We need an educated people who understand that a medical apartheid is taking place.

Share widely!

More to come in Part Two.

