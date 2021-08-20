By: Devvy

“The U.S. military welcomes additional funds for special units. The Pentagon continues its downsizing in preparation for the New World Order”. Former Asst. Secretary of Defense and former Director of the CIA, John Deutsch, Dec. 1, 1994, McNeil/Lehrer News Hour

“We are on the cutting edge of the New World Order here in Bosnia”. U.S. Army Major Bushyread, May 8, 1996, CBS Evening News with Dan Rather

“Nine times before the unconstitutional invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan ordered by America’s presidents and approved by war mongering members of the Outlaw Congress, America attempted nation building. Every one of those unconstitutional, undeclared military “actions” has been a resounding failure. This is how you dress up justification for all the killing and destruction, not to mention the massive debt heaped on our backs:

“Morton Abramowitz and Heather Hurlburt, July 12, 2004: “No fewer than nine times over the past decade, Western powers have deployed noble rhetoric, soldiers and taxpayer dollars in the service of nation-building. And no fewer than nine times, they have, to one degree or another, failed to build stable, self-sustaining nations. The litany consists of Somalia, Haiti, Bosnia, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, East Timor, Liberia, Afghanistan and Iraq. The best one could say is that they are works in progress. The worst: Too many of them still can’t function on their own and continue to pose threats to their own citizens as well as U.S. national interests.

“While genuine good-both humanitarian and security-related-has come of these efforts, the results have fallen far short of our professed objectives, consumed enormous resources and political capital, and left uncertainty about the U.S. and international commitment.”

Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it authorize a president or Congress to steal from the people’s treasury to fund foreign humanitarian efforts or nation building. Humanitarian efforts should and are funded through private organizations and charities. The fact that there’s never enough money is the fault of dictators, potentates and crooks running countries around the world.

“On the morning of April 20, 1986, Americans woke up to the news that Air Force F-111’s and other support aircraft had carried out a full-scale raid on Moamaar Khadafy in Libya. Why did Ronald Reagan order precision bombing of Tripoli? A series of telex messages had been intercepted from Libya’s East Berlin embassy right before and after a disco was bombed in West Berlin on April 5, 1986. Based on hard intelligence, Reagan cited “irrefutable” evidence that Libyan leader Moammar Khadafy was the brains behind the bombing and the decision was made to strike back.

“That act of cowardice by terrorists killed two people, including an American GI; hundreds were wounded, including 50 to 60 Americans. Once Reagan was absolutely certain beyond a shadow of a doubt that Libya was responsible for this unprovoked act which led to the murder and injury of Americans, he acted without hesitation, saying, “I warned that there should be no place on earth where terrorists can rest and train and practice their deadly skills. I meant it. I said that we would act with others, if possible, and alone if necessary, to ensure that terrorists have no sanctuary anywhere. Tonight, we have.” We did act alone; France wouldn’t even allow our aircraft to fly over their air space.

“The guidelines for this mission were crystal clear: There should be minimal risk to pilots to reduce any chance of our own becoming POWs. The targets would be military, civilians would be spared as much as possible, but there was no mistake: Go for the kill and send a very clear and unequivocal message to anyone who dare harm our own. There was no warning to we the people or Khadafy and that’s the way it should be. If the proof is there, our military go, get the job done and come home. War is ugly, but we have an indisputable right to strike quickly and decisively against anyone who hurts US.

“We did not invade that country and begin the process of destroying the culture of the indigenous population by forcing “democracy” on them. Following our right to retaliate against any nation that kills or harms our own, and while I’m not a fan of Ronald Reagan, he did not engage in an endless and deceitful mission to “rebuild” Libya. Americans were not fleeced to the tune of hundreds of billions of borrowed dollars to provide “humanitarian aid,” build new schools or become friends with an enemy nation – a certain recipe for failure.

“We’ve all seen the lead news stories about Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya over the years including the latest horrible headlines about the current state of Iraq:

Much of $60B from US to ‘rebuild’ Iraq wasted; $90B spent on Afghanistan ‘reconstruction’ projects / Billions of Taxpayer Dollars Funding Insurgents in Afghanistan / $34M taxpayer-backed soybean program not sprouting in Afghanistan / US will remain in Afghanistan for ‘long time’: Gen. Allen: “The Afghan war has become the longest-running war in U.S. history, and there is no end in sight. The Taliban remains in control of major parts of the nation. Civilian and troop casualties continue to mount.”

10 years later, Afghan government ‘doomed’ / Let’s not forget OUR military are guarding heroin poppy fields boosting production over the years – this is the proper role of our military? Oh, that’s right, “it’s part of their culture”. / Photos of US and Afghan Troops Patrolling Poppy Fields June 2012

“In other words, OUR military is complicit in the narcotics trade that so greatly benefits the financial prostitutes on Wall Street. For this, so much blood has run like rivers over there? “Oh, but wait! Let’s go back ten years from the June 2012 link above: How Washington Funded the Taliban

“The United States has made common cause with an assortment of dubious regimes around the world to wage the war on drugs. Perhaps the most shocking example was Washington’s decision in May 2001 to financially reward Afghanistan’s infamous Taliban government for its edict ordering a halt to the cultivation of opium poppies….

“Yet the Bush administration did more than praise the Taliban’s proclaimed ban of opium cultivation. In mid-May, 2001, Secretary of State Colin Powell announced a $43 million grant to Afghanistan in addition to the humanitarian aid the United States had long been providing to agencies assisting Afghan refugees. Given Callahan’s comment, there was little doubt that the new stipend was a reward for Kabul’s anti-drug efforts. That $43 million grant needs to be placed in context. Afghanistan’s estimated gross domestic product was a mere $2 billion. The equivalent financial impact on the U.S. economy would have required an infusion of $215 billion. In other words, $43 million was very serious money to Afghanistan’s theocratic masters.

“To make matters worse, U.S. officials were naive to take the Taliban edict at face value. The much-touted crackdown on opium poppy cultivation appears to have been little more than an illusion. Despite U.S. and UN reports that the Taliban had virtually wiped out the poppy crop in 2000-2001, authorities in neighboring Tajikistan reported that the amounts coming across the border were actually increasing. In reality, the Taliban gave its order to halt cultivation merely to drive up the price of opium the regime had already stockpiled.”

US gives millions to the Taliban 2011: “A new report out of Washington estimates that around $360 million in US military money went into the hands of enemy insurgents in Afghanistan, including the Taliban.” Yeah, that Taliban that became one of the evil groups immediately following 9/11. All unconstitutional, borrowed debt slapped on we the people and our families.

“Yes, the nasty Taliban and one of the CIA’s crown jewel creations: Al Qaeda. Here’s the damn truth about the origins of all these terrorists groups we’re fighting that should make you sick to your soul.

“Dec. 14, 2011 from the criminal Impostor-in-Chief: ‘We’re Leaving Behind a Sovereign, Stable and Self-Reliant Iraq’: “Iraq’s future will be in the hands of its people. America’s war in Iraq will be over” he remarked. And “Iraq is not a perfect place. It has many challenges ahead. But we’re leaving behind a sovereign, stable and self-reliant Iraq, with a representative government that was elected by its people. We’re building a new partnership between our nations.” Really, Barry Obama?

“Washington Opened The Gates Of Hell In Iraq: Now Come The Furies. “The late, great critic of the American Imperium, Chalmers Johnson, popularized the salient concept of “blowback”. That is, the notion that if you bomb, drone, invade, desecrate and slaughter—collaterally or otherwise— a people and their lands, they might find ways to return the favor. But even Johnson could not have imagined the kind of blowback coming ferociously Washington’s way now.”

I wrote that in a column dated August 18, 2014

We did not invade Libya and begin the process of destroying the culture of the indigenous population by forcing “democracy” on them. Why would we even want to force one of the worst forms of government, democracy, on any nation?

Within 48 hours after the attack on America, September 11, 2001, with absolutely no proof whatsoever, Bush, Jr. and his supporters declared a murderous band of thugs calling themselves Al-Qaida were without question or doubt, responsible for the carnage on U.S. soil. Bush’s response was to go bomb Iraq and Afghanistan and create the current disaster that exists there today. If Bush, Jr. felt he had proof positive that Afghanistan was behind 9-11, he should have done the same thing as Reagan.

There’s no question in my mind Osama bin Laden died in December 2001. Bin Laden wasn’t even a suspect as being the ring master behind 9/11:

FBI says, it has “No hard evidence connecting Bin Laden to 9/11”

“On June 5, 2006, the Muckraker Report contacted the FBI Headquarters, (202) 324-3000, to learn why Bin Laden’s Most Wanted poster did not indicate that Usama was also wanted in connection with 9/11.

“The Muckraker Report spoke with Rex Tomb, Chief of Investigative Publicity for the FBI. When asked why there is no mention of 9/11 on Bin Laden’s Most Wanted web page, Tomb said, “The reason why 9/11 is not mentioned on Usama Bin Laden’s Most Wanted page is because the FBI has no hard evidence connecting Bin Laden to 9/11.” That’s 5 YEARS after the ‘event’.

It wasn’t until many years later after enough inquisitive minds uncovered this little detail the FBI finally decided to add Bin Laden to their 10 Most Wanted connecting him.

On September 20, 2001, Junior Bush said, “Americans are asking: Who attacked our country? The evidence we have gathered all points toal Qaeda.This group and its leader – a person named Osama bin Laden.”

Yet, a scant six months after 9/11, March 13, 2002, Mr. Yippee-Kay-a, George W. Bush,lost all interest in rounding up bin Laden: “I don’t know where bin Laden is. I have no idea and really don’t care. It’s not that important. It’s not our priority.” Perhaps because he knew this: Osama Bin Laden Died in 2001 said Pakistan Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto, “Osama Bin Laden Dead Since 2001 said Pakistan Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto, in a 2007 television interview with David Frost. Two months after that interview, she was assassinated.

Timeline: Osama Bin Laden Died on December 14, 2001 From Complications Due to Kidney Failure (There’s no money in the cure, only the treatment. Bin Laden was worth more alive than dead. War is big business and a cash cow for contractors and lobbyists not to mention arms dealers.)

“Five months before 9-11, in May 2001, the Bush administration gifted $43 million dollars in aid to the Taliban controlled government.This unconstitutional looting of our treasury was gleefully announced by NWO point dog, Colin Powell. Does even the most ardent Bush supporter believe for a nano-second that this Taliban controlled government wasn’t between the camel sheets with Osama Bin Laden and Mr. Bush didn’t know it?

“America hied on over to Afghanistan to find Osama Bin Laden after 9-11. Mr. Bush is no longer concerned with finding the CIAs former bagman. How strange and one has to wonder why? I would draw your attention to the testimony of John J. Maresca, VP, International Relations, Unocal Corporation to House Committee on International Relations/Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, February 12, 1998, Washington, DC:” Rest at link above.

From prolific writer and deep researcher, Jeri Lynn Ball, “In Stalin’s Russia, notes Mikhail Heller, enemies were blamed for everything; they were used to justify the invasion of Czechoslovakia (1968), the invasion of Afghanistan in 1980, and so on. The Soviet Communists were thus able to manipulate Soviet citizens into supporting government hunts for “terrorists,” “traitors,” and spies, for “liberation wars” for humanity.

“Using Marxist-Leninist strategies, the Russian, Chinese, and U.S. ruling elites have sought to frighten Americans and other populations with the specter of ruthless mass terror. They have created enemies and blamed them for everything including terrorist acts. They have used them to manipulate Americans into supporting government hunts for “traitors,” “terrorists,” and these never ending “wars of national liberation.” Their aim is to manipulate whole populations into supporting “wars of national liberation” and achieving not only the sovietization of “liberated” underdeveloped countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq, but also the full altruization and sovietization of the United States and other Western nations.”

And so here we are this week watching a nightmare unfold in Afghanistan. Emotions are running at fever pitch. The criminal impostor president, Biden, is mentally crippled. Former impostor president, Hussein Obama, Valerie Jarrett and their handlers are calling the shots.

America betrayed translators and Afghani’s who worked with our military. Former military are on talk radio, tv and the Internet on that issue. Angry and PO’d. If the U.S. government promised to protect those civilians and left the males to be executed and their wives and daughters to be raped, then the shame is on us. I wonder if the Brits promised Afghani’s who helped they would be rescued? At least the Brits put their citizens top of the list: Breaking: British Para Troops Are Running Vehicle Patrols Through Center of Kabul to Extract Trapped UK Citizens — While Biden Abandons Trapped Americans

ABSOLUTE HORROR: Biden Admin Sends Out Message to Thousands of Americans Trapped in Kabul – “We Cannot Guarantee Your Security” /Top Democrat: It’s “Not Sensible” to Provide Stranded Americans Safe Passage to Kabul Airport (VIDEO) /Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Says They’ll Only Evacuate Stranded Americans “Until the Clock Runs Out” (VIDEO). Those incompetent lunatics can’t even get their stories straight: STUNNING: Woke General Milley Claims Taliban Is Not Interfering at Kabul Airport as White House Lashes Out at Taliban for Interfering at Airport

Biden,Commander in Chief of what? Reminiscent of what that vile witch Hildebeast Clinton and Marxist dung bag, Hussein Obama, did – go to bed and get some sleep while Americans were being slaughtered in Benghazi. SHOCKING: Joe Biden Finally Returns to White House from Vacation as Afghanistan Implodes — Looks Exhausted, Bent Over and Unbalanced (VIDEO)

Biden’s handlers haven’t just condemned translators or Afghani males wearing a uniform for their “military”. Extraction of American citizens comes first, then military. I am speculating but a great number of Americans left behind are contractors, their wives and children. And likely intelligence assets on the ground there.

One Gold Star mother said it feels like a second funeral because her son died doing what he believed in. We can imagine her pain and the pain of all our military families and friends. But the truth is, no words we say can replace their loved one.

This is not about the courage of our military wherever they’re stationed. This is about rotten policies that continue to shed American blood that has NOTHING TO DO WITH PROTECTING U.S. STATES OR TERRITORIES.

Fact: We invaded a foreign country that was not a threat to U.S. soil. IF there was a legitimate attack on these united States of America by Afghanistan then we have the absolute right to do what Reagan did in 1986.

You don’t make friends with your enemy and that’s exactly what’s happened over the past 20 years. Our military are just like you and me. We do care about people (at least most of us). We hate to see people in other countries living so poorly because their governments refuse to educate their people to become self-reliant, independent and prosperous. It’s all about controlling the herds for power and filthy lucre. Over time, our big-hearted men and women feel empathy for the people at the same time hoping one of them doesn’t kill you. Civilian or military:

US general killed in Afghanistan, August 5,2014. “The killing was the first of its kind — termed “green-on-blue” attacks — in months. It sent shockwaves through the U.S. military, coming as NATO’s 12-year combat mission is drawing to a planned close this December.

“Around 15 people were wounded in the shooting, including some Americans. Details remained sketchy for several hours afterwards, though the central reported fact was that an individual dressed in an Afghan Army uniform fired into a group of coalition troops at a military officers’ academy in Kabul.”

Green-on-blue attacks in Afghanistan: the data

FACT: The sweat of your labor has been used to pay the so-called Afghani military for decades. With borrowed dollars and more debt, we were training Afghani men in it for the paycheck. They were some of the highest paid “military” in the world.

When push came to shove, the so-called Afghani military simply put down their weapons and folded. The other day Sean Hannity tried to sell this one: Their soldiers weren’t getting paid so they didn’t fight. Not for lack of money as their corrupt president, Ghani, was seen high-tailing it out of Kabul via helicopter with approximately $169 million dollars of our money; given asylum in Dubai. The disgusting truth is without the moola, our so-called allies side with the home team.

Those who fought in America’s Revolutionary War had it pretty bad. George Washington frequently had to pay his soldiers out of his own pocket.Starvation, freezing to death from lack of clothing, shoes and sickness in 1778 during a harsh winter did not stop those fighting for freedom.

It should not have stopped the roughly 300,000 Afghani’s in their military. We the People spent TENS OF BILLIONS OF BORROWED DOLLARS supplying them with the most sophisticated weapons of war money can buy. 75,000 Taliban. With a population of over 37 million seems to me if Afghani’s want freedom and liberty, they could have figured out a way to simply kill every Taliban barbarian by now. The women over there should start killing them off by feeding them arsenic or plants that contain slow killing poison. After a few months, well, perhaps they can then take back their country. Oh, does that offend someone? In war you kill or be killed.

FACT: The Taliban now has MILLIONS of dollars in weapons and transport vehicles. Abandoned. BILLIONS OF BORROWED DOLLARS WASTED: Thanks to Joe Biden the Taliban Now Controls 11 Former US Bases, Approximately 174 Humvees, 10,000 High Explosive Rockets and 6 Light Attack Aircraft. All military bases where our soldiers spent so much time away from their families, sweating away in desert heat, always on guard to stay alive.

The tab of debt for We the People for Afghanistan is now $6 TRILLION BORROWED DOLLARS.

TIMING: This whole thing bothers me greatly. The 20th year of remembrance of 9/11 is coming up shortly. If you look at the photos of our cargo transport planes loaded with hundreds of young, able bodied males – with no way to vet them – this should worry everyone. Anyone who doesn’t think there aren’t Muslim sleeper cells already set up in this country just waiting for a green light is in denial.

And hundreds of women and children with nothing but the clothes on their backs who speak no English, most probably uneducated will now go on federal welfare along with however many kids they bring. I’m sorry but we can’t house and feed the whole world. Again, no vetting. Shocking Video: Mother Teaching Children Terror on the Temple Mount / Documentary Reveals Global Recruiting of Child Soldiers, Suicide Bombers for Jihad: “The images speak for themselves. Just look at the horror taking place around the globe: toddlers carrying assault rifles as big as they are, children just old enough to play football strapping on suicide vests.

“The people behind the documentary Kids: Chasing Paradise say the epidemic of terrorist organizations and radicalized parents training young children to commit murder and suicide is largely ignored. They hope to change that.” Good luck. President Trump chased off ISIS but if anyone thinks those brainwashed kids won’t find a new host, think again. They will because their mothers encourage them. ISIS Teaches Children How to Behead in Training Camps– Boys say instructors show them how to decapitate dolls with kitchen knives.”

FACT: Once again flooding the US with more Muslims who do not assimilate into a Christian nation who hate Jews. Why Muslims Cannot Assimilate Into Canada, America And Europe / Civilization Jihad, The Islamic Trojan Horse / Danish Psychologist: “Integration of Muslims in Western Societies Is Not Possible” / We must stop the drive for Sharia Law in America / Islam: A cancer oozing across America. Look at the real ‘no go zones’ in England and France. We already have huge enclaves of them in Detroit, Minnesota and growing in other states.

FACT: One has to remember 72% of male Afghani’s can’t even read. While many don’t want to hear it, in-breeding by Muslims has sadly hampered their ability to even learn and advance themselves in life. This tells the horror story of their inbreeding over the past 1400 years: Low IQ muslim Inbreeding based on the ideology proves islam has the potential of wiping out civilization as we know it

Most certainly the more fortunate, well connected have been able to get educated in foreign universities – especially doctors – for something other than cannon fodder. Women’s rights advocates are screaming this is a total betrayal of women in Afghanistan. Here’s my question for them:

Just how long are the American people supposed to be unconstitutionally fleeced to pay for educating Afghani women and children? Why aren’t we shelling out billions for children in Kenya, Turkey, Morroco, Egypt or other foreign countries? Yes, it has been good to see Afghani women and children learn to read and strive for a better future, but it’s not We the People’s financial responsibility. Do I feel sorry for them? Very much so but we should never have invaded and then occupied their country.

The Taliban savages are going to revert back to the stone age and those who disobey will have their head chopped off or simply shot in the back of the head. Sickening but young girls will likely be sold off as sex slaves and unless the U.S. wants to immediately initiate a full-blown ground war tomorrow, we can do nothing . Here’s their new dictator, Abdul Ghani Baradar, grand poobah of the Islamic State of Afghanistan.

His mouthpieces have assured the world their women will be treated nicely under Sharia law. You know, Sharia law where women are nothing more than owned animals. Right back to the 14th century. Beat them. Dress them like mummies.Cannot work outside the home.Taliban Kills Woman For Not Wearing A Burqa, While News Outlets Continue To Echo False Narrative From Taliban /VIDEO – HORROR IN KABUL: Taliban Begins Home Searches, Public Beatings, Women Scream for Help Outside Airport Gate, Traitors Beaten in Street as Up to 40,000 Americans Remain Trapped in Country / “Khatera said that the Taliban does not view women as “living, breathing human beings,”

Did you see the photos of Taliban males shooting off AK-47s and other high-power rifles? Watching them was like watching six-yearolds at an amusement park. But, they are vicious killers now set loose. President-Election Trump was trying to get us out of there. Biden admin moved to dismantle protections for citizens trapped overseas months before Kabul’s fall: memo – Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR) was created during Trump administration. But, even if Trump got what he bargained for, if he thinks those savages over there were going to keep their part of the bargain, I guarantee you it would be the same outcome as we have now, just without all the chaos. The goal is a world Caliphate and no one should forget that. Muslims are taught to lie by the time they can walk. It’s all about allah.

It’s complicated when an occupying force is ready to withdraw. While I have not served, my late husband who passed away in 2016, was a retired U.S. Army Colonel for 27 years and served in Viet Nam. When I wrote columns on war, I asked him for help.

FACT: Afghanistan is a tribal country. Tribes that have been squabbling and fighting for centuries. It’s what those uneducated barbarians do. No amount of ‘nation building’ efforts by the U.S. and enforced with military brute force will ever change that. Change must come from the people of each country.Start by getting rid of this: Old men who proudly walk around with their 10-year old little boy toy they sodomize. It’s a status symbol. Takes after their pedophile ‘god’, Allah. Marrying little girls and when they bleed it’s time to rape them.

The bottom line is you cannot defeat ideology with military force. That’s what this is all about. To a certain degree it’s payback by Muslims for America invading and killing so many innocent civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan. But, it all boils down to their fanaticism pounded into them from birth: Islam. Kill every infidel. It’s all about the U.S. attempting to force Western culture on people who don’t want it.

This column sums it up quite well and worth the read: Why the Afghan army didn’t fight

The horror stories will continue as the Taliban rapes and terrorizes its way around that country. When are Americans going to stop electing presidents who order someone else’s son or daughter go fight undeclared wars for profit and in furtherance of a one world government and members of Congress who refuse to stop it?

Stop buying the propaganda, America.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

